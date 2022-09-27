Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Preemie born at 23 weeks heads home after over 500 days in the NICULive Action NewsChicago, IL
A firefighter with Terminal Cancer Takes Final Ride in Ambulance He Used to Transport PatientsShameel ShamsItasca, IL
Harvest Fest 2022 from 9/30 to 10/2Adrian HolmanBensenville, IL
McDonald's nostalgia: Adult Happy Meals on the menu this fallJennifer GeerChicago, IL
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
bleachernation.com
It Looks Like the Bears Aren’t the Only Area Football Team Getting a New Stadium
The Chicago Bears’ trek to Arlington Heights continues to feel like a “when, not if” situation. But it turns out the university that fancies itself as Chicago’s Big Ten Team also has eyes for a new stadium. Danny Ecker has the scoop on Northwestern University’s plans...
103-year-old Sister Jean, the famed Chicago-area sports fan, throws first pitch at Cubs game
Sister Jean wore a custom No. 103 jersey as she completed an underhand toss to the Cubs' mascot, Clark.
chicitysports.com
Former Chicago Bear Tommie Harris arrested for trespassing
Former Chicago Bear Tommie Harris arrested in Oklahoma City. According to Koco News, the police report stated that the incident started on Sunday night when a bartender at the Omni Hotel decided to cut Tommie Harris off and not serve him any more alcohol because he thought he had had enough to drink.
wgnradio.com
How Captain Jim Lovell landed in Lake Forest
Captain Jim Lovell, who was the commander of Gemini and Apollo missions, joins Bob Sirott to talk about why he decided to settle in Lake Forest and what he enjoys most about the community. He also discusses who had an influence on his job field, how he became interested in astronomy, and the highlight of his career.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Is Illinois' Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
Forest Park Review
Nancy Wilson, 74
Nancy Jane Wilson of Forest Park died on Sept. 10, 2022 after a short illness. Born on Oct. 24, 1947 to Clifford and Gwynedd Wilson, she overcame many obstacles. She was born premature with cerebral palsy and was not expected to survive past 13 years. Unable to walk until she was 4, she wore leg braces as a child and again later in life, using a walker and then a wheelchair as she lost mobility.
wgnradio.com
Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
Dr. Jeffrey Kopin, chief medical officer at Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss how they serve the Lake Forest community, and how the people are involved with the hospital by volunteering their services. “Better knowledge means better health for you and...
fox32chicago.com
Top 2 best school districts in the US are in Illinois
LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. - Two Illinois school districts are America's best!. Niche's 2023 best schools and districts list has been released. Adlai E. Stevenson High School District in Lincolnshire and Glenbrook High School District 225 are ranked one and two respectively in the United States. The education platform also ranked Payton...
RELATED PEOPLE
ourquadcities.com
Poll shows tight race between Bailey and Pritzker outside of Chicago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — While Senator Darren Bailey has fallen behind in Chicago and its suburbs, he has a slight lead over J.B. Pritzker in areas of Illinois outside of Chicago. According to a Nexstar Illinois/The Hill/Emerson College Polling poll released Wednesday, 45.2% percent of people said they would...
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Merrillville, IN
As one of the biggest hubs of Northwest Indiana, historic Merrillville has a lot to offer. From the Deep River Waterpark to the Shrine of Christ’s Passion, Merrillville is known for its attractions and welcoming atmosphere. The town is also known for its great eats, which is why so...
chicagocrusader.com
Two new major developments planned for Chicago’s far south side
Two game-changing developments may be coming to Chicago’s farthest southside communities as a result of grant applications now in for City review and approval. Anthony A. Beale, Alderman of the 9th Ward, recently announced his support of the grant applications for a full-service grocery store and a full-service 101-room hotel, both being developed by Black-owned companies.
Poll shows Pritzker dominates Chicago but Bailey has slight edge downstate
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — While Senator Darren Bailey has fallen behind in Chicago and its suburbs, he has a slight lead over J.B. Pritzker in areas of Illinois outside of Chicago. According to a Nexstar Illinois/The Hill/Emerson College Polling poll released Wednesday, 45.2% percent of people said they would vote for the Republican state senator […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Chicago
The Food Guy: A Taste of New Orleans in Chicago
The Great Migration brought African American food traditions to Chicago, but cajun and creole dishes from New Orleans have been harder to find. According to NBC 5's Food Guy Steve Dolinsky, there’s a new restaurant in Hyde Park focusing on a few dishes from the Big Easy. Heaven on Seven in the Loop was a pioneer in Chicago, but finding places making gumbo and po’boys has been a challenge ever since. Enter the James Beard Award-winning chef from Virtue in Hyde Park, who saw a space just down the street become available, and thus, provide an opportunity to share his love of New Orleans food culture.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Forest Preserves stocking thousands of trout
The Forest Preserves of Cook County’s 2022 fall inland trout fishing season will open at sunrise on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Axehead Lake in Park Ridge, Belleau Lake in Des Plaines, Busse Reservoir-North Pool in Elk Grove Village, Sag Quarry-East in Lemont, Horsetail Lake in Palos Park and Green Lake in Calumet City.
Lake Zurich Continues To Grow With New Firehouse-Themed Restaurant
This is a follow-up to Station 51 Truck Company Bar & Grill in downtown Antioch
NBC Chicago
Suburban Haunted House Ranked 3rd-Best in Country
A haunted house in the southwest suburbs preparing to open for the 2022 season was recently ranked third on a list of the Top 13 haunted houses in the country by Hauntworld. HellsGate in Lockport, ranked as the third-best scare in the nation, takes advantage of its nature-filled setting, offering an adventure deep in the woods with haunted trails, zombie cemeteries and hidden passages throughout the mansion.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Illinois Man Caught Straight Up Mowing The Lawn With A Car
Witnessing someone's creativity can be a joy. If the person does something to make life easier it makes it that much better. Instead of judging an action that looks ridiculous, try and find the positive, like this Illinois man who was spotted mowing grass with the help of a car.
A love letter to Chicago’s tavern pizza, interrupted
If you have ever called the Windy City home, you no doubt have strong feelings about which pizzas do (and don't) deserve to be anointed bona fide Chicago-style. I'm not here to offer hot takes; I simply want to declare that the Chicago-born pie I hold dearest is tavern-style — a.k.a party cut, a.k.a the circular pizza with cracker-thin crust that's inexplicably cut into small squares.
Police searching for missing 12-year-old Illinois boy
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Belvidere Police are asking the public for assistance in locating 12-year-old Kayleb Hamilton. Police said they were notified of Kayleb’s disappearance on Thursday, September 28th. His mother told police that he had left their home, in the 700 block of E. Hurlbut Avenue, on September 24th, sometime between midnight and 5 […]
Chicago traffic: All lanes blocked after crash on ramp from Dan Ryan to Bishop Ford
At least one person was taken away in an ambulance.
Comments / 0