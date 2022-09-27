Read full article on original website
7 things to do this weekend in Chittenden County
When: All day, Friday, Sept. 30 thru Sunday, Oct. 2. Where: Various locations in Essex Town. See participating businesses. Details: See the full event schedule, which includes live music, vendors, giveaways, performances and more throughout Essex Town. 2022 Made in Vermont Marketplace. When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 and...
Fire and Rescue celebration, diving in Lake Champlain and a Holiday concert and party: Three upcoming events with the Colchester Historical Society in the coming months
The Colchester Historical Society is hosting some great events in the coming months!. 50th Anniversary Celebration of St. Michael's Fire & Rescue. Saturday, October 15, 10 a.m. Robert E. Sutton Firehouse, 220 College Parkway, Colchester. Free parking and admission (please note: accessible parking is very limited at the firehouse. If...
Recreation Advisory Board unveils first look at Colchester Recreation Center to applause from residents in attendance
Around two decades in the making, the Colchester Recreation Advisory Board unveiled the first looks at a new Colchester Recreation Center. At the Colchester selectboard meeting Sept. 27, a packed room of Colchester residents applauded the standing Recreation Advisory Board members and Recreation Director Glenn Cuttita following a presentation showing the design of the Colchester Recreation Center.
Colchester Police's new command center, a new edition to the department's vehicles, was a long time coming for the department
Colchester residents may have noticed a Colchester Police RV at town events or police scenes recently. The vehicle, which Colchester Deputy Chief Jeffrey Barton said he’d been waiting for a few years for, is a Colchester Police command vehicle. At the selectboard’s meeting this week, Barton said the RV...
