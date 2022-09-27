ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tefi Pessoa, TikTok Creator and Multi-Hyphenate, Signs With UTA (EXCLUSIVE)

By Ellise Shafer
 3 days ago
UTA has signed content creator and multi-hyphenate Tefi Pessoa , aka Tefi, for worldwide agency representation in all areas.

Known on TikTok as @hellotefi, she first gained prominence for her pop culture deep-dives on the platform, in which she breaks down hot topics like celebrity couples and scandals for her 1.5 million followers. UTA will find Tefi new opportunities in live events, film, scripted and unscripted television, podcasting and publishing.

A proud Latina from Miami, Tefi currently hosts MTV’s YouTube competition series “Merch Masters,” where designers create merchandise for music stars like Lil Nas X and Machine Gun Kelly to win a cash prize. She also serves as InStyle’s exclusive social media host and regularly appears on the magazine’s TikTok channel. She has worked as a TikTok red carpet correspondent for Warner Bros. and collaborated with Paramount, Netflix, Focus Features, Hulu, Peacock, ABC and DirecTV, as well as music festivals like Governor’s Ball and Coachella. In 2021, she was nominated as a TikTok Latinx Trailblazer as part of their creator spotlight series for Hispanic Heritage Month.

Tefi has been interviewed by outlets including The Cut, Teen Vogue, Nylon, Refinery29, People, ABC News, Fashionista, Fashion Magazine, Girlboss, Glamour Mexico y Latinoamerica, Create & Cultivate and Her Campus. As a brand partner, she has collaborated with companies like Milk Makeup, Jacquemus, YSL Beauty, Savage X Fenty, DKNY, Youth To The People, W Hotels, Climate Power, Byredo, Sephora, Liquid I.V. and Uber.

Tefi began her hosting career in 2019 when she pitched her own daily talk show to DreamsTV. She has also participated in several speaking engagements including TEDx Talk at the University of Miami and the United Nations Foundation’s Girl Up Global Leadership initiative.

Tefi is represented by Gabriela Fernández at Koshu and Jade Wiselogle at Persona PR.

