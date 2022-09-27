ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Raiders Joey McGuire Reveals Which Kansas State Player 'Keeps Him Up at Night'

By Zach Dimmitt
Red Raider Review
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iHHue_0iCXju1900

The Texas Tech Red Raiders will have plenty to worry about against the Kansas State Wildcats, but one player has stood out to coach Joey McGuire.

The Texas Tech Red Raiders are riding high after a 37-34 overtime win over a hated rival in the Texas Longhorns on Saturday.

But now, it's on to the next one. Except things are only getting tougher.

Tech will travel to Manhattan, Kan. for a matchup with the No. 25 Kansas State Wildcats, a team that just took down No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners behind a whopping four rushing touchdowns from quarterback Adrian Martinez.

The Wildcats also boast dynamic running back Deuce Vaughn, but it's on the defensive side of the ball that Red Raiders coach Joey McGuire admits he could be having nightmares.

The Wildcats have an impressive front seven that could present problems for Tech quarterback Donovan Smith and a Red Raiders rushing offense that is currently last in the conference in rush yards per game (113.3).

And right in the middle of that defensive line is Eli Huggins. His stats (six solo tackles, one sack) don't necessarily jump off the screen, but McGuire made sure to let everyone know that he's seen what Huggins can do for the Wildcats, especially in the win against Oklahoma.

"Defensively, last year they were one of the best defenses in the conference," McGuire said. "Great defense, have an elite pass-rusher in (No.) 91 (Felix Anudike-Uzomah) and then the one guy I've really enjoyed - he's gonna keep me up and night - but really enjoyed watching play is their nose guard No. 92 (Huggins). Played a lot of football, he's a vet. He made a huge difference in that game against Oklahoma just the way he played."

Kansas State leads the all-time series with Tech 13-9. And if the Red Raiders want to get closer to evening the odds, it starts with overcoming the undeniable talent the Wildcats possess on both sides of the ball.

K-State and Tech kickoff from Manhattan on Saturday at 11 a.m. C.T.

