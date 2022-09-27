Read full article on original website
Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name - What We Know So Far
Sega has announced not one, not two, but three upcoming entries in the franchise formerly known as "Yakuza." The series received a name change to make the branding consistent across markets. Therefore, the trio of impending releases bear the following titles: "Like a Dragon: Ishin!", "Like a Dragon 8", and "Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name."
Wild Hearts Release Date, Trailer, And Gameplay: What We Know So Far
When it comes to the monster hunting genre, most people think of "Monster Hunter." It's understandable, considering the series saw 13 million shipments of "Monster Hunter: World" alone. There are other games that are arguably in the same genre, including "Ark 2" and the "Pokemon" clone that's more violent (and more alike) to "Monster Hunter," "Palworld." Another one is on the horizon: "Wild Hearts."
Gargoyles Remastered - What We Know So Far
Retro gamers have been getting spoiled lately. There are plenty of new titles with a classic feel, such as "Octopath Traveler 2" and "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredders Revenge." And there are also tons of older games that are getting HD remakes so that players can enjoy them on modern consoles. A few such examples are "Tales of Symphonia Remastered" alongside Disney's "Aladin, "The Jungle Book," and "The Lion King." These updated and revitalized games give veteran players a means of playing them on current consoles while providing an easy way for new players to experience them for the first time.
SYNDUALITY - What We Know So Far
Sony's most recent State of Play broadcast had plenty of big reveals for PlayStation fans. New titles like the sci-fi adventure "Pacific Drive" and Team Ninja's new open-world action game "Rise of the Ronin" were revealed for the first time, and "Stellar Blade" (previously called "Project Eve") was given a more in-depth look before an epic line from Kratos in the "God of War: Ragnarok" story trailer took over Twitter.
Disney Dreamlight Valley: Everything We Know About October's Update
"Disney Dreamlight Valley" won't officially be out until 2023, but fans who bought the game's Founders Pack Edition or have an Xbox Game Pass subscription can currently enjoy the game in early access. A blend of life sim and adventure game, "Disney Dreamlight Valley" offers gamers a chance to explore, meet characters like Remy from "Ratatouille," and build their dream home and garden.
Just Dance 2023 - What We Know So Far
Sometimes gaming is about sitting down on the couch and relaxing with a controller in your hands, but other times gaming means getting up and busting out some fancy dance moves. The "Just Dance" franchise has been a leader in this move-busting revolution ever since the first game was released back in 2009. The motion controls available on the Nintendo Wii made the old "DDR" dance pads obsolete, as players didn't need anything other than the controller that came with the console in order to play. "Just Dance 2020" was even released on the Wii three years after the release of the Nintendo Switch, where it outsold the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game in the UK due to the franchise's immense popularity on the console. The year after that, "Just Dance 2021" outsold Ubisoft's other major title of the year, the much less popular "Watch Dogs: Legion."
Fae Farm - What We Know So Far
Farming simulators have been a frequent talking point for the gaming community in 2022. In fact, the genre was so prevalent in the September 2022 Nintendo Direct that people took to Twitter and joked that the entire event was for farming games. However, it's likely been a full year of excitement for fans of the genre. With announcements for unique entries like "Harvestella," Square Enix's version of a fantasy farm sim, and "Lightyear Frontier," the farming sim on another planet, there have been more options than ever for fans of the genre.
How New Tales From The Borderlands Shakes Up Its Puzzles
While questions still exist about "Borderlands 4" and when gamers will finally see its release, the next "Borderlands" title is coming sooner than you think. On Oct. 21, "New Tales from the Borderlands" — a sequel to the 2014 episodic point-and-click "Tales from the Borderlands" — will be released across all platforms. This new "Borderlands" title divided fans when it was first announced due to the fact that Gearbox Studios will be developing the title as opposed to Telltale Games, which developed its predecessor. However, in the time that's passed since the release of "Tales from the Borderlands," the original Telltale Games has dissolved, leaving Gearbox to pick up the subseries and put its own spin on it with "New Tales from the Borderlands."
Gundam Evolution: How To Unlock Mobile Suit Units
"Gundam Evolution," the new free-to-play, multiplayer shooter set in the popular Gundam universe, launched on the PC in September and fans have begun to dive into the experience. While reviews are still coming in, initial impressions look fairly positive, with Kotaku finding it similar to "Overwatch," though not yet properly balanced and in need of some polish.
Is Trombone Champ Coming To Nintendo Switch?
It's possible that during the mad rush over the massive "Grand Theft Auto 6" leak, gamers might not have heard about a small indie game that rose to great success on Steam. As reported by Kotaku, the wacky rhythm game "Trombone Champ" managed to become one of Steam's top 10 selling games as players discovered the quirky rhythm game.
The Dreamworks PS1 Game You Probably Never Played
When looking back on the past, people tend only to remember the things that stood out. For example, in the '60s, there were countless new experimental bands, but nowadays, most would be hard-pressed to name any aside from The Beatles or The Beach Boys. Of course, many so-called forgotten bands weren't bad; they just weren't as successful as the "in" thing. Video games are no different. Though some of gaming's most unique titles didn't sell well, they seemed so perfect on paper that it's a wonder they weren't successful. Few games exemplify this idea better than "T'ai Fu."
Skull & Bones Just Got Hit With Yet Another Delay
Ubisoft's pirate game "Skull & Bones" has once again been delayed, this time setting its horizons on a 2023 release date. Announced via a tweet on the official "Skull & Bones" account, the game's release will be moving from Nov. 8, the day the "Skull & Bones" graphic novel releases, to March 9, 2023. As for the explanation for why the game needed to be delayed again, the post cited a need to improve upon the game based on feedback from some insiders testing the game. The post did tease an open beta coming sometime in the future, although nothing specific was revealed.
Fortnite: How To Get All The Marvel Unlimited Skins
Having transcended the video game medium altogether en route to becoming a legitimate pop culture sensation, "Fortnite" — the popular battle royale title from Epic Games — has become infamous for its wide range of collaborations in the past. During the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, hip-hop superstar Travis Scott hosted a highly talked about concert in the game, bringing the real world to the digital one. "Fortnite" has also crossed boundaries by featuring many different properties in its world, including "Dragon Ball." These are only two of many examples of "Fortnite" incorporating other popular IPs in order to increase its global profile. And now, the Epic Games title will be embarking on another ambitious crossover — this time with Marvel Comics.
The Stunning Transformation Of The Last Of Us
Sony has an incredibly strong library of first party titles that it has built over its generations of consoles. One of its youngest first party series is "The Last of Us." Despite this, the games have had a massive impact on the games industry. Developed by industry veteran studio Naughty Dog, the series is beloved for its intricate storytelling, level design, deeply realized characters, and its breathtaking technological advancements with each release.
Everything Included In The Fortnite Crew October Rewards Bundle
October is nearly here, and with the arrival of the spooky season comes new content for "Fortnite" gamers. Fans of the ubiquitous battle royale benefit from regular game updates and content drops, and the rewards coming as part of the October "Fortnite" Crew Pack are yet another reason to celebrate.
Disney Illusion Island - What We Know So Far
Disney fans got the best news in April 2022 with the reveal of the upcoming "Kingdom Hearts 4." While they likely won't get to play it for quite some time, gamers now have something else to look forward to and another opportunity to hang out with Mickey Mouse and his friends while they wait for the next "Kingdom Hearts," with the announcement of the upcoming "Disney Illusion Island."
49% Of SVG Fans Are Most Excited For This Fall 2022 Game Release - Exclusive Poll
October is just around the corner, which means that Fall is about to begin. This year, there are a number of video games releasing in both October and November, meaning gamers might have to choose which games they are picking up. This holiday period isn't as packed as it has been in the past, largely due to some heavy hitters like "Starfield" being delayed into 2023. Even without the next big Bethesda RPG, there are still some highly anticipated games releasing this Fall, but one of them seems to be a much bigger deal to gamers.
The Real Reason The Sega Game Gear Was A Failure
For every video game console that becomes a massive success, there are plenty of consoles that are catastrophic failures. Even some solid devices just make a dent with gamers. Case in point: the Sega Game Gear. The Game Gear was touted as a portable alternative to the massively successful Sega...
The Hidden Way You Never Knew Your Steam Deck Could Be Used
The Steam Deck is the Nintendo Switch-like handheld that PC gamers have waited for. As a portable PC with internet browser support, the Steam Deck can use emulators in ways that other systems can't. As revealed by YouTuber GameXData, you can even emulate 3DS games such as "Pokémon X and Y" on the Steam Deck.
HBO's Latest Trailer For The Last Of Us Has Fans Going Wild
Game developer Naughty Dog has made a reputation for itself over the years for the character driven narratives present in its games, but few have resonated with fans quite as well as "The Last of Us," a post-apocalyptic tale of two people trying desperately to survive in a society where trust and safety are both in equally short supply. HBO announced earlier this year that it had a "The Last of Us" TV show in the works, which instantly caught the attention of the game's fans. The show is set to star an impressive cast, including several of the voice actors from the game. Pedro Pascal (of "Game of Thrones" and "The Mandalorian") will appear as the brooding survivalist Joel and Bella Ramsey (of "Game of Thrones" and "The Worst Witch") will play Ellie, the curious young girl that he is tasked with transporting across the country.
