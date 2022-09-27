Sometimes gaming is about sitting down on the couch and relaxing with a controller in your hands, but other times gaming means getting up and busting out some fancy dance moves. The "Just Dance" franchise has been a leader in this move-busting revolution ever since the first game was released back in 2009. The motion controls available on the Nintendo Wii made the old "DDR" dance pads obsolete, as players didn't need anything other than the controller that came with the console in order to play. "Just Dance 2020" was even released on the Wii three years after the release of the Nintendo Switch, where it outsold the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game in the UK due to the franchise's immense popularity on the console. The year after that, "Just Dance 2021" outsold Ubisoft's other major title of the year, the much less popular "Watch Dogs: Legion."

