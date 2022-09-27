Read full article on original website
Auchter's Art: All news is good news
It's only a few weeks till election day, and voters who pledge allegiance to a political party are now well fortified in their trenches. No amount of TV ads, emails, or mailers are liable to move those folks out of their positions. So at this point, it's all about winning over the fabled independent voter.
It's Just Politics: Legislative surprises
We are 39 days away from election day and there's a lot going on in Michigan politics this week. On today's It's Just Politics, we speak with the Ottawa County Clerk about how the absentee voting process is going and get some of your questions answered. We'll also get into...
AG's office files lawsuit over PFAS contamination at sites in West Michigan
The Michigan Attorney General’s office has filed a lawsuit to try to force a company to clean up contamination from harmful PFAS chemicals in West Michigan. The lawsuit is over pollution at nine sites that were formerly owned by the Keeler Brass Company. The AG’s office filed the suit...
Absentee ballots now available for Michigan's November election
Absentee ballots for the November 8 election are being mailed to voters who already requested them. All eligible Michigan voters can request ballots at their local clerk’s office or request a ballot online. Ballots should be mailed by October 24, but can be dropped off in person at your...
Stateside: The winemaker's harvest
Lee Lutes is the head winemaker and managing member at Black Star Farms. Lutes said this year has been good for weather and when the grapes are harvested, they will produce some great wine. The temperature outside starts to chill as we approach October, and many Michiganders' first instinct is...
Election worker faces felony charges in Kent County for allegedly accessing poll book
The Kent County prosecutor has charged an election worker with two felonies for allegedly tampering with a computer used in the August primary. James Donald Holkeboer, who registered with the county as a Republican, was a first-time election worker, according to clerk's office records. Election workers are everyday citizens trained and certified by clerks to work the precincts and absentee counting boards on Election Day, the Kent County clerk said.
Hurricane Ian is a Category 1 but is still expected to cause high winds and flooding
Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida's Lee County on Wednesday afternoon, producing winds of 150 miles per hour and a storm surge over 7 feet high in Naples before coming ashore. The National Hurricane Center predicts Ian's high winds and rain will cause intense storm surge and flooding, resulting...
Legislature sends elections deal to governor’s desk; would allow some absentee ballot processing before Election Day
After months of negotiating, the Michigan Legislature has reached a deal on election bills that would allow local clerks in municipalities with more than 10,000 residents to start pre-processing absentee ballots two days before an election. That translates to letting clerks open return envelopes on absentee ballots. They could also...
Forgiven student loan debt won’t be taxable income for Michiganders
The Michigan Treasury says student loans that are forgiven under a federal program won’t be taxed as income. The state tax collection department posted that message in an official bulletin Wednesday. Typically, forgiven loans are treated as income under state and federal tax laws, which would potentially add thousands...
