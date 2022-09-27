ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
michiganradio.org

Auchter's Art: All news is good news

It's only a few weeks till election day, and voters who pledge allegiance to a political party are now well fortified in their trenches. No amount of TV ads, emails, or mailers are liable to move those folks out of their positions. So at this point, it's all about winning over the fabled independent voter.
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganradio.org

It's Just Politics: Legislative surprises

We are 39 days away from election day and there's a lot going on in Michigan politics this week. On today's It's Just Politics, we speak with the Ottawa County Clerk about how the absentee voting process is going and get some of your questions answered. We'll also get into...
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganradio.org

Absentee ballots now available for Michigan's November election

Absentee ballots for the November 8 election are being mailed to voters who already requested them. All eligible Michigan voters can request ballots at their local clerk’s office or request a ballot online. Ballots should be mailed by October 24, but can be dropped off in person at your...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Ann Arbor, MI
State
New York State
Local
Michigan Government
michiganradio.org

Stateside: The winemaker's harvest

Lee Lutes is the head winemaker and managing member at Black Star Farms. Lutes said this year has been good for weather and when the grapes are harvested, they will produce some great wine. The temperature outside starts to chill as we approach October, and many Michiganders' first instinct is...
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
michiganradio.org

Election worker faces felony charges in Kent County for allegedly accessing poll book

The Kent County prosecutor has charged an election worker with two felonies for allegedly tampering with a computer used in the August primary. James Donald Holkeboer, who registered with the county as a Republican, was a first-time election worker, according to clerk's office records. Election workers are everyday citizens trained and certified by clerks to work the precincts and absentee counting boards on Election Day, the Kent County clerk said.
KENT COUNTY, MI
michiganradio.org

Legislature sends elections deal to governor’s desk; would allow some absentee ballot processing before Election Day

After months of negotiating, the Michigan Legislature has reached a deal on election bills that would allow local clerks in municipalities with more than 10,000 residents to start pre-processing absentee ballots two days before an election. That translates to letting clerks open return envelopes on absentee ballots. They could also...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tatyana Fazlalizadeh
michiganradio.org

Forgiven student loan debt won’t be taxable income for Michiganders

The Michigan Treasury says student loans that are forgiven under a federal program won’t be taxed as income. The state tax collection department posted that message in an official bulletin Wednesday. Typically, forgiven loans are treated as income under state and federal tax laws, which would potentially add thousands...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy