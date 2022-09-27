Read full article on original website
clayconews.com
HEROIN ARREST AT CRASH SCENE ON U.S. 25 IN LAUREL COUNTY, KENTUCKY
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Byron Grimes along with Deputy Skylar McFarland arrested Corina Marie Jastal age 32 of Stoney Fork Road, Corbin on Monday afternoon September 26, 2022 at approximately 3:50 PM. The arrest occurred on U.S. 25 approximately 7...
WKYT 27
Suspicious package in Richmond was not an explosive, police say
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Police investigated a suspicious package in Richmond. We’re told officers went to serve an arrest warrant with Probation & Parole at a home on Ballard Drive Friday morning. When they got there, they found a suspicious package by the front door. The ATF and the...
clayconews.com
Campbell County Man Indicted/Charged for 2020 Arson in Jellico, Tennessee
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN – An investigation by special agent fire investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has resulted in the indictment of a Campbell County man on arson and reckless endangerment charges. In November 2020, TBI agents joined the Jellico Police Department in investigating a fire that...
q95fm.net
KSP Officials Ask For Public’s Assistance In Locating Missing Perry County Man
KSP Requesting Assistance in Locating Wanted Perry County Man. The Kentucky State Police Post 11, London, is actively attempting to locate a Perry County man who failed to appear in court this morning. Alfred D. Francis, age 39 of Bulan, Ky, was scheduled to appear in Clay County Circuit Court...
clayconews.com
CORBIN MAN CHARGED AFTER ARMED BANK HEIST ON U.S. 25W IN LAUREL COUNTY, KENTUCKY WAS LOCATED, SURROUNDED AND CAPTURED AT A RESIDENCE IN KNOX COUNTY
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: The Laurel County Sheriff's office along with all Tri-County law enforcement officers were notified of a bank robbery at the Community Trust Bank located on U.S. 25W approximately 11 miles South of London in the North Corbin area on Tuesday afternoon September 27, 2022 approximately 12:50 PM.
q95fm.net
Man From Southern Kentucky Facing Multiple Charges Following Chase With Police
A Southern Kentucky man is now facing charges after officials claim he nearly ran over a sheriff’s deputy during a chase. Around 11:00 PM on Tuesday, deputies with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department were searching for a suspect along Surrey Hill Road. During the search, the officers noticed...
wtloam.com
Police Release Name Of Suspect In Corbin Bank Robbery
An update on the bank robbery case. Laurel County Sheriff John Root says a man has been taken into custody charged with trying to rob a bank in Corbin. Law enforcement agencies from around the area responded to the Community Trust Bank on US-25W in North Corbin after 35-year-old Shawn Fox reportedly entered the bank with a pistol and demanded money. He left the scene with the cash in a red Honda Civic. Shortly thereafter, Fox is accused of ditching the clothes he was wearing and the Civic for a red Ford F-150 pickup truck. Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith found the truck behind a house on Moore Hill Road near Corbin. He was then arrested without incident and charged with 1st degree robbery. Fox was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
clayconews.com
WANTED BY KSP: PERRY COUNTY MAN THAT FAILED TO APPEAR IN CIRCUIT COURT FOR TRIAL STEMMING FROM A FATAL COLLISION IN CLAY COUNTY, KENTUCKY
MANCHESTER, KY (September 28, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that KSP Post 11, London, is actively attempting to locate a Perry County man who failed to appear in court Wednesday, morning September 28, 2022. Alfred D. Francis, age 39 of Bulan, KY was scheduled to appear...
lakercountry.com
Dive team recovers stolen vehicle from Lake Cumberland
A group of volunteer rescue divers that recently found a sunken two-decades old helicopter in Lake Cumberland has been at it again. According to Russell County Sheriff Derek Polston, earlier this week divers found a vehicle in about 40 feet of water while diving in the lake at Prudy Hill in the Ono area, approximately 250 feet from the boat ramp.
wymt.com
KSP: Golden Alert issued for Pulaski County man
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) are looking for a missing man in Pulaski County. According to police, Claude Elmo Klebba, also known as Butch, was last seen at his home in Somerset Wednesday evening. 78-year-old Klebba is 5′9″ and 190 pounds. He has gray...
harrodsburgherald.com
Owensboro Man Charged With Six Counts Of Wanton Endangerment—Including Three Minor Children—After Three-Car Collission
An Owensboro man has been indicted on six counts of wanton endangerment after police say he caused a three-car collision while driving impaired. On Aug. 6, 2022, Patrolman Zakkary West of the Harrodsburg Police Department observed a possible collision involving three vehicles at South College Street and Elizabeth Court. According to the uniform citation, West found the driver of one of the vehicles—subsequently identified as Nathan Blandford, 33, of 617 Jeff Place, Owensboro—lying prone on his back next to his vehicle, a white 2019 Buick Lacrosse. When West approached him, Blandford placed his hands behind his back unprovoked, according to the citation.
clayconews.com
ARMED FEMALE ARRESTED NEAR BUSINESS OFF KENTUCKY 770 AFTER ALLEGEDLY SHOOTING IN AREA TOWARD A HOTEL AND INTERSTATE 75 IN LAUREL COUNTY
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Travis Napier along with K-9/shift Sgt. Gary Mehler with assistance from the Kentucky State Police arrested Kendra Bain age 29 of Corbin on Thursday night September 22, 2022 at approximately 8:32 PM. The arrest occurred in...
clayconews.com
FELONY ARREST ON OLD KENTUCKY 30 OF EAST BERNSTADT MAN THAT DROVE OFF DURING TRAFFIC STOP IN LAUREL COUNTY WHILE DETECTIVE WAS STRUGGLING WITH STILL SOUGHT WANTED SUSPECT INSIDE VEHICLE
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Detective Taylor McDaniel conducted a traffic stop on Old Crab Orchard Road with 2 occupants in a 2013 Hyundai on Wednesday night September 21st, 2022. During the stop, Detective McDaniel determined the passenger, Trevor Burkhart had out...
z93country.com
Two Men arrested as Three Stolen Vehicles Were Recovered
Monticello Police Chief Joey Hoover reports, on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at approximately 3:40 p.m. the Monticello-Wayne County 911 Dispatch Center received a call reporting multiple vehicles had been stolen from property off east KY 90 minutes earlier and two rollback tow trucks were transporting the vehicles westbound on KY 90 toward Monticello. The caller, a member of the family that owns the vehicles, continued providing information to the 911 Dispatcher while Monticello Police Officers responded toward the KY 90 bypass.
q95fm.net
Harrodsburg Man Now Facing Federal Drug-Related Charges
A man from Harrodsburg, who was arrested back in May, in Johnson County, is now facing federal charges. 50-year-old Aristotle White was pulled over for going 67 mph in a 55 mph zone. During the stop, a police dog is said to have alerted on the car, which led to the discovery of drugs, drug paraphernalia, and two firearms.
thelevisalazer.com
WAYNE CO. SHERIFF’S MEN FIND POUND AND A HALF CRYSTAL METHAMPHETAMINE ON LEXINGTON MAN
Sheriff Rick Thompson stated that a man from Lexington was arrested during a traffic stop after approximately a pound and a half of Crystal Methamphetamine was found. Sheriff Thompson stated that the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit and Road Patrol Deputies located a gallon freezer bag of Crystal Methamphetamine, along with Fentanyl, and Ecstasy in the engine compartment of the vehicle.
WTVQ
70-year-old man dies in crash on East KY 80
RUSSELL SPRINGS, Ky. (WTVQ) — A 70-year-old man died in a crash Monday evening on East KY 80. According to Kentucky State Police, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on East KY 80 in Russell County around 5:19 p.m. A 27-year-old woman was traveling west on the road in...
clayconews.com
Marijuana Odor during Traffic Stop on Interstate 75 near Exit for KY 80 in London results in Cocaine & Heroin Seizure and Conspiracy Arrest of a Lexington, Kentucky Man
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's K-9 Deputy Brian France along with Detective Jake Miller arrested David Hale age 45 of Harmon Way, Lexington, KY on Wednesday morning September 21, 2022 at approximately 4:30 AM. The arrest occurred on I–75 near the intersection...
clayconews.com
DRUG BUST-SEIZURE: Mayfield, Kentucky Duo charged in Laurel County after K-9 conducting a Free Air Search around Vehicle during Traffic Stop alerts on Narcotics
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's K-9 Deputy Brian France arrested two individuals on Wednesday morning September 21, 2022 at approximately 5:02 AM. The arrests occurred on West Cumberland Gap Parkway approximately 10 miles South of London after Deputy France observed a gray...
WKYT 27
Boil water advisory in place for some in Berea
BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - A boil water advisory is in place for people in Berea. That includes Berea Municipal Utility and Southern Madison Water District Customers. Berea says overnight a piece of equipment failed, causing low water pressure to several areas. They say the advisory is a precaution. Water service...
