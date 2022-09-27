Read full article on original website
Related
Body, suspicious items found by Topeka police
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka police have confirmed a body was found underneath the Polk Quincy Viaduct in downtown Topeka. According to authorities, police were called to the 200 block of S.E. Quincy after 8 a.m. on Friday. “On September 30, 2022, at approximately 8:00 a.m., an individual walked into the Law Enforcement Center and reported […]
WIBW
Thursday homicide victim identified
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Dept. has identified the person killed Thursday morning in south Topeka. TPD says Gregory Dean Butts, 55, of Topeka was shot and killed in the 3500 block of SW Kerry Ave. Law enforcement officials have identified the suspect in the Thursday morning homicide...
UPDATE: Topeka police investigating third murder in 2 days
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is investigating another murder Friday morning in south Topeka. A 27 News reporter on the scene reported Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputies, Topeka Police Department officers, Kansas Highway Patrol and airport police are on the scene. Shawnee County dispatch confirms with 27 News the call came in around 10 […]
WIBW
Heavy police presence at local townhomes
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crime scene tape and a heavy police presence could be seen at Paradise Plaza, located at 2100 SE 12th Street on Friday, September 30. The tape, which blocked a significant portion of the complex, was taken down around 6 a.m., and police would not comment on the cause. However, they did say they would release more information later.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Douglas County deputies arrest 3 in armed kidnapping of 3-year-old
Law enforcement arrested three suspects Friday morning in a suspected armed kidnapping of a 3-year-old.
WIBW
Man seriously injured in crash on K-10 highway in Johnson County
DE SOTO, Kan. (WIBW) - A 20-year-old Shawnee man was seriously injured Wednesday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash along K-10 highway in Johnson County, authorities said. The crash was reported at 4 p.m. Wednesday on K-10 highway, just west of Cedar Creek Parkway. The location was about three miles southeast of De Soto.
WIBW
K-10, Haskell Ave. exit reopen after early morning pileup
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas 10 Highway and its Haskell Ave. exit to Lawrence have reopened after an early morning pileup. Around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, the Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says officials reopened Kansas 10 Highway and the Haskell Ave. exit to Lawrence after a crash closed the busy roadway.
WIBW
Wamego woman pronounced dead following Tue. evening accident
WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Highway Patrol has released details into a deadly Wamego crash. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 8:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27, emergency crews were called to 15165 Elm Slough Rd. - less than a mile east of Prairie View Rd. - with reports of a single-vehicle accident.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Intoxicated man firing gun into ground arrested in south Topeka, sheriff says
TOPEKA (KSNT) – One man is under arrest for multiple crimes including felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following a possible shooting in South Topeka on Wednesday. According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, Lance E. Fitzmaurice-Bridegroom was taken into custody on Sept. 28 after a domestic disturbance situation and a possible shooting. His […]
Graphic videos: Topeka police surround, arrest shooting suspect in downtown area
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Video acquired by 27 News shows law enforcement surrounding and arresting a shooting suspect in downtown Topeka. Below are videos captured by 27 News viewers of the confrontation between law enforcement and a male suspect who is wanted in connection to an early morning shooting that left one dead and one injured. […]
WIBW
$1.5K in damages reported after K-State frat egged
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - About $1,500 in damages was reported after a fraternity house at Kansas State University was egged. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that officers were called to the 1900 block of Huntington Ave. around 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 8, with reports of criminal damage.
Officer wounded in shootout in downtown Topeka
At least one police officer was hit by gunfire Thursday during a shootout in downtown Topeka.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motorcyclist dead in Jackson County wreck
JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A motorcyclist is dead following a crash in rural Jackson County on Wednesday. According to Lieutenant Jason Edie with the Kansas Highway Patrol, a man was killed when he lost control while passing another vehicle around 11:43 a.m. on Sept. 28 on U.S. Highway 75 just north of Netawaka. The driver […]
Deadly Wamego crash takes life of 42-year-old woman
WAMEGO (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol has identified the name of a 42-year-old woman from Wamego that died Tuesday night following a deadly crash. Stefanie L. Turner, 42, of Wamego, appeared to have lost consciousness and went off the road while driving west on Elm Slough Road, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The […]
Door at Phi Gamma Delta damaged
MANHATTAN - Around 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday, September 28th, the Riley County Police Department was notified of damage to a fraternity in Manhattan. A representative of Phi Gamma Delta contacted RCPD after finding the front door to the fraternity had been damaged by eggs being thrown at it. Phi Gamma...
1350kman.com
RCPD arrests two on drug-related charges
A pair from Manhattan are jailed on a host of drug-related charges, following an arrest Thursday afternoon near 14th and Pierre Street. The Riley County Police Department says 38-year-old Benigno Aquino Jr. and 18-year-old Neassa Thomas were arrested after a traffic infraction. Police found meth and drug paraphernalia in their car.
KHP: Wamego woman lost consciousness, died when SUV left road
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY—A Kansas woman died in a crash just after 8:00 p.m. Tuesday in Pottawatomie County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2013 Nissan Pathfinder driven by Stefanie L. Turner, 42, Wamego, was westbound in the 15,000 Block of Elm Slough Road. The driver lost consciousness and the SUV...
Standoff in Salina ends with man in custody
A seven hour standoff in Salina on Tuesday, Sept. 27, ended with a man in custody.
WIBW
RCPD searches for woman not seen for days
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. officials are searching for a woman that has not been seen for days. The Riley Co. Police Dept. says that officials are searching for Cheyenne, 22, after she was last seen on Sunday, Sept. 25. RCPD said Cheyenne was last seen wearing a black...
WIBW
Topeka man behind bars after officers hear saw inside local business
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after officers heard the sounds of a reciprocating saw inside a local business. The Topeka Police Department says just before 2:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, officers had been checking the area around 605 SW Fairlawn - The Best Western Inn & Suites - when they heard sounds of a reciprocating saw from inside the building.
Comments / 0