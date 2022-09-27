Read full article on original website
VIDEO | Second chances through education in Delaware prisons
Delaware Governor John Carney, Secretary of Education Mark Holodick and Delaware Technical Community College President Mark Brainard visited Baylor Women's Correctional Institution in Minquadale on September 28, 2022, to review prison education initiatives. September marks the second year of Delaware's participation in the Second Chance Pell Experiment, a program established...
Coastal flooding possible as Ian approaches Delaware this weekend
A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect for Sussex County as Hurricane Ian starts to make its slow approach towards Delaware. As of 8 a.m. Friday, Ian was a category 1 hurricane approaching the South Carolina coast between Myrtle Beach and Charleston, with the core expecting to weaken as it crosses eventually into Southeast Virginia.
Delaware should feel some effects from Ian
After it gets done battering Florida, the remnants of Hurricane Ian are going to bring rain and wind to Delaware, meaning it could be a dismal weekend for outdoor activities. Delaware Weather Network meteorologist Matt Powell says after dumping more than a foot of rain on central Florida, Ian will exit to the Atlantic and curl back to South Carolina.
