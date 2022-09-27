Read full article on original website
azbigmedia.com
Azul at Spectrum and Borrego at Spectrum sell for $238.2 million
CBRE negotiated the sale of Azul at Spectrum and Borrego at Spectrum, a combined 624-unit multifamily community in Gilbert, Ariz. The Ezralow Company acquired the asset from San Diego-based The Premiere Residential. According to Vizzda, Azul at Spectrum sold for $138,221,000 and Borrego at Spectrum sold for $99,944,000. CBRE’s Sean...
Phoenix New Times
Meet the People Turning Metro Phoenix Into a Container Home Oasis
Property owners, developers, and even media personalities are thinking outside, ahem, inside the box, and transforming metro Phoenix into a prominent hub for container homes. This year, Phoenix has seen the tallest container tower in North America debut downtown and a container apartment complex break ground in Apache Junction. From Washington Street to the West Valley, there are plenty more containers coming.
azbigmedia.com
Wood Partners breaks ground on 360-unit Alta Avondale
Today, Wood Partners, national leaders in the development of multifamily residential community builders, broke ground in Avondale, AZ. Avondale officials were there to welcome them during a formal groundbreaking ceremony on Sept. 29th, 2022. Once complete, the new community – Alta Avondale – will include 360 luxury apartment homes comprised of studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans. This community is slated to open in early 2024.
azbex.com
Developers Dislike Proposed Mesa Drive-thru Rules
Commercial developers and restaurant industry representatives were heavily represented among the approximately 60 attendees of a Sept. 21 online community meeting with the Mesa Planning Division to discuss the City’s proposed zoning changes for drive-thrus. All the representatives who spoke during the meeting expressed concerns about the plan. Under...
azbex.com
80 Townhomes Proposed for Peoria/County Island Site
Capital Allocation Partners has proposed an 80-unit townhome apartment development at the NEC of 73rd Avenue and Thunderbird Road on a 6.23-acre Maricopa County island site in Peoria. To proceed with The Ville, the developer is seeking a rezone from rural to R4-RUPD, which allows for lot sizes of 2KSF...
AZFamily
Apache Junction neighborhood maintenance technician wins Pay It Forward award
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - We Paid It Forward to Ernie Catlett, a maintenance technician at the Desert Harbor Community in Apache Junction. “I nominated Ernie for Pay It Forward because he is more than just a maintenance tech here at Desert Harbor. He takes pride in his work and he knows everybody by name. He knows everyone’s pets by name as well,” said resident Stu Olsen.
scottsdale.org
Scottsdale forbids HOA overseeding mandates
Scottsdale officials say the city is believed to be the first in Arizona to forbid homeowners associations from mandating overseeding in their communities. Scottsdale City Council approved a code amendment Sept. 19 that forbids HOA overseeding mandates and a city spokesman said the move gives homeowners “an effective way to save thousands of gallons of water per property.”
Phoenix New Times
Fall Is Perfect For Farmers' Markets. Here Are 5 To Check Out in Metro Phoenix
The weather is finally cooling to temperatures below 100, the mornings are bearable, and we will soon don boots and scarves to pretend it's actually chilly. Fall has arrived in metro Phoenix, along with the festivities it brings. Farmers' markets are one of our favorite autumn pastimes. Because who can...
azbigmedia.com
Tempe ranks No. 2 on Best Places to Live in U.S. list
Digital platform Money, today announced its annual ranking of the Best Places to Live spotlighting 50 cities and towns with strong labor markets, affordable homes, and racial, economic and cultural diversity. Tempe is ranked No. 2 on the Best Places to Live in the U.S. list. This year’s list features...
Long-Time Restaurant Reopening After 2 Year Closure
A fan favorite restaurant is opening back up in Phoenix.Ajala Kings/Unsplash. Not all restaurants have had the ability to reopen since the forced COVID closures. While many jumped at the opportunity to throw their doors open and welcome customers back in, it wasn’t so easy for others. For one location restaurant here in metro Phoenix, the forced closure has lasted longer than two years, and yet now, after being down for so long, the popular and long-time culinary staple is returning to feed hungry visitors.
azbigmedia.com
Most Admired Companies: Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
After receiving a record number of nominations, 50 companies have risen from the adversity of the past couple years and earned the right to call themselves Arizona’s Most Admired Companies of 2022. The Most Admired Companies of 2022 includes Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona. : Sold-out crowd celebrates...
azbigmedia.com
5 Metro Phoenix hot spots for real estate development
Remember Bachman-Turner Overdrive’s 1983 hit “You Ain’t Seen Nothin’ Yet?” You ain’t seen nothin’ yet. B-b-b-baby, you just ain’t seen n-n-nothin’ yet? It’s one of those catchy, unforgettable lyrics you can’t shake. And, it’s a perfect musical representation of the growth happening throughout Metro Phoenix, especially when it comes to hot spots for real estate development. Just when you think you might have seen all there is to see in development expansion and innovation, the Valley seems to unveil a new surprise.
azbigmedia.com
Southwest Center looks to beef up funding for LGBT healthcare
Some time ago, the bathrooms at Brick Road Coffee were occupied; there was a long line, but nobody was using it the way one would normally think. The coffee shop in Tempe, Arizona allowed the Southwest Center for HIV/AIDS to occupy their bathrooms for the day to perform HIV testing.
azbigmedia.com
Phoenix housing inventory rising: What it means for buyers
It has been a challenge for buyers to find homes across the Valley for the past two years. Due to low inventory, bidding wars became the norm. Now, demand is falling, and Phoenix housing inventory is rising as interest rates make it more expensive to borrow. Although the Phoenix housing market is in a state of cooldown, there is a low chance of a housing market crash.
fox10phoenix.com
Major Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: What to know for Sept. 30 - Oct. 3
PHOENIX - Phoenix-area drivers are in for a busier commute this weekend as more closures on I-10, I-17 and Loop 101 are set to go into effect. The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 will be shut down between Loop 202 Santan and US 60 from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 for the Broadway Curve Improvement Project.
azbigmedia.com
Phoenix’s homeless encampment population reaches 800
Under the radiant sun of Arizona and located on the sidewalks of Downtown Phoenix, an encampment shelters people experiencing homelessness. The homeless sleep in tents, use broken furniture and look for community resources to sustain their basic needs. “People say it’s a tent city, but there is more to it,”...
NASDAQ
8 Luxury Neighborhoods in Arizona To Consider for Retirement
Arizona is a popular place to retire thanks to its pleasant weather year-round, picturesque scenery, safe cities and relatively affordable living costs. But for those retirees who value luxury over affordability, there are also plenty of high-end neighborhoods and communities that offer premium accommodations and local amenities. Retirement at Any...
azbigmedia.com
How remote work has impacted Metro Phoenix commute times
Although remote work was not unheard of prior to the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns, the ample wave that rose in 2020 continues to ripple through the national workscape. And, although there is still some debate regarding a fully flexible future of work, the movement has so far brought certain undeniable benefits: Whether it has to do with evolving energy costs, health concerns, or investing that time toward more issues of personal value, cutting down on at least some of the previous commute times has been highly appreciated.
East Valley Tribune
Scottsdale city manager retiring next month – kind of
Scottsdale City Manager Jim Thompson is stepping down next month, but he’s not going anywhere just yet. Thompson is retiring from his position on Oct. 10 but will begin a one-year stint as interim city manager. “I have my own personal reasons for this request, much of it dictated...
azbigmedia.com
Real estate opportunities in space? Here’s how to learn more
The opening line of a wildly popular TV show in the 1960s proclaimed: “Space, the final frontier.” With living and conducting business in space a no-too-far-off reality, Blue Origin is leading the way and rewriting the line: “Space, the next frontier.”. Kiah Erlich, Head of Astronaut Sales...
