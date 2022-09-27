A fan favorite restaurant is opening back up in Phoenix.Ajala Kings/Unsplash. Not all restaurants have had the ability to reopen since the forced COVID closures. While many jumped at the opportunity to throw their doors open and welcome customers back in, it wasn’t so easy for others. For one location restaurant here in metro Phoenix, the forced closure has lasted longer than two years, and yet now, after being down for so long, the popular and long-time culinary staple is returning to feed hungry visitors.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 20 HOURS AGO