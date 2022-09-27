ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Meteorologist Jim Cantore Hit by Flying Tree Branch During Live Hurricane Ian Report

Meteorologist Jim Cantore was literally knocked off his feet this afternoon while covering Hurricane Ian. Cantore was on the ground near Fort Meyers, Florida, reporting on the Category 4 storm in the middle of sustained 61 mph winds (gusts are reportedly up to 110 mph) when a tree branch blew into his legs, knocking him over. The Weather Channel reporter then fought to get up, lunging for a street sign for support while a stop sign collapsed behind him.
AP News Summary at 4:45 p.m. EDT

Floods trap many in Florida as Ian heads to South Carolina. PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (AP) — Rescue crews are wading through water and using boats to rescue Florida residents stranded in the wake of Hurricane Ian. The Orange County fire department posted photos Thursday of crews in a flooded neighborhood in the Orlando area. Gov. Ron DeSantis said the U.S. Coast Guard began rescue operations hours before daybreak. At least one person in Florida was confirmed dead on the state's eastern coast. Flooding rains continued falling even after Ian was downgraded to a tropical storm. It's center finished crossing the Florida peninsula Thursday and emerged in the Atlantic Ocean. Forecasters predicted it would return to hurricane strength and turn north toward South Carolina.
