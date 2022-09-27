Read full article on original website
Fox News Anchor Makes Major Slip-Up During Hurricane Ian Coverage
The mistake occurred as Martha MacCallum and other Fox News anchors discussed Hurricane Ian’s impact in Florida on Wednesday.
41 Surreal Pictures And Videos Showing The Unreal Devastation Left Behind By Hurricane Ian
"I’ve been speaking with people this morning who told me they’re just trying to find a way to get out."
Trump Disregards Hurricane Ian Risks, Refuses To Reschedule Florida Deposition In Video-Phone Fraud Case
Donald Trump refused to delay deposition in a class-action fraud lawsuit related to video phones even as opposing lawyers sought a deferral due to a category 4 hurricane that hit Florida’s west coast on Wednesday. What Happened: While Trump’s lawyers opposed delaying the deposition, the lawyers for the investors...
WATCH: Meteorologist Jim Cantore Hit by Flying Tree Branch During Live Hurricane Ian Report
Meteorologist Jim Cantore was literally knocked off his feet this afternoon while covering Hurricane Ian. Cantore was on the ground near Fort Meyers, Florida, reporting on the Category 4 storm in the middle of sustained 61 mph winds (gusts are reportedly up to 110 mph) when a tree branch blew into his legs, knocking him over. The Weather Channel reporter then fought to get up, lunging for a street sign for support while a stop sign collapsed behind him.
Drone video shows destruction in Sanibel Island, now cut off from Florida's mainland
Sanibel Island, a small community near Fort Myers, Florida, is connected to the mainland by a causeway, parts of which just got washed away by Hurricane Ian. Holly Smith, mayor of Sanibel, joins CNN’s John Berman to discuss.
AP News Summary at 4:45 p.m. EDT
Floods trap many in Florida as Ian heads to South Carolina. PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (AP) — Rescue crews are wading through water and using boats to rescue Florida residents stranded in the wake of Hurricane Ian. The Orange County fire department posted photos Thursday of crews in a flooded neighborhood in the Orlando area. Gov. Ron DeSantis said the U.S. Coast Guard began rescue operations hours before daybreak. At least one person in Florida was confirmed dead on the state's eastern coast. Flooding rains continued falling even after Ian was downgraded to a tropical storm. It's center finished crossing the Florida peninsula Thursday and emerged in the Atlantic Ocean. Forecasters predicted it would return to hurricane strength and turn north toward South Carolina.
More than 370,000 people without power in North Carolina; Wake, Durham counties in the majority
From the Carolina coast to Central NC, Ian leaves thousands in the dark after heavy rains, strong winds bring down trees and power lines.
