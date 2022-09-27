Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian moving past Ga.’s coast before making landfall in S.C.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hurricane Ian will remain off the coast of Georgia by about 65 miles this morning as it lifts to the north toward South Carolina. Ian is currently a Category One Hurricane with max sustained wind of 85 miles per hour. The track has shifted a bit east, which is good news for the Coastal Empire.
Georgia governor in Savannah to provide update on Ian preparations
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is in Savannah on Thursday morning to provide an update on Ian preparations. The governor will be joined by Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency Director Chris Stallings. Other local officials will also be there. The news conference is scheduled to...
Georgians being warned of price gouging, scams
ATLANTA – Georgia consumers are being warned to be aware of price gouging and scams due to Tropical Storm Ian. Attorney General Chris Carr is warning consumers to be on the lookout for price gouging and scams in response to Tropical Storm Ian. “Unfortunately, con artists will try to...
Gov. McMaster to provide update on Hurricane Ian
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster and emergency officials will provide an update on Hurricane Ian. Officials will provide an update on Ian and its impacts on the state. The governor’s briefing is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Friday.
LIVE UPDATES: Ian restrengthens to Hurricane status as it bears down on Georgia
ATLANTA — Hurricane Ian strengthened back into a Category I storm Thursday afternoon as it moved over the Atlanta Ocean. The storm that brought widespread destruction to Florida and killed at least 9 people is now taking aim for the Georgia/South Carolina coast. Ian slammed Florida’s west coast as...
Georgia judge nixes tax break for electric truck firm Rivian
ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia judge rejected an agreement that would have provided a huge property tax break to Rivian Automotive, clouding the upstart electric truck maker’s plans to build a plant east of Atlanta. Morgan County Superior Court Judge Brenda Trammell rejected what is normally a routine...
Gov. McMaster, officials brief public on Hurricane Ian
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Governor Henry McMaster and state officials will hold a briefing to talk about Hurricane Ian on Friday. John Quagliariello of the National Weather Service said Hurricane Ian’s landfall will take place as a Category One hurricane with 85 mph winds. Ian will impact across the state but the strongest effects will be felt in the Charleston area. Strong winds will be felt through the Midlands.
Some metro Atlanta homeowners elect to remove trees before Hurricane Ian
ATLANTA — Strong wind gusts from Ian are toppling trees in metro Atlanta. Some homeowners are taking dying trees down in advance to prevent them from falling. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2′s Tom Regan was in northeast Atlanta, where a tree crushed...
McMaster warns of danger of ‘human error’ as Ian approaches
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The National Hurricane Center issued a Tropical Storm Warning Thursday morning after Ian was downgraded to a tropical storm. It is estimated the storm will make contact with South Carolina near Charleston as a Category One hurricane Friday after picking up strength over the ocean. South...
Several South Carolina piers collapse from Hurricane Ian
SOUTH CAROLINA (WMBF/Gray News) – Several piers in South Carolina partially collapsed Friday as Hurricane Ian made landfall along the east coast. The storm caused a middle section of the Cherry Grove Pier in North Myrtle Beach to collapse. It was just one of the many structures downed in the area from storm surge.
Georgia Senate Debate: Warnock, Walker to clash in exclusive event
Nexstar Media is set to host a multi-market live telecast of a debate between the major party candidates for U.S. Senator from Georgia: incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. The debate will be the only scheduled face-to-face meeting between the two candidates. It will take place on Friday, October 14 at 7:00 p.m. ET, at the J.W. Marriott Savannah in Savannah’s Plant Riverside District.
Dry start to Wednesday before rain/wind move in from Hurricane Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It will be a dry and cool start to our Wednesday with temperatures starting out in the mid to upper 50s. Inland areas will be mostly dry, but we’ll start seeing the chance for rain to move into our southern communities Wednesday afternoon and evening.
Update in Georgia mother Debbie Collier's death
Reporters spoke to investigators and got some specifics. Investigators are trying to narrow down a timeline of Debbie Collier's movements.
Mighty Alabama Strike Force to deploy to Georgia to help Herschel Walker win Senate
Shelby County Republican Party Chair Joan Reynolds spoke at the River Region Republican Club meeting at the Farmer’s Market Café on Tuesday. The Mighty Alabama Strike Force, which she heads, will begin making trips on Sunday to Georgia to help football legend Herschel Walker, the Republican nominee for U.S. Senator, win the November 8 general election. Walker is challenging Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock.
Georgia homeowners fund distributes over $30M
ATLANTA – The Georgia HAF has distributed over $30 million in financial assistance to Georgia homeowners since program’s launch. Congressman David Scott, (GA-13) and Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA) Commissioner Christopher Nunn announced the launch of the Georgia Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF) in January and nearly $30M has been expended to Georgian homeowners since the program’s inception.
Gov. Kemp called upon to suspend Georgia sheriff accused of groping prominent Atlanta judge
ATLANTA — Lawyers for a prominent Atlanta judge called upon the governor Thursday to suspend a central Georgia sheriff accused of groping her. Bleckley County Sheriff Kristopher Coody is facing a misdemeanor charge of sexual battery for allegedly groping Judge Glenda Hatchett at an event. Her attorneys point out...
Georgia Schools Superintendent candidate Alisha Searcy sets the record straight on party alliance
Former state Rep. Alisha Thomas Searcy is running for Georgia state school superintendent on the Democratic ticket. But Searcy recently took to Facebook, venting that she feels “ostracized and excluded” by her own party, just weeks out from the Georgia midterm elections. The Georgia Association of Educators even...
GDOT will not close Talmadge Bridge on Thursday morning
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Department of Transportation has decided to not close the Talmadge Bridge on Thursday morning ahead of Ian. GDOT announced on Wednesday that it planned to close the Talmadge Bridge to traffic at 9 a.m. That is no longer the case. GDOT will still close...
This Is Georgia's Top-Rated Private School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated private schools throughout the state.
Georgia cash assistance program encounters glitch
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A statewide cash assistance program designed to support thousands of needy Georgians is more of a hinderance than a help. The Department of Human Services acknowledged a technical glitch with their system this week preventing some recipients from accessing the funds. Joe Petro got...
