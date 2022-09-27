ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
wtoc.com

Hurricane Ian moving past Ga.’s coast before making landfall in S.C.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hurricane Ian will remain off the coast of Georgia by about 65 miles this morning as it lifts to the north toward South Carolina. Ian is currently a Category One Hurricane with max sustained wind of 85 miles per hour. The track has shifted a bit east, which is good news for the Coastal Empire.
GEORGIA STATE
wtoc.com

Georgia governor in Savannah to provide update on Ian preparations

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is in Savannah on Thursday morning to provide an update on Ian preparations. The governor will be joined by Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency Director Chris Stallings. Other local officials will also be there. The news conference is scheduled to...
SAVANNAH, GA
valdostatoday.com

Georgians being warned of price gouging, scams

ATLANTA – Georgia consumers are being warned to be aware of price gouging and scams due to Tropical Storm Ian. Attorney General Chris Carr is warning consumers to be on the lookout for price gouging and scams in response to Tropical Storm Ian. “Unfortunately, con artists will try to...
GEORGIA STATE
wtoc.com

Gov. McMaster to provide update on Hurricane Ian

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster and emergency officials will provide an update on Hurricane Ian. Officials will provide an update on Ian and its impacts on the state. The governor’s briefing is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Friday.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
wtoc.com

Gov. McMaster, officials brief public on Hurricane Ian

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Governor Henry McMaster and state officials will hold a briefing to talk about Hurricane Ian on Friday. John Quagliariello of the National Weather Service said Hurricane Ian’s landfall will take place as a Category One hurricane with 85 mph winds. Ian will impact across the state but the strongest effects will be felt in the Charleston area. Strong winds will be felt through the Midlands.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Kemp
wtoc.com

McMaster warns of danger of ‘human error’ as Ian approaches

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The National Hurricane Center issued a Tropical Storm Warning Thursday morning after Ian was downgraded to a tropical storm. It is estimated the storm will make contact with South Carolina near Charleston as a Category One hurricane Friday after picking up strength over the ocean. South...
CHARLESTON, SC
wtoc.com

Several South Carolina piers collapse from Hurricane Ian

SOUTH CAROLINA (WMBF/Gray News) – Several piers in South Carolina partially collapsed Friday as Hurricane Ian made landfall along the east coast. The storm caused a middle section of the Cherry Grove Pier in North Myrtle Beach to collapse. It was just one of the many structures downed in the area from storm surge.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wrbl.com

Georgia Senate Debate: Warnock, Walker to clash in exclusive event

Nexstar Media is set to host a multi-market live telecast of a debate between the major party candidates for U.S. Senator from Georgia: incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. The debate will be the only scheduled face-to-face meeting between the two candidates. It will take place on Friday, October 14 at 7:00 p.m. ET, at the J.W. Marriott Savannah in Savannah’s Plant Riverside District.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Emergency#State Of Emergency#Hurricanes#Emergency Management#Hurricane Ian#Gema
altoday.com

Mighty Alabama Strike Force to deploy to Georgia to help Herschel Walker win Senate

Shelby County Republican Party Chair Joan Reynolds spoke at the River Region Republican Club meeting at the Farmer’s Market Café on Tuesday. The Mighty Alabama Strike Force, which she heads, will begin making trips on Sunday to Georgia to help football legend Herschel Walker, the Republican nominee for U.S. Senator, win the November 8 general election. Walker is challenging Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock.
ALABAMA STATE
valdostatoday.com

Georgia homeowners fund distributes over $30M

ATLANTA – The Georgia HAF has distributed over $30 million in financial assistance to Georgia homeowners since program’s launch. Congressman David Scott, (GA-13) and Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA) Commissioner Christopher Nunn announced the launch of the Georgia Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF) in January and nearly $30M has been expended to Georgian homeowners since the program’s inception.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
wtoc.com

GDOT will not close Talmadge Bridge on Thursday morning

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Department of Transportation has decided to not close the Talmadge Bridge on Thursday morning ahead of Ian. GDOT announced on Wednesday that it planned to close the Talmadge Bridge to traffic at 9 a.m. That is no longer the case. GDOT will still close...
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Georgia cash assistance program encounters glitch

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A statewide cash assistance program designed to support thousands of needy Georgians is more of a hinderance than a help. The Department of Human Services acknowledged a technical glitch with their system this week preventing some recipients from accessing the funds. Joe Petro got...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy