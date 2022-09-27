ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Authorities ID Woman Fatally Hit by Vehicle in South Los Angeles

By City News Service
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A woman who was fatally struck by a vehicle in South Los Angeles was identified Tuesday.

Paramedics were sent to the 10600 block of South San Pedro Street about 10:15 p.m. Monday, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey. Karina Hernandez Melchor, 35, of Los Angeles, died at the scene, the Los Angeles County coroner's office reported.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Melchor was crossing the street in a crosswalk when she was hit by a southbound vehicle. The motorist, a man about 20 years old, remained at the scene and was interviewed by officers, and the investigation was continuing, police said.

