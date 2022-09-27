Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensCharlotte, NC
Durham parents voice concerns over keeping students safeThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
3 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
More NC Black parents turn to homeschoolingThe Triangle Tribune
3 Great Steakhouses in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGoldsboro, NC
insidepacksports.com
Dave Doeren: "We're Not Intimidated"
No. 10 NC State head coach Dave Doeren met with the media Thursday afternoon ahead of the Wolfpack’s ACC opener at No. 5 Clemson. NOTE: Click on the video in the player above to watch Doeren’s interview. "I think we’re ready for whatever it is. We’re planning on...
insidepacksports.com
COMMIT ALERT: 2023 Guard Laci Steele Picks NC State
2023 shooting guard Laci Steele just announced her commitment to NC State. The Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference Player of the Year, Steele averaged 21.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.7 steals per game last season. "My strengths are I can score on all three levels,” Steele previously stated. “I'm a really...
insidepacksports.com
MY MEMORABLE MOMENT: Tyler Baker-Williams Final Play vs. Clemson
In this feature, NC State athletes will select their most memorable moment at NC State and give exclusive insight into the specific play, series, or game. Wolfpack defensive back Tyler Baker-Williams went with the final play in the 2021 overtime win over Clemson. To watch this video, you must be...
insidepacksports.com
D.J. Burns: "I'm Going To Play My Game"
NC State forward D.J. Burns discusses why he picked the Wolfpack, the fanbase, preseason workouts, and much more with the media. NOTE: Click the video above to watch the interview. On the tempo... I wouldn't say it's the same because it's going to be a high level competition, obviously. But...
insidepacksports.com
WEEK 4: NC State Snaps Chart
Here is an in-depth breakdown of NC State's player snaps after the first four games of the season. Players Who Earned Their First Career NC State Start. Players Who Took Their First Snaps In A Wolfpack Uniform. 20 players saw their first action in Wolfpack uniform against Charleston Southern. Class...
insidepacksports.com
Tony Gibson: "We've Got to Have Our A-Game"
No. 10 NC State defensive coordinator Tony Gibson met with the media ahead of the Wolfpack's upcoming matchup versus No. 5 Clemson. NOTE: Click on the video in the player above to watch Gibson’s interview. “They’ve got great players. They’ve recruited well. They’ve got good kids who make a...
insidepacksports.com
Devin Leary: "We've Just Been Getting Better And Better"
No. 10 NC State quarterback Devin Leary met with the media ahead of the Wolfpack's upcoming matchup versus No. 5 Clemson. NOTE: Click on the video in the player above to watch Leary’s interview. Devin how a heart rate just about now, midweek getting ready for this game. I'm...
