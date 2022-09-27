ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Dave Doeren: "We're Not Intimidated"

No. 10 NC State head coach Dave Doeren met with the media Thursday afternoon ahead of the Wolfpack’s ACC opener at No. 5 Clemson. NOTE: Click on the video in the player above to watch Doeren’s interview. "I think we’re ready for whatever it is. We’re planning on...
COMMIT ALERT: 2023 Guard Laci Steele Picks NC State

2023 shooting guard Laci Steele just announced her commitment to NC State. The Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference Player of the Year, Steele averaged 21.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.7 steals per game last season. "My strengths are I can score on all three levels,” Steele previously stated. “I'm a really...
MY MEMORABLE MOMENT: Tyler Baker-Williams Final Play vs. Clemson

In this feature, NC State athletes will select their most memorable moment at NC State and give exclusive insight into the specific play, series, or game. Wolfpack defensive back Tyler Baker-Williams went with the final play in the 2021 overtime win over Clemson. To watch this video, you must be...
D.J. Burns: "I'm Going To Play My Game"

NC State forward D.J. Burns discusses why he picked the Wolfpack, the fanbase, preseason workouts, and much more with the media. NOTE: Click the video above to watch the interview. On the tempo... I wouldn't say it's the same because it's going to be a high level competition, obviously. But...
WEEK 4: NC State Snaps Chart

Here is an in-depth breakdown of NC State's player snaps after the first four games of the season. Players Who Earned Their First Career NC State Start. Players Who Took Their First Snaps In A Wolfpack Uniform. 20 players saw their first action in Wolfpack uniform against Charleston Southern. Class...
Tony Gibson: "We've Got to Have Our A-Game"

No. 10 NC State defensive coordinator Tony Gibson met with the media ahead of the Wolfpack's upcoming matchup versus No. 5 Clemson. NOTE: Click on the video in the player above to watch Gibson’s interview. “They’ve got great players. They’ve recruited well. They’ve got good kids who make a...
Devin Leary: "We've Just Been Getting Better And Better"

No. 10 NC State quarterback Devin Leary met with the media ahead of the Wolfpack's upcoming matchup versus No. 5 Clemson. NOTE: Click on the video in the player above to watch Leary’s interview. Devin how a heart rate just about now, midweek getting ready for this game. I'm...
