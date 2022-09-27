Red Sox pitching prospect Victor Santos tosses 5 one-run innings in final start of season for Triple-A Worcester

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The New England Wildlife Center Invites You to Carve - O - Rama!Camilo DíazWeymouth, MA
Family Fun For Everyone at Starland's Halloween Spooktacular PartyDianna CarneyHanover, MA
Ayanna Pressley, “The Squad” rallies supporters in SomervilleThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Commuter consternation: Stories and reactions to the latest Green Line Extension delayThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
The YMCA's 45th Annual Corn Festival Was a Successful Fall Day Of Fun!Dianna CarneyNorwell, MA
Related
NECN
Red Sox Prospect Wows With Effortless Pure Power
Tomase: Red Sox prospect Niko Kavadas is turning heads with his bat originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Niko Kavadas is a throwback prospect, a burly slugger built like former Red Sox first baseman Mike Napoli, except he swings it from the left side. At 6-foot-1 and 230 pounds, Kavadas...
Red Sox payroll could have $121.5M coming off books; Will J.D. Martinez, Xander Bogaerts, others return in 2023?
The Red Sox will pay a luxury tax for exceeding the $230 million competitive balance tax base threshold in 2022. Boston’s payroll is approximately $234.5 million, as calculated by MassLive.com and the AP. But potentially $121.5 million could come off the books this offseason. Of course, they will have...
Red Sox’s Connor Wong ‘pretty shocked’ to be named WooSox MVP but 9 homers in final 16 games makes him worthy
BOSTON — Triple-A Worcester manager Chad Tracy texted Connor Wong a few days ago to inform the catcher he had been named the WooSox’s 2022 MVP. “That was probably the last thing I was expecting and when he told me, I was pretty shocked,” Wong said Monday at Fenway Park.
Yardbarker
Braves Add Ex-Red Sox Hurler To Bolster Pitching Depth For Playoff Run
The Atlanta Braves are turning to a former Boston Red Sox reliever to aid their mission of overthrowing the New York Mets for a National League East division crown. The Braves selected the contract of right-handed reliever Silvino Bracho on Wednesday. The 30-year-old pitched one scoreless frame earlier in the season for Atlanta, but began his season in the Red Sox organization.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
The Mets Are Dealing With A Shocking Issue
Somehow, some way, the New York Mets have run into an attendance problem. Yes, you read that right. In the middle of a pennant race, where the Mets have a chance to lock down their first NL East title since 2015 after clinching a postseason berth, the team is struggling to draw a respectable crowd.
Dennis Eckersley gives Will Middlebrooks touching advice on how to call Red Sox games for NESN
The last couple of days have represented something of a passing of the torch in the NESN broadcast booth. Alongside play-by-play man Dave O’Brien, Will Middlebrooks has made his booth debut while Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley begins his final stretch of games before retiring at the end of the season.
Yardbarker
Carlos Correa challenges Twins to re-sign him: 'They've just got to come get it'
Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa is expected to opt out of his contract and test free agency this winter. On Thursday, he made clear that the price tag to retain him will not be an easy one to meet. Correa said Thursday that he is a “product.” Like any other...
NHL Rumors: David Pastrnak-Bruins Contract Talks Heating Up?
A big question surrounding the Bruins this season is whether a contract extension will get done with David Pastrnak. The Boston forward is entering the final year of his deal and made it clear he has no issue having these kinds of talks throughout the season should one not get done before Opening Night.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Miguel Andujar bids farewell after excellent start with Pirates
The New York Yankees tried to maximize former prospect, Miguel Andujar, over the years before designating him for assignment several days ago. Andujar ended up landing with the Pittsburgh Pirates — he’s already off to a solid start over three games and 13 plate appearances. Across 27 games...
Eck offers poignant insight as broadcasting career nears end
BOSTON -- With the Red Sox wrapping up a wasted season, there hasn't been much reason for most fans to be watching with rapt attention for every minute of every game. Yet for the many who enjoy listening to Dennis Eckersley on the NESN broadcast, these are the final days to take in one of the most unique game broadcasters in sports history.And in what proved to be a thoughtful, reflective, and poignant moment during Tuesday night's 4-hour affair between the Red Sox and Orioles, Eckersley touched on his personal approach to the job while also explaining in great detail...
Yardbarker
The Twins Made Their Collapse Official Wednesday Night
The Minnesota Twins are going home this October. It was an interesting night for them on Wednesday. Their 8-4 win over the Chicago White Sox made it certain that Chicago would miss the postseason. But the Seattle Mariners, who currently hold the third AL Wild Card spot, won last night,...
NBA Rumors: How Celtics Likely Will Make Roster Room For Blake Griffin
The Celtics will need to make a corresponding move to officially add Blake Griffin, who reportedly agreed to a one-year contract Friday, as Boston currently has the maximum 20 players in training camp. So, what’s the play?. Well, MassLive’s Brian Robb reported Friday, citing a league source, that Boston...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Popculture
Boston Red Sox Pitcher and Wife Welcome First Child
A Boston Red Sox pitcher just became a new father. On Instagram, Josh Taylor and his wife, Emily, announced the birth of their son, Jackson Thomas Taylor. The couple shared a series of photos of them at the hospital holding their son and revealing he was born last Friday. "Our...
Yardbarker
What should the White Sox do with Lucas Giolito?
After an abysmal 2022 campaign for Lucas Giolito, should the White Sox still consider signing him to a long term deal?. The same can be said about various White Sox players on the roster in regards to their performance this season. However, for a player like Giolito that is supposedly seeking an extremely large amount of money in the near future, his performance this year leaves much in doubt.
Yardbarker
Matt Barnes Drops Bombshell On Ime Udoka’s Coaching Career: “When Everything Comes Out, He’ll Be Lucky To Ever Coach Again In The NBA.”
Celtics coach Ima Udoka found himself in some hot water this off-season after news of his affair with a fellow Celtics staffer went public earlier this month. In a statement, Udoka seemed careful and apologetic as he reflected on what went wrong. Statement from Ime Udoka: I want to apologize...
Celtics Role Player Reportedly Suffers Injury In Training Camp
With Boston Celtics center Robert Williams injured to start the season, Luke Kornet was vying for backup big man minutes during training camp. But Kornet’s candidacy to take on an increased role with the Celtics, at least at the beginning of the season, just took a hit. Kornet reportedly...
Red Sox’s Sam Kennedy: It’s ‘mind-boggling’ that people think we’re cheap
As the president and CEO of the Red Sox, Sam Kennedy hears it all about his team. Every narrative about the Red Sox, in some form, lands on his desk, and he then assesses whether he thinks the public perception of the club is true or not. Some of those...
NHL
Bruins Announce Training Camp Roster Transactions
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, September 28, the following roster transactions:. Joey Abate, Samuel Asselin, Francois Brassard, Justin Brazeau, Brandon Bussi, Josiah Didier, J.D. Greenway, Curtis Hall, Georgii Merkulov, Luke Toporowski, Eduards Tralmaks, Alex-Olivier Voyer, and Jacob Wilson will report to Providence Bruins Training Camp.
Yardbarker
The Mariners Dramatically Dropped Their Magic Number To 1
The Seattle Mariners are closing in on clinching their first postseason berth since 2001. After a busy offseason in which they signed Robbie Ray and traded for Jesse Winker, Eugenio Suarez, and Adam Frazier, the Mariners got off to a rocky start. But at the end of June, they went...
NBC Sports
Bruins injuries: When Marchand, McAvoy, Grzelcyk are expected to return
The Boston Bruins will need to overcome a tough hurdle to begin the 2022-23 NHL season: Survive without three important players. First-line left wing Brad Marchand (hip), No. 1 defenseman Charlie McAvoy (shoulder) and top-four defenseman Matt Grzelcyk (shoulder) all had offseason surgeries and will miss the start of the season.
Comments / 0