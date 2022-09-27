ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USC to conduct Zero Waste Game highlighting sustainability

USC will conduct its annual Zero Waste Game on Saturday night when the Trojans football team faces Arizona State at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, competing with the other Pac-12 Conference universities to divert waste from landfills to recycling or composting. The game is part of the Pac-12’s Zero Waste...
LOS ANGELES, CA

