High-school sweethearts aged 18 and 19 are both killed after boyfriend who was driving failed to stop at intersection and their car was struck by an 18-wheeler
An 18-year-old football player and his 19-year-old girlfriend were killed when the Jeep they were driving collided with an 18-wheeler after crossing into its path. , were driving along State Route 28 on Thursday evening at around 10.30pm when they crossed into an intersection and were struck by a 2019 Freightliner truck.
WAAY-TV
Man arrested after missing Ohio girl found safe in Decatur
A 34-year-old man is in the Morgan County Jail charged with interfering with custody after the kidnapping of an Ohio girl. On Thursday, Decatur Police found Marceleno Vicente Solis at a home in Decatur with a missing child out of Ohio. Police say he took her from her home without...
WAFF
Huntsville Police arrest man on Memorial Parkway following reported shots fired
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department arrested someone who was suspected of firing a gun near University Dr. and County Club. The Huntsville Police Department says that it responded to shots fired call and quickly located a vehicle that was believed to be involved in the incident. After...
Decatur man arrested on burglary charges
A man in Decatur is facing burglary charges after police say he broke into separate homes on the same street – two years apart.
Authorities identify woman killed in crash on Alabama 69 in Marshall County
Authorities confirm a woman died in a crash involving two vehicles in Marshall County on Thursday.
WAFF
Tractor-trailer snaggs powerlines in Athens, grass fires reported
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A tractor-trailer is causing a few issues in Athens on Friday evening. According to the City of Athens Utilities, a tractor-trailer snagged power lines near the area of Forrest and Jefferson streets. As a result of this several small grassfires were reported. Athens Fire responded to...
2 Birmingham men accused of stealing mail in Madison County
Two Birmingham men have been indicted by a federal Grand Jury for having stolen mail in Madison County.
WAAY-TV
Woman from Arab killed in Marshall County crash
A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Alabama 69 near Warrenton Road in Marshall County Thursday morning. Madeline G. Roberson, 28, of Arab, was fatally injured when the 2019 Chevrolet Equinox she was driving struck the back of a dump truck, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
wvtm13.com
Two Birmingham men indicted with possession of stolen mail
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Two Birmingham men were indicted by a grand jury for possessing stolen mail and unlawful possession of Postal Service keys. A two-count indictment filed in U.S. District Court charges Khory Deontay Lowe, II, 18, and Dejuan Alexander Wallace, 41, both of Birmingham, with one count of possession of stolen mail.
Nine-year-old dog attack victim returns home
"I'm happy to see him getting back to his normal self for sure. And it makes it a little easier that he's made such a good comeback," Stephanie Overton said of her son. "He's really a tough kid."
Woman arrested in connection with Huntsville shooting death
Huntsville police Sunday afternoon arrested a woman in connection with the shooting death of a man. Sgt. Rosalind White said the incident happened in the 1500 block of Sparkman Drive at 5:39 p.m. Anthony Wilson, 45, was pronounced dead at the scene following a shooting. Shirley Ann Logan, 59, was...
WAFF
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman was caught on camera checking out of a local big box store. The surveillance images look pretty harmless but detectives say what she did wasn’t. Huntsville Police are searching for a woman they say on Sept. 8 broke into a car and took...
Cullman man accused of shooting into a Morgan County home
A Cullman man is facing an assault charge after he allegedly shot at a home while at least one person was inside, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.
WAAY-TV
Truck snags power lines in Athens, causing traffic, fire, electrical issues
Authorities in Athens report a tractor-trailer has snagged power lines near the area of Forrest and Jefferson streets. Police report traffic congestion in area. Some people may experience power issues. Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said traffic is backed up at Jefferson and 72, which could impact side streets. Athens...
Tennessee man charged with setting mother’s Florence home on fire
A Lawrenceburg, Tennessee man is facing multiple charges after authorities say he set part of his mother's Florence house on fire.
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: Decatur Police cancel search for missing man
UPDATE: Lonnie Laymon's body was found Tuesday afternoon. Police say they do not suspect foul play in his death. Decatur Police are asking the public's help in finding 38-year-old Lonnie Jessie Laymon of Decatur. Laymon was reported missing Monday. Police and family say they have not heard from or seen...
WAAY-TV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Train, vehicle collide in Hartselle; minor injuries reported
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office confirmed first responders from Falkville and Hartselle are on the scene of a wreck on Tabernacle Road in Hartselle. The wreck involves a train and a vehicle, the sheriff's office said, though only minor injuries were reported. Motorists are advised to expect delays and avoid...
WAFF
Tennessee man arrested for arson in Florence
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Lawrenceburg, Tennessee man was arrested Sept. 24 for setting his mother’s patio on fire while she was inside the home. Jan Morse, the mother of David Demarest, told deputies with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office on the scene that Demarest was standing on the back porch with a pitchfork.
Train vs. vehicle crash reported in Hartselle
Law enforcement agencies responded to a train crash in Hartselle on Wednesday afternoon.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Police: Death Investigation underway
Investigators with the Huntsville Police Department are working a death investigation in the 1500 block of Sparkman Drive. HPD says the call came in at 5:39 p.m. Sunday. Police say they don't have any additional information to release at this time. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
