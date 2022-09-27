ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

High-school sweethearts aged 18 and 19 are both killed after boyfriend who was driving failed to stop at intersection and their car was struck by an 18-wheeler

An 18-year-old football player and his 19-year-old girlfriend were killed when the Jeep they were driving collided with an 18-wheeler after crossing into its path. , were driving along State Route 28 on Thursday evening at around 10.30pm when they crossed into an intersection and were struck by a 2019 Freightliner truck.
DUNLAP, TN
WAAY-TV

Man arrested after missing Ohio girl found safe in Decatur

A 34-year-old man is in the Morgan County Jail charged with interfering with custody after the kidnapping of an Ohio girl. On Thursday, Decatur Police found Marceleno Vicente Solis at a home in Decatur with a missing child out of Ohio. Police say he took her from her home without...
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Tractor-trailer snaggs powerlines in Athens, grass fires reported

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A tractor-trailer is causing a few issues in Athens on Friday evening. According to the City of Athens Utilities, a tractor-trailer snagged power lines near the area of Forrest and Jefferson streets. As a result of this several small grassfires were reported. Athens Fire responded to...
ATHENS, AL
WAAY-TV

Woman from Arab killed in Marshall County crash

A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Alabama 69 near Warrenton Road in Marshall County Thursday morning. Madeline G. Roberson, 28, of Arab, was fatally injured when the 2019 Chevrolet Equinox she was driving struck the back of a dump truck, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Two Birmingham men indicted with possession of stolen mail

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Two Birmingham men were indicted by a grand jury for possessing stolen mail and unlawful possession of Postal Service keys. A two-count indictment filed in U.S. District Court charges Khory Deontay Lowe, II, 18, and Dejuan Alexander Wallace, 41, both of Birmingham, with one count of possession of stolen mail.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Woman arrested in connection with Huntsville shooting death

Huntsville police Sunday afternoon arrested a woman in connection with the shooting death of a man. Sgt. Rosalind White said the incident happened in the 1500 block of Sparkman Drive at 5:39 p.m. Anthony Wilson, 45, was pronounced dead at the scene following a shooting. Shirley Ann Logan, 59, was...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman was caught on camera checking out of a local big box store. The surveillance images look pretty harmless but detectives say what she did wasn’t. Huntsville Police are searching for a woman they say on Sept. 8 broke into a car and took...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Truck snags power lines in Athens, causing traffic, fire, electrical issues

Authorities in Athens report a tractor-trailer has snagged power lines near the area of Forrest and Jefferson streets. Police report traffic congestion in area. Some people may experience power issues. Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said traffic is backed up at Jefferson and 72, which could impact side streets. Athens...
ATHENS, AL
WAAY-TV

UPDATE: Decatur Police cancel search for missing man

UPDATE: Lonnie Laymon's body was found Tuesday afternoon. Police say they do not suspect foul play in his death. Decatur Police are asking the public's help in finding 38-year-old Lonnie Jessie Laymon of Decatur. Laymon was reported missing Monday. Police and family say they have not heard from or seen...
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Tennessee man arrested for arson in Florence

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Lawrenceburg, Tennessee man was arrested Sept. 24 for setting his mother’s patio on fire while she was inside the home. Jan Morse, the mother of David Demarest, told deputies with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office on the scene that Demarest was standing on the back porch with a pitchfork.
FLORENCE, AL
WAAY-TV

Huntsville Police: Death Investigation underway

Investigators with the Huntsville Police Department are working a death investigation in the 1500 block of Sparkman Drive. HPD says the call came in at 5:39 p.m. Sunday. Police say they don't have any additional information to release at this time. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
