Warrior Wrestling returns home to Marian Catholic High School on October 2nd for Warrior Wrestling 25. The show will be main evented by Warrior Wrestling Champion KC Navarr0 as he defends the championship against former champion Trey Miguel. We will also see Eddie Kingston make his Warrior debut as he takes on Calvin Tankman. The Briscoe Brothers will also take on The Rascalz (Zach Wentz and Myron Reed). The Lucha Brothers will also make their Warrior Wrestling return to take on Gringo Loco and Brian Cage. The show starts at 4 pm central time. If you can’t make it in person, the show can be streamed on Pro Wrestling TV. Let’s run down the card for Warrior Wrestling 25.

