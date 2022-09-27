Read full article on original website
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Takes the Inevitable Step to Expand His Empire
Dale Earnhardt Jr. already hosts and produces popular racing podcasts. Now, he's looking to take Dirty Mo Media into other sports. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. Takes the Inevitable Step to Expand His Empire appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR: Driver change announced for Hendrick Motorsports
With Alex Bowman experiencing concussion-like symptoms, Noah Gragson is set to replace him at Hendrick Motorsports for this Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway. Concussion-like symptoms brought on by a single-car wreck in the Gen 7 car have sidelined another NASCAR Cup Series driver, with Hendrick Motorsports’...
NASCAR poised for big announcement in October 2022
NASCAR is set to make an announcement on Sunday, October 2 at 12:15 PM ET. The specifics behind it are unclear but it appears to involve another racing series.
NASCAR: Key NBC broadcast change from recent weeks
All six of the remaining races on the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series schedule are set to be broadcast live on NBC as opposed to USA Network. Following this past Sunday’s round of 12 NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway, there are just six races remaining on the 2022 schedule, including two more in the round of 12, three in the round of 8, and the Championship 4 season finale.
IndyCar: Benjamin Pedersen Signs with AJ Foyt for 2023
Fresh off of placing 5th in the 2022 Indy Lights Series, Danish racer Benjamin Pedersen will compete for AJ Foyt Racing in IndyCar in 2023. After an Indy Lights career resulting in one victory, 11 podiums, and placements of fourth and fifth in the previous two championship campaigns, Dane competitor Benjamin Pedersen will move up the ladder and compete in the NTT IndyCar Series for 2023.
Research Identifying the Second-Most Hated NASCAR Driver Adds Insult to Injury, Literally
A website scanned social media for reactions to NASCAR drivers, determining the most and least popular competitors. The post Research Identifying the Second-Most Hated NASCAR Driver Adds Insult to Injury, Literally appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR makes obvious decision after Alex Bowman announcement
NASCAR has already granted Alex Bowman a waiver to remain eligible to advance to the round of 8 of the Cup Series playoffs. Hendrick Motorsports announced on Thursday that Alex Bowman will not compete in this Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway. The 29-year-old Tucson, Arizona...
Andretti Keeps Getting Snubbed By Formula 1 But Plans To Go Racing In 2024
America technically already has an F1 team on the grid, but Haas lacks pedigree. Many people were excited when the Andretti family announced it would join the grid in 2024. Unfortunately, the family has been snubbed several times, and McLaren seems to be the only team excited about having another competitor on the grid. Personally, we'd love to see two American drivers rock up at races in a supercharged Dodge Challenger.
IMSA: Petit Le Mans Preview and How to Watch
The checkered flag flies on the 2022 IMSA season this Saturday with the 25th running of Motul Petit Le Mans at the historic Road Atlanta. With Hurricane Ian in the neighborhood and still all to play for in the final DPi championship race before the introduction of the GTP class, the 10 hours should be jam packed with thrills from flag to flag.
October 5 Dynamite Card Announcements: National Scissoring Day & More
Here’s what is on tap for the October 5 Dynamite. First, MJF will compete in his first singles match since May, when he faces Wheeler Yuta in singles action. After first going head to head on the mic on the September 21 edition of Dynamite, the two yet again traded jabs on tonight’s show and made the match for the following week official.
AEW Dark Elevation Spoilers and Results (10/3/22): Practicing for ROH TV?
AEW Dark Elevation spoilers are here. Read below for more. This week, AEW aired live from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA. In addition to Dynamite, AEW taped this Friday’s episode of Rampage and Monday’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, set to air on October 3rd. The show included some strong matches as Lance Archer, Brian Cage, Best Friends, and the Lucha Brothers were in action.
Preview: AEW Rampage Card (9/30/22)
It’s an interesting AEW Rampage card this week as starting next week, the show will be live for several weeks straight and it follows the two-hour Grand Slam special. We continue at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA. Their third time running the venue, their last time here saw them celebrate the 2 year Dynamite anniversary. It was the show where Hangman Adam Page made his return after paternity leave to win the Casino Ladder Match to challenge then-Champion Kenny Omega at Full Gear.
AEW Interim Women’s Title Match Announced For 9/28 AEW Dynamite
Another title match has been added to Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. Toni Storm will defend her AEW Interim Women’s Championship against Serena Deeb on the September 28 episode of AEW Dynamite. Deeb pinned Storm on the September 14 episode of AEW Dynamite in a tag team bout that saw Deeb team with Britt Baker and Storm team with Athena.
‘NCIS’ Episode 2 Ratings Revealed After Rough Premiere
The NCIS Season 20 Episode 2 ratings are in, and they reveal a slightly more positive outcome than the season opener suggested. The Sept. 26th episode saw the audience grow to 5.9 million, which was a slight jump from Episode 1’s lackluster response. When the series returned earlier this...
LIV Golf disputes FOX report
A report this week claimed that LIV Golf is nearing a deal with FOX to air its events, but the Saudi-backed league insists that is untrue. Golfweek reported on Tuesday that LIV has almost completed a deal with FOX to pay the network for air time and have LIV events broadcast on FOX Sports 1. LIV would also be responsible for all production costs and selling advertisement.
YouTube TV (and others) lose another sports channel
It’s never a good thing when a streaming service loses a channel. But this one isn’t all that surprising, since it was previously announced. YouTube TV — the largest livestreaming service in the U.S. with more than 5 million subscribers — on September 29 sent an email to customers letting them know that the Olympic Channel was no more.
Preview: Warrior Wrestling – Warrior 25 – (10/02/22)
Warrior Wrestling returns home to Marian Catholic High School on October 2nd for Warrior Wrestling 25. The show will be main evented by Warrior Wrestling Champion KC Navarr0 as he defends the championship against former champion Trey Miguel. We will also see Eddie Kingston make his Warrior debut as he takes on Calvin Tankman. The Briscoe Brothers will also take on The Rascalz (Zach Wentz and Myron Reed). The Lucha Brothers will also make their Warrior Wrestling return to take on Gringo Loco and Brian Cage. The show starts at 4 pm central time. If you can’t make it in person, the show can be streamed on Pro Wrestling TV. Let’s run down the card for Warrior Wrestling 25.
