Yardbarker
Derek Jeter’s perfect 1-word reaction to Aaron Judge tying Roger Maris’ AL record
Derek Jeter is still relatively new to social media, but his Twitter account came into the picture just in time for him to virtually enjoy the discussions about the barrage of home runs New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge is having in the 2022 MLB season. Jeter even had the perfect reaction to Judge finally tying the record of another Yankees great Wednesday night at Rogers Centre in Canada.
Red Sox Notes: What Alex Cora Has Enjoyed From Triston Casas’ Game
It was an unconventional game Tuesday night, but the most important thing for the Red Sox was a victory. Boston beat the Orioles, 13-9, at Fenway Park in a game that featured 26 hits and eight combined walks from the Baltimore pitching staff. Tuesday’s game also featured five total home runs. Triston Casas hit the Red Sox’s lone homer of the night, but it was one that showed the power the team’s No. 2 prospect is capable of.
Yardbarker
Braves Add Ex-Red Sox Hurler To Bolster Pitching Depth For Playoff Run
The Atlanta Braves are turning to a former Boston Red Sox reliever to aid their mission of overthrowing the New York Mets for a National League East division crown. The Braves selected the contract of right-handed reliever Silvino Bracho on Wednesday. The 30-year-old pitched one scoreless frame earlier in the season for Atlanta, but began his season in the Red Sox organization.
Xander Bogaerts Gives Update On Contract Talks With Red Sox
All is quiet when it comes to contract talks between the Boston Red Sox and Xander Bogaerts. While reporters saw Bogaerts and Red Sox team president Sam Kennedy chatting in the clubhouse Tuesday prior to Boston’s 13-9 win over the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park, the star shortstop told the media he hasn’t talked with the club about a new contract recently, but hopes that changes soon.
Yardbarker
Former Power Hitter Dominating In Red Sox System As Hard-Throwing Reliever
Do the Boston Red Sox have the next Shohei Ohtani on their hands?. Absolutely not, but prospect Michael Gettys still provided one of the most intriguing storylines of the 2022 minor league season. The 26-year-old was previously most known for his 2019 season with the Triple-A El Paso Chihuahuas (San...
Popculture
Boston Red Sox Pitcher and Wife Welcome First Child
A Boston Red Sox pitcher just became a new father. On Instagram, Josh Taylor and his wife, Emily, announced the birth of their son, Jackson Thomas Taylor. The couple shared a series of photos of them at the hospital holding their son and revealing he was born last Friday. "Our...
Red Sox Wrap: Boston Edges Out Orioles In Offensive Battle At Fenway
The Boston Red Sox won out in an offensive battle against the Baltimore Orioles, leaving Fenway Park with a 13-9 victory on Tuesday. The win breaks Boston’s six-game losing streak and puts it at 73-81 on the season, and the Orioles dropped to 80-74 on the year. box score...
Yardbarker
Red Sox's Connor Seabold Seemingly Continues To Ignore Alex Cora's Demands
What is going on with Boston Red Sox right-hander Connor Seabold?. The 26-year-old reportedly was told to increase his changeup usage as the next stage of his development prior to his start against the Cincinnati Reds last Wednesday. After only throwing the pitch 13 times (15% usage rate), Cora noted that he did not see the changeup as much as he'd like, alluding to some possible tension.
Yardbarker
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts Not Ruling Out New Deal Before End Of Season
Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts does not appear to be close to reaching a new deal as he sits just weeks away from opting out of his current contract, but he's open to the idea of coming to a new agreement in the final days of the season. In...
Yardbarker
Fan hits, bites usher at Braves-Nationals game
The Atlanta Braves pulled into a tie with the New York Mets atop the National League East division standings thanks in part to their 8-2 victory over the last-place Washington Nationals on Tuesday night, but it appears the most noteworthy thing to have occurred at Nationals Park that evening may have happened in the stands.
Yardbarker
Eduardo Escobar pulls off insane feat not seen in nearly 30 years of Mets history
The biggest hit delivered Tuesday night by a New York player was arguably not the one from New York Yankees star Aaron Judge. Depending on how you look at it, New York Mets third baseman Eduardo Escobar’s game-winning single in his team’s 5-4 victory over the Miami Marlins at home was the night’s most important hit between the two New York big league clubs, considering that the Mets are in an incredibly tight race with the Atlanta Braves for the National League East division crown.
Barry Bonds-Yankees marriage would’ve altered the best of Red Sox history
The New York Yankees of the 1990s were a force to be reckoned with. Between 1990-99, they clinched two Wild Card berths and won the World Series in each of the three years that they won the division. Now, imagine if the 90s Yankees had Barry Bonds. According to Bonds...
Yardbarker
Yankees could leave 2 veteran bullpen arms off the playoff roster
At a certain point, the New York Yankees need to start thinking about the playoffs instead of handing out roster spots to inefficient players who have failed to produce this season or are coming off significant injuries. The Yankees recently placed Wandy Peralta on the injured list, giving him some...
Red Sox Roster Moves: Pitcher Optioned As Nathan Eovaldi Reinstated
Nathan Eovaldi is back with the Boston Red Sox as the organization announced the right-hander has been reinstated prior to Thursday afternoon’s series-ending game against the Baltimore Orioles. Connor Seabold has been optioned in order for Eovaldi to return from the 15-day injured list. The veteran was placed on...
NBC Sports
Tomase: Red Sox honor most exciting prospect since Mookie Betts
The Red Sox honored their minor league players of the year on Monday, but for a while they were missing the main attraction. While slugger Niko Kavadas and speedster David Hamilton held court with the media, and Dominican standouts Andy Lugo and Eyberrson Polanco gazed at the field in wonder, everyone had one question: Where's Ceddanne Rafaela?
NECN
Red Sox Prospect Wows With Effortless Pure Power
Tomase: Red Sox prospect Niko Kavadas is turning heads with his bat originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Niko Kavadas is a throwback prospect, a burly slugger built like former Red Sox first baseman Mike Napoli, except he swings it from the left side. At 6-foot-1 and 230 pounds, Kavadas...
Over the Monster
Daily Links: Xander Bogaerts States The Obvious: “They Have Money”
Chad Finn doesn’t like that the Sox have turned into a punch line this season, and has some thoughts about how to fix it. (Chad Finn, Boston Globe) One of the areas that probably needs to be fixed is the catcher’s spot, but Reese McGuire thinks he’s ready for a full-time role. (Peter Abraham, Boston Globe)
Yardbarker
Miguel Andujar bids farewell after excellent start with Pirates
The New York Yankees tried to maximize former prospect, Miguel Andujar, over the years before designating him for assignment several days ago. Andujar ended up landing with the Pittsburgh Pirates — he’s already off to a solid start over three games and 13 plate appearances. Across 27 games...
Yardbarker
Red Sox's Ceddanne Rafaela Continues To Draw Comparison To Mookie Betts
Do the Boston Red Sox have the next Mookie Betts waiting in the wings?. The idea of any prospect living up to such lofty expectations is almost impossible, but there's one man who cannot escape the comparison. Boston's No. 3 prospect according to MLB Pipeline is being compared to Betts by many that see him play on a nightly basis.
