Johnson City, TN

wcyb.com

Rain or shine, Country Thunder underway at the Bristol Motor Speedway

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — A major two-day concert event is underway at Bristol Motor Speedway. Country Thunder Bristol features Jason Aldean and Morgan Wallen as headliners. The event features 10 different artists over the two-day event. Camping for the weekend opened Thursday around Bristol Motor Speedway. Thousands of people...
BRISTOL, TN
Johnson City, TN
Chattanooga, TN
Johnson City, TN
Johnson City, TN
wcyb.com

David Crockett to play in new stadium Friday

JONESBOROUGH Tenn. (WCYB) — The wait is finally over for the David Crockett Pioneers. They'll play under the lights at their upgraded stadium for the first time this Friday. This game is also the school’s homecoming. The new synthetic turf has been down for weeks, but an issue...
PIONEER, TN
wcyb.com

Player of the Week: Unicoi County's Nehemiah Edwards

ERWIN, Tenn. (WCYB) — Nehemiah Edwards' record setting performance almost didn't happen. That's because the pregame meal almost did him in. "I didn't feel too bad before the game but in the game, I didn't handle my pregame meal that well," said Edwards. Unicoi County head coach Drew Rice...
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Rye Cove football is in the middle of a storybook season

DUFFIELD, Va. (WCYB) — If Hollywood had written this script, most movie companies would have passed on it for being too unrealistic. After more than 10 seasons of losing on the football field, The Rye Cove Eagles have created their own plot twist. "Prior to this season, I had...
CLINCHPORT, VA
wcyb.com

Tusculum, UVA-Wise and Emory & Henry all move football games up

With the possibility of inclement weather, Tusculum, UVA-Wise and Emory & Henry will all play earlier than originally scheduled. On Tuesday, Tusculum announced their road game at Barton was moving from Saturday to Thursday at 5:00 p.m. On Wednesday, UVA-Wise moved their home game against Lenoir-Rhyne from Saturday afternoon to...
TUSCULUM, TN
wcyb.com

Hawkins County ECD deployed to Florida

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A team of 911 emergency communications specialists from across Tennessee have been deployed to Florida. This includes a member of the Hawkins County Emergency Communications district. The team will be in Naples, Florida assisting local first responders with answering emergency calls. The team is...
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Student honored with Saint Jude Trike-A-Thon in Bristol, VA,

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — A Student in Bristol, Virginia, was honored after beating cancer. Students in Primary School at Sullins Academy participated in a Trike-A-Thon Friday. It was in honor of a second grader, Gavin Brewer, who was a patient at St. Jude Hospital and is now cancer free!
BRISTOL, VA
wcyb.com

New Curt's Ace Hardware location opens in Gray

GRAY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A new Curt's Ace Hardware location opened Wednesday morning in Gray. The store is located at the former Mize Farm and Garden Store on Old Gray Station Road. The ribbon has been cut and the store is open. It's owned by food city and is...
GRAY, TN
wcyb.com

Jacobs Creek Job Corp holds signing day

Bristol, Tenn. (WCYB) — Jacobs Creek Job Corps held a signing day ceremony today. It celebrates enrollees who enrolled in the U.S. Department of Labor's free career training program. Job Corps is free for income-eligible students from 16-24. The program offers hands-on career skills, on-campus housing, meals, healthcare and...
BRISTOL, TN
wcyb.com

Bristol man arrested in fatal hit-and-run

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — A woman is dead and a driver is charged after a fatal hit-and-run in Bristol, Tennessee. It happened shortly after 9: a.m. Friday near the intersection of Volunteer Parkway and Old Thomas Bridge Road. According to police, Renata Hapney, 50, of Logan, West Virginia, died as a result of injuries sustained in the hit-and-run incident.
BRISTOL, TN
wcyb.com

Kingsport City Schools names Chris Hampton as interim superintendent

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse has announced his pending retirement from Kingsport City Schools. The school district has now named its new interim superintendent. Moorhouse will retire at the end of October and Chris Hampton will take over as interim superintendent. Hampton has been the principal of...
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

United Way of Kingsport fundraising event at Panda Express

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Here's an easy way to make a difference just by grabbing dinner!. The United Way is partnering with Panda Express on East Stone Drive in Kingsport. It's happening Thursday from 10:30 a.m. until 9:30 p.m. All you have to do is mention the United Way,...
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

Sullivan County animal shelter Fall-Pumpkin-Fest happening now

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — If you are ready for fall, The Animal Shelter of Sullivan County has got you covered. Their Fall Pumpkin-Fest is happening now at 1200 Volunteer Parkway in Bristol, Tennessee. The non-profit shelter will be selling pumpkins, gourds, bales of straw, chrysanthemums and more. There will...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Haunted forest in Dungannon back again this year

SCOTT COUNTY, Va (WCYB) — If you're looking for a haunted adventure this October, there's a place in Scott County waiting for you. The haunted forest in the town of Dungannon is a family-owned attraction that began in 2019 and has a host of scary characters and experiences. Organizers...
DUNGANNON, VA
wcyb.com

Kingsport's first pediatric emergency department unveiled

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — A ribbon cutting was held in Kingsport on Wednesday for the new Ballad Health Pediatric Emergency Department. Prior to the opening of the pediatric emergency department, patients will either be seen at an adult emergency department or have to drive to Johnson City to receive care of this kind," Chris Jett, CEO of Niswonger Children's Hospital said.
KINGSPORT, TN

