wcyb.com
ETSU's football game scheduled for Saturday moved up several hours due to Ian
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — ETSU's football game against Chattanooga has been moved up to 3 p.m. on Saturday due to impacts from Ian. The game was originally scheduled to have a 7:30 p.m. kickoff. Ian is forecast to slowly move toward the Tri-Cities region after making landfall in...
wcyb.com
Travis Tritt cancels Country Thunder Bristol appearance due to crew impacted by Ian
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Travis Tritt has canceled his appearance at Country Thunder Bristol as members of his crew were impacted by Hurricane Ian. The announcement was made on Facebook Friday. Clay Walker will step in to perform at 7:30 p.m. at Bristol Motor Speedway. No other cancellations have...
wcyb.com
Rain or shine, Country Thunder underway at the Bristol Motor Speedway
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — A major two-day concert event is underway at Bristol Motor Speedway. Country Thunder Bristol features Jason Aldean and Morgan Wallen as headliners. The event features 10 different artists over the two-day event. Camping for the weekend opened Thursday around Bristol Motor Speedway. Thousands of people...
wcyb.com
Country Thunder concert event set to begin at Bristol Motor Speedway Friday
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Update: The infield at the speedway was buzzing with activity today as the stage was going up for the two-day event. Organizers were very happy with last year’s festival and expect this weekend to be even bigger. Were told all artists are ready to...
wcyb.com
David Crockett to play in new stadium Friday
JONESBOROUGH Tenn. (WCYB) — The wait is finally over for the David Crockett Pioneers. They'll play under the lights at their upgraded stadium for the first time this Friday. This game is also the school’s homecoming. The new synthetic turf has been down for weeks, but an issue...
wcyb.com
Player of the Week: Unicoi County's Nehemiah Edwards
ERWIN, Tenn. (WCYB) — Nehemiah Edwards' record setting performance almost didn't happen. That's because the pregame meal almost did him in. "I didn't feel too bad before the game but in the game, I didn't handle my pregame meal that well," said Edwards. Unicoi County head coach Drew Rice...
wcyb.com
Rye Cove football is in the middle of a storybook season
DUFFIELD, Va. (WCYB) — If Hollywood had written this script, most movie companies would have passed on it for being too unrealistic. After more than 10 seasons of losing on the football field, The Rye Cove Eagles have created their own plot twist. "Prior to this season, I had...
wcyb.com
Tusculum, UVA-Wise and Emory & Henry all move football games up
With the possibility of inclement weather, Tusculum, UVA-Wise and Emory & Henry will all play earlier than originally scheduled. On Tuesday, Tusculum announced their road game at Barton was moving from Saturday to Thursday at 5:00 p.m. On Wednesday, UVA-Wise moved their home game against Lenoir-Rhyne from Saturday afternoon to...
wcyb.com
Hawkins County ECD deployed to Florida
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A team of 911 emergency communications specialists from across Tennessee have been deployed to Florida. This includes a member of the Hawkins County Emergency Communications district. The team will be in Naples, Florida assisting local first responders with answering emergency calls. The team is...
wcyb.com
Student honored with Saint Jude Trike-A-Thon in Bristol, VA,
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — A Student in Bristol, Virginia, was honored after beating cancer. Students in Primary School at Sullins Academy participated in a Trike-A-Thon Friday. It was in honor of a second grader, Gavin Brewer, who was a patient at St. Jude Hospital and is now cancer free!
wcyb.com
Northeast Tennessee crews assisting with hurricane relief efforts in Florida
WCYB — More than 500 American Red Cross staff are assisting with hurricane efforts in Florida. Army National Guard crews from Johnson City left Thursday morning to lend a hand. Red Cross workers say crews from Northeast Tennessee are currently stationed in Tampa, providing food and water to people at evacuation shelters.
wcyb.com
New Curt's Ace Hardware location opens in Gray
GRAY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A new Curt's Ace Hardware location opened Wednesday morning in Gray. The store is located at the former Mize Farm and Garden Store on Old Gray Station Road. The ribbon has been cut and the store is open. It's owned by food city and is...
wcyb.com
Jacobs Creek Job Corp holds signing day
Bristol, Tenn. (WCYB) — Jacobs Creek Job Corps held a signing day ceremony today. It celebrates enrollees who enrolled in the U.S. Department of Labor's free career training program. Job Corps is free for income-eligible students from 16-24. The program offers hands-on career skills, on-campus housing, meals, healthcare and...
wcyb.com
Land purchased, plan submitted for new home for John Sevier Center residents
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Plans to move residents of Johnson City’s low-income John Sevier Center apartments to a new facility are taking a major step forward, and new funding could improve conditions in the meantime. The federal government approved the Johnson City Development Authority’s request to increase rent...
wcyb.com
Bristol man arrested in fatal hit-and-run
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — A woman is dead and a driver is charged after a fatal hit-and-run in Bristol, Tennessee. It happened shortly after 9: a.m. Friday near the intersection of Volunteer Parkway and Old Thomas Bridge Road. According to police, Renata Hapney, 50, of Logan, West Virginia, died as a result of injuries sustained in the hit-and-run incident.
wcyb.com
Kingsport City Schools names Chris Hampton as interim superintendent
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse has announced his pending retirement from Kingsport City Schools. The school district has now named its new interim superintendent. Moorhouse will retire at the end of October and Chris Hampton will take over as interim superintendent. Hampton has been the principal of...
wcyb.com
United Way of Kingsport fundraising event at Panda Express
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Here's an easy way to make a difference just by grabbing dinner!. The United Way is partnering with Panda Express on East Stone Drive in Kingsport. It's happening Thursday from 10:30 a.m. until 9:30 p.m. All you have to do is mention the United Way,...
wcyb.com
Sullivan County animal shelter Fall-Pumpkin-Fest happening now
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — If you are ready for fall, The Animal Shelter of Sullivan County has got you covered. Their Fall Pumpkin-Fest is happening now at 1200 Volunteer Parkway in Bristol, Tennessee. The non-profit shelter will be selling pumpkins, gourds, bales of straw, chrysanthemums and more. There will...
wcyb.com
Haunted forest in Dungannon back again this year
SCOTT COUNTY, Va (WCYB) — If you're looking for a haunted adventure this October, there's a place in Scott County waiting for you. The haunted forest in the town of Dungannon is a family-owned attraction that began in 2019 and has a host of scary characters and experiences. Organizers...
wcyb.com
Kingsport's first pediatric emergency department unveiled
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — A ribbon cutting was held in Kingsport on Wednesday for the new Ballad Health Pediatric Emergency Department. Prior to the opening of the pediatric emergency department, patients will either be seen at an adult emergency department or have to drive to Johnson City to receive care of this kind," Chris Jett, CEO of Niswonger Children's Hospital said.
