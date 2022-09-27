Read full article on original website
Family left shocked after McDonald’s serves this inside 4-year-old’s Happy Meal
A McDonald’s Happy Meal ended not so happily for the family of Upper Darby’s Angela Greene. As reported by Philly Mag, a Happy Meal that was purchased for the 4-year-old child in the family came with shards of glass inside. Fortunately, no one was harmed in this incident since the adults detected the glass shards well in time.
McDonald’s is axing these 4 popular items from September 7 and returning some old favourites
As reported by The Sun, starting tomorrow, September 7, McDonald’sfans would not be able to have its Cyprus and Spanish menu items, which the company had introduced earlier this summer. But fans have something really exciting to look forward to as McDonald’s Spicy Chicken McNuggets would return for a limited time only.
McDonald's 24-hour menu shake-up warning to customers
McDonald's has given a 24-hour warning to customers that a big menu shake-up is imminent. It will see a number of favourites disappear from restaurants and drive-throughs. But while some menu items will no longer be sold, a firm favourite is making a comeback to the fast-food giant. It is bringing back Spicy McNuggets from tomorrow, (Wednesday, September 7).
McDonald's Halloween Happy Meal Buckets Returning for Halloween 2022
McDonald's is putting "Happy Halloween" back in the Happy Meal. The fast food chain is reportedly bringing back a nostalgic treat for Halloween 2022: the Halloween Happy Meal pumpkin pails. The buckets — first offered as the classic trio of jack-o-lanterns McPunk'n, McBoo, and McGoblin nationwide in 1986 — are returning for the first time since 2016, according to NightmareNostalgia. The McDonald's Halloween Pails Happy Meal begins October 18 and is available for a limited time through October 31, retro site Nightmare Nostalgia reports, based on information from sources with knowledge of the McDonald's calendar.
McDonald’s hit with complaint of mouse poo in customer's meal
It was bad enough when earlier last month McDonald’s served a 7-year-old customer dishcloth instead of their McDonald’s order, but now in some even more disturbing news, a McDonald’s customer in Perth, Australia has claimed that they found mouse poo in their McDonald’s meal box. As...
Is McDonald’s bringing back all-day breakfast? Here’s the truth
The internet is wondering whether McDonald’s popular breakfast menu will be available all day again. The burger chain made changes when the COVID-19 pandemic began. To simplify service, all-day breakfast wasn’t available all day anymore. But this hasn’t stopped customers from hoping that the previous offerings come back.
McDonald’s is giving away free cheeseburgers: Here are all the details
While some people have alleged that the size of McDonald’s burgers is shrinking, McDonald’s fans do have a great reason to rejoice because of the latest news from the fast-food giant. As reported by Thrillist,McDonald’s would be offering their cheeseburgers for absolutely free in order to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day in the USA.
McDonald's New Happy Meal Toys Just Launched, so Get All the Details and Grab 'Em Before the Hamburglar Finds Out!
Wondering what makes McDonald's Happy Meals so happy? Although chicken nuggets and fries are loved by most kids, it's not just the food that kids get so excited about—it's those fantastic toys inside the box! That's why we want to keep you informed on all of the latest Happy Meal toys that you can expect to find on your next trip to McDonald's.
McDonald's Fans Told Mashed Their Favorite '90s Happy Meal Toy - Exclusive Survey
For many '90s kids, going to Mcdonald's was like taking a trip to paradise. The bright colors, the Play Place, the finger foods, and — above all — the Happy Meal made the iconic fast food chain a cornucopia of fun for the young and the young at heart. Nation's Restaurant News reported that around 30% of parties that frequent the chain are family groups. Data research company Sense360 estimated the fast food giant made $10 million on Happy Meals every day in 2017. That revenue came from selling 3.2 million Happy Meals daily, per Forbes.
No, McDonald's all-day breakfast isn't returning in October
McDonald's isn't bringing back its all-day breakfast menu next month, despite a viral tweet saying otherwise. The fast-food giant ended its all-day breakfast during the early days of pandemic lockdowns as part of a broader plan to simplify service. No, McDonald's isn't bringing back its popular all-day breakfast next month.
McDonald's Refuses to Serve Man Cheese Slice as He Ordered a Vegan McPlant
"I'm a vegetarian so I love the McPlant. I just don't like vegan cheese, and I've never had a problem before swapping it out," the man told Newsweek.
McDonald's is releasing new Happy Meals for adults to recreate 'one of the most nostalgic experiences'
You're never too old for a Happy Meal, or at least that's what McDonald's is banking on. The fast food juggernaut this week announced plans to introduce adult-oriented meals — complete with a free toy — in an initiative designed to work off of the nostalgia of the restaurant's famous red cardboard boxes.
