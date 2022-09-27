ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

WKTV

New York's independent redistricting commission must redraw Assembly district lines

A judge has ruled that the New York State Independent Redistricting Commission must redraw the state’s Assembly district lines. The commission’s congressional and Senate maps were thrown out earlier this year and a special master was enlisted to draw the new lines. This pushed the primary elections out two months from June to August so the special master could complete the process.
ELECTIONS
Power 93.7 WBLK

Big Changes For Voting Machines In New York State

There certainly has been plenty of attention paid to the ways we vote here in the United States. Here in New York and across the country, registered voters are getting ready for a very important election day. Coming up on November 8th, voters will head to the polls to decide...
ELECTIONS
WKTV

Farm Laborers Wage Board recommendation accepted

ALBANY, N.Y. – The New York State Department of Labor issued an order, accepting the Farm Laborers Wage Board recommendation, to lower the current 60 hour standard for overtime pay to 40 hours per week. The phase to implement this new standard will take place over a 10 year...
AGRICULTURE
WHEC TV-10

No decision yet on lawsuit against new NY State gun laws

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — New York State’s newest gun laws continue its legal battle. The plaintiff in a lawsuit challenging those laws was back before the same judge on Thursday morning. That judge previously ruled in favor of the new laws but he questioned their constitutionality. On Thursday, the...
LAW
tompkinsweekly.com

Republican View: Time to expand Ithaca as a sanctuary city

The time has come to expand the city of Ithaca’s commitment to offering sanctuary to despised groups. On July 6, 2022, Common Council declared Ithaca a sanctuary city for abortion (tinyurl.com/2k4jpjup). In 2017, Common Council declared Ithaca a sanctuary city for undocumented immigrants. The city should now extend that sanctuary promise to New York’s most despised minorities: Republicans and conservatives.
ITHACA, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Report: Millions For Cops In New York State

There is some good news this week regarding public safety in the State of New York. There are reports that money has been allocated for police agencies in The Empire State. What does that mean and where does the money go or come from? It appears that the money follows a promise that Governor Hochul will help agencies get what they need to serve and protect.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WNYT

Poll: Hochul still top pick for governor in NY state

A new Siena poll could spell less than welcome news for the Lee Zeldin campaign. Wednesday’s poll of registered New York voters shows Gov. Kathy Hochul with a 17 point lead over her Republican challenger. In fact, most voters seem to lean Democrat in most poll questions. Senate Majority...
ELECTIONS
Syracuse.com

New York minimum wage set to increase at end of year for Upstate NY

New York’s minimum wage is set to increase in much of the state at the end of this year. In areas outside New York City, Long Island and Westchester County, the minimum wage will rise from $13.20 per hour to $14.20, an increase of 7.5%, according to the state Labor Department. In those other three areas of the state, the minimum wage is already at $15 an hour and will not increase further.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WKTV

Syracuse judge hears arguments challenging New York's new gun law

A lawyer challenging provisions of New York’s new gun law argued that the state restricts people from carrying weapons in too many places. The argument was made during a hearing Thursday before Judge Glenn Suddaby in Syracuse as he decides whether to temporarily order a hold on provisions of the law while a federal challenge to its constitutionality continues.
SYRACUSE, NY
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
96.1 The Eagle

“Get Ready Now” – New York’s Governor Warns Home Owners

The fall is here and much of New York State is already feeling the cooler temperatures. In fact, there are some places in the northern part of New York State that have already sipped in to the 30 degree range! Now is the time to think about the costs to heat your home and Governor Hochul has some advice for you if you own a home.
POLITICS
Syracuse.com

CDC recommends masks in Central New York again as Covid levels rise

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending masks in Central New York for the first time in. months due to a rise in Covid-19 levels. The CDC updated its Covid Community Levels map on Thursday, Sept. 29, showing areas where Covid is at a “high” (orange), “medium” (yellow) or “low” (green) risk. Most of the U.S. is still in the green, but nine counties in New York state are now at a high risk, including Onondaga County, Oswego County and Jefferson County; masks are urged in areas with high Covid levels.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WNYT

Hochul announces millions of dollars in public safety funding

Gov. Hochul was in the Capital Region Wednesday morning. She announced the state will invest $50 million in public safety. It was part of the first in-person division of Criminal Justice Services Symposium in three years. She highlighted the state’s public safety efforts in front of more than 800 law...
POLITICS
WIBX 950

Could Fast Food Workers in New York State Soon Make $22 an Hour?

The food service industry has gone through changes in recent years, both at a state level here in New York and nationally. Back in 2021, the minimum wage for fast food workers in New York State was raised to $15 per hour, which was a hot button topic across the state for a number of months, leading up to and after it was put into place.
CALIFORNIA STATE
J.R. Heimbigner

Many Maine residents getting $850 check

photo of money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Unsplash) How does a financial boost sound right now? The great news is that know that some cash is likely coming your way if you meet the requirements set by the state of Maine. As a way of helping residents, Governor Mills has proposed giving back more than half the budget surplus of 729.3 million to the taxpayers of Maine checks in the amount of $850.
MAINE STATE
Hudson Valley Post

Hurricane Ian Ready To Soak New York State

Weather experts believe there's growing confidence the remnants of Hurricane Ian will soak parts of New York State and Hudson Valley. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis says Hurricane Ian was one of the worst hurricanes to ever hit Florida. The hurricane hit the Sunshine State on Wednesday as a Category Four storm. Millions were left without power.
ENVIRONMENT

