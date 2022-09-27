Read full article on original website
Alaska’s first MMIP investigator stayed 5 months; new one is committing to at least 1 year
Retired Alaska State Trooper Lieutenant Lonny Piscoya is Alaska’s new missing and murdered Indigenous persons investigator. He fills the vacancy left by Anne Sears, who went back into retirement in early September after five months on the job. Piscoya, who retired in 2018 after 25 years with the Troopers, is now responsible for leading the […] The post Alaska’s first MMIP investigator stayed 5 months; new one is committing to at least 1 year appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
Fruit and fungi: What to forage on the Kenai Peninsula this fall
The constant barrage of rain has come at the chagrin of a lot of Alaskans in Southcentral this summer. But Jenni Trissel, of Homer, said it’s been awesome for Alaskans harvesting berries and mushrooms. “It’s been great. The ferns are happier. The trees are happier," she said. "Everything has...
Guarding history: 50-year-old Kenai armory to get historical review
The Alaska Army National Guard wants to know whether its armory building in Kenai should be deemed “historically significant” — a designation that would insure any work on the facility moving forward fits the historical character of the building. Tom Wolforth is cultural resource manager for the...
State troopers recover body of Soldotna man from lake
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - An investigation into the death of a Soldotna man is active and ongoing after state troopers located and recovered his body from a lake Tuesday afternoon. On Tuesday at 12:37 pm, state troopers were notified of a deceased individual floating in Browns Lake near Soldotna. Troopers...
Telling Alaska’s Story: Kenaitze Indian Tribe celebrates new Learning Center in Kenai
Former acting attorney general pleads not guilty to sex abuse charges. Former acting attorney general pleads not guilty to sex abuse charges. Man accused of killing toddler in 2014 pleads guilty to manslaughter. Updated: 6 hours ago. Jyzyk Sharpe’s trial was set to get underway last week after a jury...
Thursday Morning 9-29-22
The state surveys its seniors every four years for a federally required State Plan for Senior Services; and this weekend, the community is invited to discuss and learn about transportation in Homer, in particular, what is working, and what needs to be changed. The production of the local morning newscast...
Off the Beaten Path-- Homer Trails
Host Josh Krohn was joined by guests from the City of Homer, Homer Parks Department, Cook Inlet Keeper, and Homer Drawdown. This week's Coffee Table was focused on Homer's Trails and non-motorized vehicle paths.
Wednesday Morning 9-28-22
The Hope Airport is getting a revamp, thanks to a grant from the Federal Aviation Administration; and the development of Unit 395, a 1,000-acre parcel northwest of Cooper Landing, was up for discussion among community members last week. The production of the local morning newscast is made possible by the...
Tuesday Evening 9-27-22
The Hope Airport is getting a revamp, thanks to a grant from the Federal Aviation Administration; and a 1,000-acre parcel of land northwest of Cooper Landing has the potential to become 100 affordable housing units, or maybe a recreation area or wildlife reserve. The production of the local evening newscast...
Special Assessment District Formed For Whistle Hill Utility Improvements
The Soldotna City Council adopted a resolution forming a special assessment district for Whistle Hill sewer utility improvements. Petition forms were submitted to the city in March by Henry and Mary Krull, sponsors of the special assessment district. “The purpose of the SAD is to extend the sewer line or...
