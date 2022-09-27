Retired Alaska State Trooper Lieutenant Lonny Piscoya is Alaska’s new missing and murdered Indigenous persons investigator. He fills the vacancy left by Anne Sears, who went back into retirement in early September after five months on the job. Piscoya, who retired in 2018 after 25 years with the Troopers, is now responsible for leading the […] The post Alaska’s first MMIP investigator stayed 5 months; new one is committing to at least 1 year appeared first on Alaska Beacon.

ALASKA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO