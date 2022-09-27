Meryll Rogge, who spent six years working in New York with Marc Jacobs, thinks of America as her “second home.” Her first post-lockdown trip was to sunny, escapist Los Angeles, which felt, she said on a call, “like it was a different world… so inspiring and so light and happy.” Back home in Belgium, she decided that for spring she and her team would focus on a foreigner’s view of America, clichés and all. As the months passed, however, the goings-on in America, including the overturning of Roe Vs. Wade, soured some of the team’s initial optimism. On a happier note, they reached out to the Swiss artist Beni Bischof after discovering his Rambo and Bambi books, which are inspired by the Hollywood movies of the same names and which deliver pointed commentary via faux-naive watercolors.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 22 HOURS AGO