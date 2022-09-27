Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NY Governor Kathy Hochul Suggests Republicans Leave the State – Surprisingly, Many Actually GoThe Veracity ReportNew York City, NY
New York households to payments get up to $1,050Jake WellsNew York City, NY
Red Bank Royalty: Maria Molino's Transformation From 'Ugly Duckling' To Full-Fledged SwanBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
The Best Sliders in America Can Be Found Inside this Tiny New Jersey RestaurantTravel MavenHackensack, NJ
Related
Welcome to Strada, a New Kind of Gallery for Emerging Talent
This weekend in Manhattan, amid a bustling crowd of the city’s cool kids, Strada opened a new exhibition, at the same time celebrating its one-year anniversary. Just behind noisy Washington Square Park, the gallery was making noise all its own. Founded by 23-year-old Paul Hill, Strada is first and...
Collection
Meryll Rogge, who spent six years working in New York with Marc Jacobs, thinks of America as her “second home.” Her first post-lockdown trip was to sunny, escapist Los Angeles, which felt, she said on a call, “like it was a different world… so inspiring and so light and happy.” Back home in Belgium, she decided that for spring she and her team would focus on a foreigner’s view of America, clichés and all. As the months passed, however, the goings-on in America, including the overturning of Roe Vs. Wade, soured some of the team’s initial optimism. On a happier note, they reached out to the Swiss artist Beni Bischof after discovering his Rambo and Bambi books, which are inspired by the Hollywood movies of the same names and which deliver pointed commentary via faux-naive watercolors.
Katie Holmes’s Leather Dress and Chunky Shoes Are a Perfect Fall Combo
Katie Holmes, noted stylish New Yorker, has touched down in Paris! The star is in town for Paris Fashion Week, where she attended Chloé’s spring 2023 show this morning. (She’s a big fan of the label, having worn designer Gabriela Hearst’s wares multiple times this summer.) Her front row outfit obviously didn’t disappoint: She wore a refined dress-and-shoe pairing that’s perfect outfit inspiration for the crisp fall weeks head.
Pleasing’s New Collaboration Is a Celebration of Joy and Color
When Harry Styles announced his company, Pleasing, in 2021, the singer didn’t tout it as a beauty brand—rather a “life brand.” Nevertheless, it launched with three skin-care and manicure products—a nail polish set, an illuminating serum, and a roller serum pen—and the intention was to offer “joyful experiences and products that excite the senses and blur the boundaries.” A year later, Pleasing is expanding with a new collaboration: It has partnered with Brazil-born designer Marco Ribeiro on a playful assortment of products, including apparel, that celebrates happiness and color.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kim Kardashian Takes Vogue Behind the Scenes of Her Dolce & Gabbana Collaboration
Kim x Dolce & Gabbana is not only a “dream come true,” as the star says in this “First Looks” video, it’s also an all-in-the-family, full-circle moment. Kim Kardashian’s eye for fashion was influenced by her mother’s wardrobe: Since it contained a lot of Dolce & Gabbana, the brand has always been part of Kim’s universe of style. Now she’s sharing it with us via a collection designed “to represent the archive [from 1987 to 2007] with this retrospective of the last 25 years of all of my favorite looks.”
Well Intentioned: Seth Rogen Talks Handmade by Seth, Balancing Hollywood With Hobbies, and Why for Him, Weed Is Wellness
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. From mantras to meditation, mindfulness to manifestation, Well Intentioned offers an intimate look at how to make space for self-care in meaningful ways, big and small.
MFW: Go Inside The Studio with Rhuigi Villaseñor–Bally’s new star designer
The hot topic of conversation on Milan’s front rows? The fresh crop of designers scoring top billing at this season’s ready-to-wear shows. Among them: Rhuigi Villaseñor, the visionary Filipino-American creative director who’s now at the helm of Bally. In the latest must-watch episode of Inside The Studio, Vogue Runway’s Luke Leitch discovers the family history powering Rhuigi forward-thinking designs…
Mopeds, Deskside Glam, and a Front Row Seat: Go BTS at Milan Fashion Week with Vogue’s Francesca Ragazzi!
The runways at Milan Fashion Week brought us viral cameo appearances (thank you Kate Moss and Paris Hilton!) and dizzyingly chic designer debuts–don’t miss our exclusive studio visit with Bally’s new creative director Rhuigi Villasenõr!–but what went down off the catwalk?. We enlisted Vogue Italia’s...
RELATED PEOPLE
Gracie Abrams’s Guide to Skin Icing and Treating Adult Acne
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Vogue Club members were first to view this story: Join today to experience exclusive Vogue content before anyone else. Whether at home in Los...
Malala Yousafzai, Ava DuVernay, Chelsea Clinton and More Honored at Variety’s 2022 Power of Women Dinner
“We don’t have power. We are power,” said Ava DuVernay to an audience of women in the open air outside the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California. The filmmaker was being honored alongside Oprah Winfrey at Variety’s annual Power of Women dinner on Wednesday. The duo was celebrated for their work on OWN’s “Queen Sugar,” where they hired all women — 42 in total — to direct the drama’s 88-episode and seven-season run.More from WWDGetting Ready with Social Media Star Blake Gray [PHOTOS]Inside Burberry's L.A. Party, Celebrating the Lola BagBurberry Hosts Dinner With Bella Hadid, Jacob...
Gersh Ups Matt Vioral and Sandra Lucchesi to Partner
Gersh is expanding the ranks of its partner class with the promotion of two agents. The Beverly Hills-based talent firm upped literary agent Sandra Lucchesi and talent agent Matt Vioral to partners, the company said Thursday. The promotions bring Gersh’s partners to 28, out of the 150 agents in its ranks across Los Angeles and New York locations. More from The Hollywood ReporterAgencies Join Showrunners' Fundraiser for Abortion Relief (Exclusive)Director Benny Boom Signs With GershTop ICM Agent Bart Walker Joins Gersh as Partner “We are very proud of the leadership Sandra and Matt have brought to the agency and their respective...
24 Hours of Vegas Vibes and Vocal Warm-Ups with John Legend
“I’m not a chef, but I’m a good cook,” musician John Legend tells his wife, TV personality Chrissy Teigen, as the two dig into a sumptuous meal featuring—among other things—corn and French fries with their kids, six-year-old Luna and four-year-old Miles. (The verdict from Luna? “It’s a little spicy.”) The multitalented Legend is getting ready to release his eighth studio album, Legend, but at home, it’s clear that he’s Dad before anything else.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Triller Raises $310M On The Heels Of Its Lawsuit With Timbaland And Swizz Baetz
Social video app Triller will receive up to $310 million from Global Emerging Markets (GEM). The Los Angeles-based company has had a troubling few months, but the new raise comes as the company plans to go public by the end of the year. The $310 million investment will come in equity capital for 36 months after the company goes public. Triller will draw from the investment as it sees fit and will issue stock to GEM on each drawdown.
Robert Triefus Takes on Additional Role of CEO Gucci Vault and Metaverse Ventures
MILAN — More C-suite changes are taking place at Gucci. Effective Nov. 1, Robert Triefus will take on the role of chief executive officer of Gucci Vault and Metaverse Ventures in addition to his newly appointed position as senior executive vice president, corporate and brand strategy. Previously he was executive vice president, brand and client engagement.More from WWDGiorgio Armani RTW Spring 2023Gucci Hosts Second Annual Summer Party in East HamptonAll the Looks from Gucci X Harry Styles Ha Ha Ha Collection Triefus, who reports to president and CEO Marco Bizzarri, succeeds Nicolas Oudinot, executive vice president of new business and Gucci Vault...
Interior Designer Michael Bargo on the Singular Scent He Buys in Paris
In the head-spinning age of multistep skin-care routines and mic-drop makeup launches, The One is a space for minimalists to sound off on the single beauty product that’s found a longtime spot in their carefully curated routines. The Manhattan loft of Michael Bargo—the interior designer of choice for Mark...
How One Model’s Bedroom Selfie Inspired the Makeup on the Dior Runway
How to subvert the classic feline flick? Follow makeup artist Peter Philips’s lead at Dior’s spring 2023 show, where a smoldering stare was given an artisanal upgrade. While eyeliner was ringed across the upper and lower lash lines, it met in the inner corners in a subtle, but striking cross formation, which Philips described as “symbolic.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How Motherhood Has Shaped Silk Laundry’s Sustainable Outlook
Katie Kolodinski of Silk Laundry knows her way around a killer slip dress. Halter, classic, printed—you name it. (And not to mention Kolodinski crafts a mean knit, too!) After launching her label in 2015, the designer works to source and produce locally in Canada and Spain while using recycled materials. Part of the reason why she aims to make her label as sustainable as possible is to build a better future for her children, Felix and Cedric. “The biggest influence has been the constant reminder of the responsibility that we have to leave the planet in a livable state for the next generation,” says Kolodinski. “This has driven my husband Reece and I to continue to improve Silk Laundry’s sustainability as well as use our brand as both a voice for change and a vehicle for direct action.”
getnews.info
Top entrepreneur Andrew Grayson makes waves as the founder of Six Pack Coverage
There is something for everyone at Six Pack Coverage, a leading media company helmed by Andrew Grayson. Coming from an impressive healthcare background with zero business knowledge, Andrew knew that the road to success wasn’t easy. He rolled with it anyway – determined to pave his own way and build an empire.
Vogue Magazine
28K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.https://www.vogue.com/
Comments / 0