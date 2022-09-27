What's Patriots Bill Belichick Plan For Slowing Packers QB Aaron Rodgers?

The Patriots couldn't be playing Aaron Rodgers at a worse time.

FOXBORO— Just a week after holding Chicago Bears' quarterback Mitch Trubisky to 168 passing yards and one touchdown, the New England Patriots ' defense surrendered five touchdowns to Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens.



Unfortunately for the Patriots, things won’t get any easier this week.



The next quarterback on the schedule: Green Bay Packers' reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers.

Believe it or not, Rodgers has a 1-2 record against the Patriots in his career. But those games were also against old friend Tom Brady, whom Rodgers just defeated last week in Tampa.

New England will travel to Green Bay on Sunday, and Bill Belichick spoke glowingly about the Packers quarterback, calling him a “great, great quarterback.”



“Pretty much everything. He’s very smart. A very good athlete. Very good quickness. Ability to avoid and escape guys in the pocket and extend plays,” Belichick said. “Really no weaknesses with the player at all. A tremendous amount of experience. The game situation, management, and savvy.



“He’s as good as there is. Glad he’s in the NFC and we haven’t had to face him more than we have. He’s always been a problem. It looks like he’s playing extremely well again — as he always does. So it’ll be a big challenge for us defensively this week.”



Granted Rodgers has only won one Super Bowl, but the 10-time Pro Bowler is still a proven winner. In fact, he’s led the Packers to three straight 13-3 seasons.

The Packers’ offense is only averaging 16 points per game, which is low when you consider how dominant some of Green Bay's offenses have been in years past.



Despite losing star wideout Davante Adams in free agency, Rodgers still has reliable pass catchers to his disposal. Allen Lazard is the team’s No. 1 option. Green Bay spent a third-round pick on wide receiver Christian Watson and a fifth-round pick on another wide receiver, Romeo Doubs. The Packers also picked up Sammy Watkins in free agency and still have Rodgers’ most trusted wideout in Randall Cobb.

Doubs caught all eight of his targets for 73 yards and a touchdown, stepping up with both Watkins and Watson out of the lineup with injuries.

With Mac Jones’ status in doubt due to a high ankle sprain, we may be looking at a Rodgers vs Brian Hoyer matchup.

Hoyer, a career backup , has a record of 16-23 as a starter across 14 seasons in the NFL.

At the moment, the Packers are 9.5-point favorites. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m ET from Lambeau Field.

You can follow Kevin Tame Jr. on Twitter @Kevin_Tame

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook