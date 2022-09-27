Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 252% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street
Sea Limited operates in several key segments of the digital economy including e-commerce and gaming. The company's annual revenue is on track to quadruple since 2019. One Wall Street investment bank is betting the stock could soar from its 52-week low. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
via.news
QuantumScape Stock Bearish Momentum With A 21% Fall In The Last 14 Days
(VIANEWS) – Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) fell by a staggering 21.97% in 14 days from $11.93 to $9.31 at 16:05 EST on Wednesday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is rising 1.97% to $13,808.65, after five sequential sessions in a row of losses. QuantumScape’s...
via.news
LendingTree Stock Was 5.54% Up Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with LendingTree (TREE) jumping 5.54% to $26.94 on Wednesday while NASDAQ jumped 2.05% to $11,051.64. LendingTree’s last close was $25.53, 84.5% under its 52-week high of $164.69. About LendingTree. LendingTree, Inc. operates an online platform for consumers in the United States...
via.news
Antero Resources Stock Is 22% Down In The Last 14 Days
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Antero Resources (NYSE: AR) dropped by a staggering 22.24% in 14 days from $39.87 to $31.00 at 16:15 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NYSE is jumping 1.97% to $13,808.65, after five successive sessions in a row of losses. Antero Resources’s...
3 Beaten-Down Dow Stocks to Buy Before the Market Bounces Back
All bear markets since 1928 have recovered. Ensuing bull markets can provide breathtaking long-term returns.
Motley Fool
2 Stocks Down More Than 90% That Investors Should Buy
Upstart's risk evaluation model lets lenders approve more loans without increasing borrower default rates. StoneCo is the Block of Brazil, and could it prosper despite uncertainty in its home country. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
Think mortgage rates are high now? Homebuyers in the 1980s were paying 19%
Think mortgage rates are high now? Connie Strait remembers when she was starting her career in real estate in the early 1980s and buyers were contending with rates three times higher.
3 Growth Stocks That Could Double Your Money, According to Wall Street
Price targets on these stocks are miles above their present market values.
Motley Fool
Why Tesla Stock Tumbled After Surging Higher Earlier This Morning
Tesla is reportedly holding production in Shanghai at 93% of full capacity. Investors are processing whether this signals supply chain issues or lower consumer demand. Elon Musk previously expressed the potential for record production to finish the year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Mortgage Rates Are the Highest Since 2008: 3 Companies to Avoid
These three real estate stocks are highly cyclical and have seen business slow down dramatically in 2022.
via.news
Niu Technologies Stock Went Down By Over 28% In The Last 30 Days
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) fell by a staggering 28.97% in 30 days from $5.8 to $4.12 at 11:41 EST on Thursday, after three consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 2.76% to $10,746.54, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains.
via.news
Workday Stock Jump On Wednesday, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Workday rising 5.57% to $157.49 on Wednesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ jumped 2.05% to $11,051.64, following the last session’s upward trend on what was an all-around bullish trend trading session today. Workday’s last close was $149.18,...
via.news
Nikola Stock Falls By 32% In The Last 30 Days
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) slid by a staggering 32.22% in 30 days from $5.39 to $3.65 at 12:46 EST on Thursday, after three consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 2.62% to $10,762.24, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. Nikola’s...
via.news
VerifyMe Stock Was Up By 16.38% Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with VerifyMe rising 16.38% to $1.35 on Wednesday, after three consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ rose 2.05% to $11,051.64, following the last session’s upward trend on what was an all-around positive trend exchanging session today. VerifyMe’s last close...
via.news
CarMax Stock Was 6.8% Up Today
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with CarMax (KMX) jumping 6.8% to $86.67 on Wednesday while NYSE jumped 2.15% to $13,833.18. CarMax’s last close was $81.15, 47.97% below its 52-week high of $155.98. About CarMax. CarMax, Inc., along with its affiliates, is a used vehicle retailer in...
via.news
Groupon Stock Over 8% Down On Friday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) slid 8.52% to $7.99 at 16:11 EST on Friday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is dropping 0.54% to $10,679.47, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, so far, a somewhat negative trend trading session today.
via.news
StoneCo Stock 5.67% Up Before The Weekend
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with StoneCo (STNE) rising 5.67% to $9.58 on Friday while NASDAQ slid 1.51% to $10,575.62. StoneCo’s last close was $9.07, 77.97% under its 52-week high of $41.18. About StoneCo. StoneCo Ltd. offers financial technology solutions for merchants and partners. It allows...
via.news
United Rentals Stock Was 5.04% Up Today
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with United Rentals jumping 5.04% to $277.77 on Wednesday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE rose 2.15% to $13,833.18, after five successive sessions in a row of losses, on what was an all-around positive trend exchanging session today.
via.news
Tilray Stock Was 7.86% Up On Wednesday
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Tilray rising 7.86% to $3.02 on Wednesday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ jumped 2.05% to $11,051.64, following the last session’s upward trend on what was an all-around positive trend exchanging session today. Tilray’s last close...
via.news
Toll Brothers Stock Was Up By 5.42% Today
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Toll Brothers (TOL) jumping 5.42% to $43.04 on Wednesday while NYSE jumped 2.15% to $13,833.18. Toll Brothers’s last close was $40.83, 46% below its 52-week high of $75.61. About Toll Brothers. Toll Brothers, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds,...
