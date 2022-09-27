Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 641% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood
Cathie Wood is well known for making big bets on some of the most popular tech stocks. Tesla's core electric vehicle business generates explosive growth, but the company has other opportunities ahead. If Cathie Wood's price target for Tesla stock becomes a reality, investors are set for significant gains. You’re...
Nike skids after warning on squeeze from higher discounts, stronger dollar
Sept 29 (Reuters) - Nike Inc (NKE.N) cautioned on Thursday that gross margins would remain under pressure through the year as the world's largest sportswear maker joined peers in warning of a blow from ramped up discounts and a rapidly strengthening dollar.
Why Nike Stock Is Falling Hard Today
Shareholders are worried about the footwear and apparel giant's rising inventories and falling margins.
Dow Jones Bear Market: 3 Powerhouse Stocks That Haven't Been This Cheap in Years
If you have funds available to invest, you can find deals in companies that are poised to do well.
2 Struggling Stocks Trading Below Their IPO Prices That Investors Should Tread Cautiously
These companies went public within the past four years and hadn't been doing well.
3 Beaten-Down Dow Stocks to Buy Before the Market Bounces Back
All bear markets since 1928 have recovered. Ensuing bull markets can provide breathtaking long-term returns.
Carnival, Micron And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday
With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Carnival Corporation CCL to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $5.13 billion before the opening bell. Carnival shares rose 1.2% to $9.27 in after-hours trading.
3 Growth Stocks That Could Double Your Money, According to Wall Street
Price targets on these stocks are miles above their present market values.
Motley Fool
1 Wall Street Analyst Says Salesforce Stock Will Soar 115%
The stock's run since its 2004 IPO has yielded spectacular returns. Salesforce is in a better position than ever to grow its profits. The stock is down this year, but one Wall Street analyst believes it will defy the bear market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today: Stocks Finish Higher as Bond Yields Fall
Stocks rebounded in Wednesday’s trading session as U.S. treasury yields fell from multi-year highs and the British pound stabilized after a tailspin. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) finished up 1.88%, while the S&P 500 (SPX) and the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) both gained 1.97%. The technology sector (XLK) was the session laggard, as it gained 1.06%. Conversely, the energy sector (XLE) was the session’s leader, with an increase of 4.43%.
via.news
Plug Power Stock Bearish Momentum With A 8% Drop So Far On Thursday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) fell 8.03% to $20.69 at 14:00 EST on Thursday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 3.3% to $10,686.99, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. This seems, as yet, a very down trend trading session today.
via.news
Gevo Stock Bearish By 27% In The Last 30 Days
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Gevo (NASDAQ: GEVO) slid by a staggering 27.62% in 30 days from $3.16 to $2.29 at 14:56 EST on Friday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.26% to $10,709.22, following the last session’s downward trend. Gevo’s last close was $2.28,...
via.news
10x Genomics Stock Bullish Momentum With A 8.02% Jump Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with 10x Genomics rising 8.02% to $31.66 on Wednesday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ jumped 2.05% to $11,051.64, following the last session’s upward trend on what was an all-around bullish trend trading session today. 10x Genomics’s...
via.news
Zillow Group Stock Went Down By Over 20% In The Last 14 Days
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ: ZG) fell by a staggering 20.23% in 14 days from $36.34 to $28.99 at 15:08 EST on Thursday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 3.61% to $10,652.75, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains.
via.news
NYSE Composite Bearish Momentum With A 7% Slide In The Last 30 Days
(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) is currently on bearish momentum. At 12:08 EST on Friday, 30 September, NYSE Composite (NYA) is at 13,644.08, 7.82% down since the last session’s close. NYSE Composite Range. Concerning NYSE Composite’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.31% up from its trailing 30 days...
via.news
Southwestern Energy Stock Bullish Momentum With A 5.21% Rise On Wednesday
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Southwestern Energy (SWN) jumping 5.21% to $6.36 on Wednesday while NYSE jumped 2.15% to $13,833.18. Southwestern Energy’s last close was $6.05, 38.7% under its 52-week high of $9.87. About Southwestern Energy. Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in...
via.news
Tilray Stock Was 7.86% Up On Wednesday
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Tilray rising 7.86% to $3.02 on Wednesday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ jumped 2.05% to $11,051.64, following the last session’s upward trend on what was an all-around positive trend exchanging session today. Tilray’s last close...
via.news
Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Bullish Momentum With A 6.29% Rise Before The Weekend
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) rising 6.29% to $14.86 on Friday while NASDAQ slid 1.51% to $10,575.62. Arcturus Therapeutics’s last close was $13.98, 72.9% under its 52-week high of $51.58. About Arcturus Therapeutics. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is an RNA medicines firm...
