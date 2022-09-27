ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund, F.N.B. Corporation, Another 2 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

By Via News Editorial Team
via.news
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
via.news

Voya Global Equity Dividend And Premium Opportunity Fund, Hanesbrands, Another 3 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

(VIANEWS) – Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (IGD), Hanesbrands (HBI), National Health Investors (NHI) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (IGD) 5.07 0.6% 9.47%...
STOCKS
via.news

PennantPark Investment Corporation And 5 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity

(VIANEWS) – PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT), Stantec (STN), Bunge Limited Bunge Limited (BG) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
STOCKS
via.news

Federal Realty Investment Trust And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT), Restaurant Brands International (QSR), Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio at the moment. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Georgia State
State
Maryland State
via.news

Golden Ocean Group Limited, Guggenheim Build America Bonds Managed Duration Trust, Another 4 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

(VIANEWS) – Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL), Guggenheim Build America Bonds Managed Duration Trust (GBAB), Blackrock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (BDJ) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) 8.28 -4.72% 27.62%...
STOCKS
via.news

First Trust Specialty Finance And Financial Opportunities Fund, Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Another 8 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

(VIANEWS) – First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (FGB), Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT), Healthcare Trust (HTIA) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (FGB) 2.82 -3.42%...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#F N B Corporation#Mutual Fund#South Jersey Industries#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Fnb#Coca Cola Lrb Ko#Doubleline Capital Lp#Reit
via.news

Park Electrochemical Corporation And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – Whitestone REIT (WSR), Park Electrochemical Corporation (PKE), Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund (FMN) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have collected information concerning stocks with the highest payout ratio as yet. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a...
STOCKS
via.news

Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Municipal Fund And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Municipal Fund (NAZ), Highway Holdings Limited (HIHO), PetMed Express (PETS) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio so far. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
ARIZONA STATE
via.news

Canopy Growth Stock Is 8% Down So Far On Thursday

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) fell 8.48% to $2.78 at 14:04 EST on Thursday, after four successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 3.3% to $10,686.99, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. This seems, so far, a very negative trend exchanging session today.
STOCKS
via.news

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Bullish Momentum With A 6.29% Rise Before The Weekend

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) rising 6.29% to $14.86 on Friday while NASDAQ slid 1.51% to $10,575.62. Arcturus Therapeutics’s last close was $13.98, 72.9% under its 52-week high of $51.58. About Arcturus Therapeutics. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is an RNA medicines firm...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
via.news

NYSE Composite Bearish Momentum With A 7% Slide In The Last 30 Days

(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) is currently on bearish momentum. At 12:08 EST on Friday, 30 September, NYSE Composite (NYA) is at 13,644.08, 7.82% down since the last session’s close. NYSE Composite Range. Concerning NYSE Composite’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.31% up from its trailing 30 days...
STOCKS
via.news

Carnival Stock Went Down By Over 8% As Session Comes To An End On Thursday

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL) fell 8.14% to $9.03 at 15:09 EST on Thursday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is falling 2.03% to $13,551.93, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, so far, an all-around down trend exchanging session today.
STOCKS
via.news

Gevo Stock Bearish By 27% In The Last 30 Days

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Gevo (NASDAQ: GEVO) slid by a staggering 27.62% in 30 days from $3.16 to $2.29 at 14:56 EST on Friday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.26% to $10,709.22, following the last session’s downward trend. Gevo’s last close was $2.28,...
STOCKS
via.news

Shopify Stock Bearish Momentum With A 8% Slide So Far On Thursday

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) fell 8.23% to $26.83 at 13:22 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s upward trend. NYSE is sliding 1.32% to $13,651.07, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, up until now, an all-around down trend trading session today. Shopify’s...
STOCKS
via.news

Li Auto Stock Falls 8% So Far On Thursday, Underperforms Market

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) slid 8.21% to $22.85 at 14:18 EST on Thursday, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is dropping 3.3% to $10,686.99, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. This seems, so far, a very negative trend trading session today.
STOCKS
via.news

Groupon Stock Over 8% Down On Friday

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) slid 8.52% to $7.99 at 16:11 EST on Friday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is dropping 0.54% to $10,679.47, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, so far, a somewhat negative trend trading session today.
STOCKS
via.news

DAQO New Energy Stock Was 6.19% Up Before The Weekend

(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with DAQO New Energy (DQ) jumping 6.19% to $53.04 on Friday while NYSE slid 1% to $13,472.18. DAQO New Energy’s last close was $49.95, 38.41% under its 52-week high of $81.10. About DAQO New Energy. Daqo New Energy Corp. and its...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy