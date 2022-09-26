Read full article on original website
Related
northforker.com
10 things to do on the North Fork in October
This Saturday, Oct. 1 from 3 – 9 p.m., join an impromptu beer crawl in downtown Riverhead as rain is forecast to wash out the originally planned outdoor festivities this weekend along the riverfront. Participants are encouraged to wear costumes and visit North Fork Brewing Company, Peconic County Brewing,...
Riverhead Country Fair returns Sunday, Oct. 9 with contests, carnival, food and vendors
The Riverhead Country Fair will return to downtown Riverhead on Sunday, Oct. 9. The fair, a local favorite and one of the largest in New York State, features craft vendors, food, carnival rides and midway games. Live entertainment and local craft spirits and beverages will be available throughout the day.
longisland.com
Mad For Chicken Chain Comes to Long Island
Mad For Chicken, a Korean fried chicken chain, is on Long Island. The first one opened in Rockville Centre a few weeks ago, with more on the way, according to their website. They already have locations all over New York City, with Massapequa, East Meadow, and Plainview set to open next.
northforker.com
Off the Fork: Where to celebrate Halloween around Long Island
A view of the Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze (Credit: Tom Nycz) Home to an abundance of pumpkin farms, hayrides, and corn mazes, the North Fork is the place to be during the fall. If you venture “Off the Fork,” however, you’ll find that there’s no shortage of Halloween spirit...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hamptons.com
Lil’ Birdie Restaurant on the Move
It was a terrifying announcement. My new lunch spot, Lil’ Birdie in Sag Harbor, announced it was closing its doors October 2nd. I have just discovered this place a few days ago, and I’m completely hooked. Owners Alexis and Kye have outgrown the location and are moving to a new location yet to be determined, but we will keep you posted as soon as possible. If you haven’t tried out the food here, you MUST!
Hamptons.com
Amber Ferrari‘s Joplin Pearl Woodstock Era Show
Amber Ferrari will be presenting a Full Theater tribute show she calls, “Joplin’s Pearl Woodstock Era Show.” With authentic attire along with a nine-piece band she is ready to roll at Bay Street Theater October 1st, 2022 at 8pm. The East Patchogue, Long Island native said her...
Pumpkin patch ‘grows’ in East Northport
Union United Methodist Church, 1019 Pulaski Road, East Northport invites the community to its ‘Pumpkin Patch’ fundraiser from Oct. 1 to 31. Hours are Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sundays to Fridays from noon to 6 p.m. and Columbus Day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Choose from pumpkins big and small, gourds and mums. The pumpkin bakery with breads, pies, muffins and more will also be open along with a pumpkin store featuring carving kits, decorations, crafts and books. For more information, call 631-261-1303.
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Donuts in all of Connecticut
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Connecticut. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
IN THIS ARTICLE
longisland.com
Upscale Eatery Jia Dim Sum Opens in Port Washington
Reviewers are raving about a Jia Dim Sum, a spot that opened recently in Port Washington, saying that the town was in need of a place just like it. The fine-dining restaurant opened in July and has received rave reviews ever since. The Dim Sum menu includes steamed versions like...
Hamptons.com
Sixty-Something: Visiting Some Favorite Hamptons History
The Hamptons possesses some of the oldest British settlement towns in the United States. Then there are the locations of the Native American settlements that go way back in time, perhaps thousands of years. Juxtaposing that history to the 21st century’s mega-million-dollar homes and complexes, this combination makes up for a fascinating mix of past, present and future.
Nonprofit Angels of Long Island robbed, but community rallies to help
PATCHOGUE, N.Y. -- A nonprofit thrift store on Long Island was robbed this week by a woman who police say pretended to shop for her needy children.They say she stole bank envelopes filled with cash after distracting the store's founder and her volunteers.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reported Thursday, the Patchogue community is stepping in to help.Debbie Loesch and her Angels of Long Island thrift store meet crucial needs of her Patchogue community."Giving makes you feel good. This is truly a grass roots, neighbors-helping-neighbors organization," Loesch said.Local residents agree."She has a wonderful heart, so they help everybody," one person said."It's a...
longisland.com
Supreme Salads Opens in Stony Brook
Supreme Salads, a healthy place to get salads, smoothies, froyo bowls and more opened recently in Stony Brook. The menu features a variety of salads like their Healthy Body with spinach and kale mix, pomegranate seeds, green apple, shredded carrots, red cabbage beets, pecans and sunflower seeds served with raspberry vinaigrette dressing, or the Whole Food with baby spinach, quinoa, pomegranate seeds, walnuts, avocado, chickpeas, roasted red peppers, tomatoes and cucumbers, served with house dressing (both $12.99). Add protein for a little extra.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Memorabilia from The Good Steer to be auctioned off
Here’s your chance to own a unique part of Long Island history. Trading Post Estate Sales is currently holding an online auction, The Good Steer: Saying Goodbye to a Legend, through Oct. 1 at 8:15 p.m. Many contents of the Lake Grove restaurant, which closed its doors in July after 65 years in business, are for sale to the highest bidder (over 170 items) and include pictures, knick-knacks, chairs, kitchen equipment, toy cars and holiday items.
eastendbeacon.com
This Morning’s Bulletin — 9.30.22
• We’re expecting partly sunny skies today, with a high temperature near 66 degrees and an east wind 9 to 11 miles per hour. Enjoy it while you can, because the remnants of Hurricane Ian will be heading our way tomorrow. There’s a 30 percent chance of rain after 2 a.m. overnight, with a low around 56. We’re expecting between 1 and 2 inches of rain tomorrow, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. and a high near 63. Winds will be out of the northeast at 10 to 15 miles per hour, increasing overnight to as high as 23 miles per hour. There’s a 40 percent chance of rain Sunday, mainly before 8 a.m., with mostly cloudy skies, a high near 63 degrees and breezy conditions.
manhassetpress.com
What The Dickens: A Manhasset Memoir
I am pretty sure I am traveling 50 years back on this one. In my hometown of Manhasset, a bar named Dickens opened on the far end of Plandome Road. That main drag was home to several bars and gin mills. Just past the old graves of the Christ Church and the older plots of the Dutch Reformed’s dead guys was Kilmeade’s Manhasset Inn. A Prohibition-era speakeasy survived into the seventies in the basement, along with the spiders, kegs and old chug-a-mugs.
Plain Talk: Where flowers bloom so does hope
On Sept. 25 a few hundred people gathered to dedicate and bless Our Lady of Hope Grotto and the Garden of Hope located in Mount Sinai on the grounds of Little Portion Friary, a former Anglican Franciscan Monastery. Historically, it was the site of the first Hope House founded in...
Hamptons.com
MightyMan Triathlon Returns to Montauk
The MightyMan Triathlon will return to Montauk at Fort Pond this Sunday morning, October 2nd. The race will feature several categories, including three different distances: a sprint triathlon, which is a 750 meter swim, 17 mile bike, and 5k run, an Olympic distance race with a 1500 meter swim, 40k bike, and a 10k run, and a Half Iron Distance race which includes a 1.2 mile swim, 56 mile bike, and a 13.1 mile run. Each race has the individual option to complete the entire course, and there is also the AquaBike, BikeRun, and a relay option.
suffolkcountynews.net
Sayville Garden Club awards winners
Sayville Garden Club awarded three homeowner gardens and one business that beautified the community in 2022. Jim and Eileen O’Connor’s winning gardens on Astor Drive in Sayville are …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....
therealdeal.com
Leslie Alexander lists pair of North Fork properties with development rights
Two large properties with development rights have hit the market on Long Island’s North Fork, where homes are still in extremely short supply after a more than two-year run on the market. Former Houston Rockets owner Leslie Alexander is looking to unload his parcels at 1117 Main Road in...
27east.com
Award-Winning Contemporary Montauk Compound To Be Demolished
Two award-winning contemporary residences built in 2006 on an oceanfront compound in Montauk are slated for demolition soon even though, according to the demolition sale announcement, they have never been... more. For Nest Seekers agent Mia Calabrese, the Hamptons has represented an idyllic escape from the ... 16 Sep 2022...
Comments / 0