Read full article on original website
Related
wabe.org
Georgia escapes worst impacts of Hurricane Ian
This coverage is made possible through a partnership with WABE and Grist, a nonprofit, independent media organization dedicated to telling stories of climate solutions and a just future. Coastal Georgia breathed a sigh of relief Friday as it became clear the state would escape the worst impacts of Hurricane Ian.
Coastal Georgia businesses exhale as Hurricane Ian skirts by
Coastal businesses in Georgia escaped most of the impact of Hurricane Ian.
The latest on Tropical Storm Ian and its impact on Georgia
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and state emergency officials have provided another update on Tropical Storm Ian. The update comes as the storm was downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm overnight. Ian weakened overnight and is now a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph. It is...
gwinnettforum.com
BRACK: “Mass timber” is new use of Georgia’s many acres of forests
SEPT. 30, 2022 | Forestry is mighty important to Georgia. With about two-thirds of the state covered in forests, Georgia has more plantation acres, more total timberland acreage and more privately-owned timberland acreage than any other state in the United States. And the forests provide 55,089 forest industry jobs. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Georgia coast now in Ian’s destructive path
The remnants of Hurricane Ian raged along the Georgia coast Thursday after leaving a wide trail of death and destruction...
southgatv.com
Kemp updates Georgians on Ian
SAVANNAH, GA- Governor Brian P. Kemp today joined state and local emergency management officials, local leaders, and others in Savannah to provide an update on Tropical Storm Ian preparations and the state’s planned response. The State of Emergency issued by Governor Kemp on Tuesday went into effect this morning...
WRDW-TV
Georgia ‘dodged a bullet’ but ready to aid neighbors, Kemp says
ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Although Georgia escaped the worst of Hurricane Ian, the Peach State is ready to help its neighbors to the north and south Gov. Brian Kemp said Friday morning,. “We really dodged a bullet on this one,” Kemp said. From the state emergency operations center, Kemp gave...
WRDW-TV
Georgia Power settles with 1 co-owner in Plant Vogtle dispute
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Power Co. will pay at least $76 million to settle a lawsuit with a co-owner over who will pay for cost overruns on Plant Vogtle construction near Waynesboro. The unit of Atlanta-based Southern Co. and the Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia announced a settlement Friday....
IN THIS ARTICLE
News4Jax.com
Southeast Georgia prepares for Ian’s impact
SAVANNAH, Ga. – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and emergency management officials met in Savannah Thursday to provide an update on Tropical Storm Ian preparations and the state’s planned response. A state of emergency went into effect at 7 a.m. for all 159 of Georgia’s counties, making state resources...
MSNBC
Georgia and Carolinas bracing for Ian's impact
Michael Brennan of NOAA National Hurricane Center discusses how Georgia and the Carolinas are bracing for Tropical Storm Ian.Sept. 29, 2022.
Georgia farmers scramble to save harvests as Hurricane Ian approaches
South Georgia farmers, still stung by Hurricane Michael four years ago, are keeping wary eyes on the skies as Hurricane Ian approaches.
erienewsnow.com
Georgian Reacts to Hurricane Ian Heading Towards Georgia Coast
Hurricane Ian, now downgraded to a Category 1 hurricane, has begun it's path towards the Georgia coastline. Those living in coastal cities like Savannah are preparing for flooding, or evacuating the city. Nancy Neff, with her husband, John, and dog, Ellie have evacuated to stay at their daughter's house in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cobbcountycourier.com
Updated wind advisory for Cobb and other north Georgia counties
With Hurricane Ian expected to make landfall in South Carolina later in the day, the National Weather Service updated its wind advisory for Cobb County and other Georgia counties, extending it to 8 p.m. this evening The advisory was issued at 6:49 a.m. on Friday September 30. What is in...
accesswdun.com
Tropical Storm Ian shifts away from North Georgia under new projections
A new projection issued Thursday morning from the National Weather Service showed an eastward shift for Tropical Storm Ian, which may lead to a lesser impact on North Georgia. The probable path of the storm's center will now head off Florida's Atlantic coast and make an additional landfall in South Carolina at about 2 p.m. Friday. Previous projections showed the storm's center would move directly over the Georgia / South Carolina border. However, Thursday's update leaves Georgia entirely out of the storm's center.
Ian restrengthens into a hurricane before hitting GA/SC coast
ATLANTA — State officials said there are no planned evacuations along Georgia’s coast as forecasters believe Ian restrengthen into a hurricane, but they are also warning residents who don’t leave that they will be on their own for a while as the storm passes by. Gov. Brian...
WMAZ
Tornado victims along coastal Georgia are reliving a nightmare thanks to Ian
ATLANTA — Victims of an April tornado feel like they’re reliving a nightmare as Tropical Storm Ian threatens to bring damaging wind and rain to coastal Georgia. Bryan County near Savannah is among the areas of Georgia that are under a Tropical Storm Watch. Towns like Ellabell and Pembroke are still recovering from the April 5 tornado that devastated numerous homes and took one life.
LIVE UPDATES: Ian restrengthens to Hurricane status as it bears down on Georgia
ATLANTA — Hurricane Ian strengthened back into a Category I storm Thursday afternoon as it moved over the Atlanta Ocean. The storm that brought widespread destruction to Florida and killed at least 9 people is now taking aim for the Georgia/South Carolina coast. Ian slammed Florida’s west coast as...
Georgia Power gears up in preparation for Hurricane Ian
ATLANTA — Channel 2 Action News got exclusive access with Georgia Power crews ready to respond to the storm. Channel 2 crews captured trucks headed south on I-75. At last check, nearly 700,000 people are without power in South Florida. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
fox5atlanta.com
Tracking Ian: When, where could storm make second landfall?
ATLANTA - As Hurricane Ian made landfall at 3:05 p.m. Wednesday on Florida's gulf coast, residents of the southeastern Atlantic Coast anxiously anticipate the looming storm's potential second landfall. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has issued a state of emergency for all Georgia counties as the state prepares for Ian's effects.
41nbc.com
Strong winds to take over Middle Georgia Thursday afternoon
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Winds will be at the strongest today in Middle Georgia as Tropical Storm Ian moves into the Atlantic. It is a split forecast for Middle Georgia this afternoon as a result of Tropical Storm Ian. The eastern half of the region will see clouds, while the western half sees sunny skies. This will result in high temperatures in the lower 70s in the western half and the upper 60s in the eastern half. The strong winds, however, will be universal. A wind advisory is in effect for all of Middle Georgia until 8:00 PM EDT Thursday evening. Sustained speeds will range from 15-25 mph throughout the day today with the strongest winds taking place in the southeastern counties. Gusts could reach speeds of up to 40 mph. There is no rain expected during the day today, however.
Comments / 0