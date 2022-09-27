MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Winds will be at the strongest today in Middle Georgia as Tropical Storm Ian moves into the Atlantic. It is a split forecast for Middle Georgia this afternoon as a result of Tropical Storm Ian. The eastern half of the region will see clouds, while the western half sees sunny skies. This will result in high temperatures in the lower 70s in the western half and the upper 60s in the eastern half. The strong winds, however, will be universal. A wind advisory is in effect for all of Middle Georgia until 8:00 PM EDT Thursday evening. Sustained speeds will range from 15-25 mph throughout the day today with the strongest winds taking place in the southeastern counties. Gusts could reach speeds of up to 40 mph. There is no rain expected during the day today, however.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO