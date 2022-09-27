ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

wabe.org

Georgia escapes worst impacts of Hurricane Ian

This coverage is made possible through a partnership with WABE and Grist, a nonprofit, independent media organization dedicated to telling stories of climate solutions and a just future. Coastal Georgia breathed a sigh of relief Friday as it became clear the state would escape the worst impacts of Hurricane Ian.
gwinnettforum.com

BRACK: “Mass timber” is new use of Georgia’s many acres of forests

SEPT. 30, 2022 | Forestry is mighty important to Georgia. With about two-thirds of the state covered in forests, Georgia has more plantation acres, more total timberland acreage and more privately-owned timberland acreage than any other state in the United States. And the forests provide 55,089 forest industry jobs. The...
southgatv.com

Kemp updates Georgians on Ian

SAVANNAH, GA- Governor Brian P. Kemp today joined state and local emergency management officials, local leaders, and others in Savannah to provide an update on Tropical Storm Ian preparations and the state’s planned response. The State of Emergency issued by Governor Kemp on Tuesday went into effect this morning...
WRDW-TV

Georgia ‘dodged a bullet’ but ready to aid neighbors, Kemp says

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Although Georgia escaped the worst of Hurricane Ian, the Peach State is ready to help its neighbors to the north and south Gov. Brian Kemp said Friday morning,. “We really dodged a bullet on this one,” Kemp said. From the state emergency operations center, Kemp gave...
WRDW-TV

Georgia Power settles with 1 co-owner in Plant Vogtle dispute

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Power Co. will pay at least $76 million to settle a lawsuit with a co-owner over who will pay for cost overruns on Plant Vogtle construction near Waynesboro. The unit of Atlanta-based Southern Co. and the Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia announced a settlement Friday....
News4Jax.com

Southeast Georgia prepares for Ian’s impact

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and emergency management officials met in Savannah Thursday to provide an update on Tropical Storm Ian preparations and the state’s planned response. A state of emergency went into effect at 7 a.m. for all 159 of Georgia’s counties, making state resources...
erienewsnow.com

Georgian Reacts to Hurricane Ian Heading Towards Georgia Coast

Hurricane Ian, now downgraded to a Category 1 hurricane, has begun it's path towards the Georgia coastline. Those living in coastal cities like Savannah are preparing for flooding, or evacuating the city. Nancy Neff, with her husband, John, and dog, Ellie have evacuated to stay at their daughter's house in...
SAVANNAH, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Updated wind advisory for Cobb and other north Georgia counties

With Hurricane Ian expected to make landfall in South Carolina later in the day, the National Weather Service updated its wind advisory for Cobb County and other Georgia counties, extending it to 8 p.m. this evening The advisory was issued at 6:49 a.m. on Friday September 30. What is in...
COBB COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Tropical Storm Ian shifts away from North Georgia under new projections

A new projection issued Thursday morning from the National Weather Service showed an eastward shift for Tropical Storm Ian, which may lead to a lesser impact on North Georgia. The probable path of the storm's center will now head off Florida's Atlantic coast and make an additional landfall in South Carolina at about 2 p.m. Friday. Previous projections showed the storm's center would move directly over the Georgia / South Carolina border. However, Thursday's update leaves Georgia entirely out of the storm's center.
WMAZ

Tornado victims along coastal Georgia are reliving a nightmare thanks to Ian

ATLANTA — Victims of an April tornado feel like they’re reliving a nightmare as Tropical Storm Ian threatens to bring damaging wind and rain to coastal Georgia. Bryan County near Savannah is among the areas of Georgia that are under a Tropical Storm Watch. Towns like Ellabell and Pembroke are still recovering from the April 5 tornado that devastated numerous homes and took one life.
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Tracking Ian: When, where could storm make second landfall?

ATLANTA - As Hurricane Ian made landfall at 3:05 p.m. Wednesday on Florida's gulf coast, residents of the southeastern Atlantic Coast anxiously anticipate the looming storm's potential second landfall. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has issued a state of emergency for all Georgia counties as the state prepares for Ian's effects.
41nbc.com

Strong winds to take over Middle Georgia Thursday afternoon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Winds will be at the strongest today in Middle Georgia as Tropical Storm Ian moves into the Atlantic. It is a split forecast for Middle Georgia this afternoon as a result of Tropical Storm Ian. The eastern half of the region will see clouds, while the western half sees sunny skies. This will result in high temperatures in the lower 70s in the western half and the upper 60s in the eastern half. The strong winds, however, will be universal. A wind advisory is in effect for all of Middle Georgia until 8:00 PM EDT Thursday evening. Sustained speeds will range from 15-25 mph throughout the day today with the strongest winds taking place in the southeastern counties. Gusts could reach speeds of up to 40 mph. There is no rain expected during the day today, however.
