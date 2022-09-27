Read full article on original website
Hundreds remember slain LSU student as murder case goes unsolved
The shattered father of Louisiana State University student Allison "Allie" Rice saw her "beautiful face" for the last time Wednesday at her open-casket funeral before she was laid to rest. The private ceremony was held at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Prairieville, Louisiana, five days after she was...
KTBS
LSUS Athletic Department starts High Five Fridays
SHREVEPORT, La. - It's High Five Friday! The LSUS athletic department has started a new community initiative called, High Five Friday. Every Friday one of the LSUS sports teams will go to an elementary school in Shreveport or Bossier City before school starts. The Pilots will be in the drop off pool to greet students and give them high fives as they head to class.
