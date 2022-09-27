SHREVEPORT, La. - It's High Five Friday! The LSUS athletic department has started a new community initiative called, High Five Friday. Every Friday one of the LSUS sports teams will go to an elementary school in Shreveport or Bossier City before school starts. The Pilots will be in the drop off pool to greet students and give them high fives as they head to class.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 10 HOURS AGO