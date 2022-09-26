Read full article on original website
Hamptons.com
Amber Ferrari‘s Joplin Pearl Woodstock Era Show
Amber Ferrari will be presenting a Full Theater tribute show she calls, “Joplin’s Pearl Woodstock Era Show.” With authentic attire along with a nine-piece band she is ready to roll at Bay Street Theater October 1st, 2022 at 8pm. The East Patchogue, Long Island native said her...
northforker.com
10 things to do on the North Fork in October
This Saturday, Oct. 1 from 3 – 9 p.m., join an impromptu beer crawl in downtown Riverhead as rain is forecast to wash out the originally planned outdoor festivities this weekend along the riverfront. Participants are encouraged to wear costumes and visit North Fork Brewing Company, Peconic County Brewing,...
Update: Oktoberfest’s outdoor festivities canceled due to forecast, but costumed ‘beer crawl’ at downtown breweries will be held instead
Update (6:20 p.m.) The Oktoberfest festival in Grangebel Park has been canceled Saturday due to potential inclement weather, but celebrations will carry on in the form of a downtown beer crawl instead. Event organizers decided not to reschedule the festival to the original rain date of Sunday due to the...
Hamptons.com
Taste Traditional Peruvian Cuisine at the 11th Peru to the World Expo
Top Peruvian chefs from all over the world will cook delicious Peruvian cuisine in East Hampton on Sunday, October 9th, 2022 at 2pm. Peru has been chosen the past 9 consecutive years as the best culinary destination in South America. The 11th Peru to the World Expo 2022 will be...
Hamptons.com
Sixty-Something: Visiting Some Favorite Hamptons History
The Hamptons possesses some of the oldest British settlement towns in the United States. Then there are the locations of the Native American settlements that go way back in time, perhaps thousands of years. Juxtaposing that history to the 21st century’s mega-million-dollar homes and complexes, this combination makes up for a fascinating mix of past, present and future.
northforker.com
Off the Fork: Where to celebrate Halloween around Long Island
A view of the Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze (Credit: Tom Nycz) Home to an abundance of pumpkin farms, hayrides, and corn mazes, the North Fork is the place to be during the fall. If you venture “Off the Fork,” however, you’ll find that there’s no shortage of Halloween spirit...
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 15 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Montauk 2022
Lying at the easternmost tip of Long Island’s South Fork, the charming historic hamlet of Montauk is a beautiful and much-loved getaway from New York City. Known for its magnificent centuries-old landmarks, its beautiful stretches of beach and nature trails, its eclectic array of quirky hang-out spots and its striking Point Lighthouse, visitors to Montauk can benefit from a quiet escape, full of outdoor recreation.
Hamptons.com
Lil’ Birdie Restaurant on the Move
It was a terrifying announcement. My new lunch spot, Lil’ Birdie in Sag Harbor, announced it was closing its doors October 2nd. I have just discovered this place a few days ago, and I’m completely hooked. Owners Alexis and Kye have outgrown the location and are moving to a new location yet to be determined, but we will keep you posted as soon as possible. If you haven’t tried out the food here, you MUST!
27east.com
Award-Winning Contemporary Montauk Compound To Be Demolished
Two award-winning contemporary residences built in 2006 on an oceanfront compound in Montauk are slated for demolition soon even though, according to the demolition sale announcement, they have never been... more. For Nest Seekers agent Mia Calabrese, the Hamptons has represented an idyllic escape from the ... 16 Sep 2022...
therealdeal.com
Leslie Alexander lists pair of North Fork properties with development rights
Two large properties with development rights have hit the market on Long Island’s North Fork, where homes are still in extremely short supply after a more than two-year run on the market. Former Houston Rockets owner Leslie Alexander is looking to unload his parcels at 1117 Main Road in...
eastendbeacon.com
This Morning’s Bulletin — 9.30.22
• We’re expecting partly sunny skies today, with a high temperature near 66 degrees and an east wind 9 to 11 miles per hour. Enjoy it while you can, because the remnants of Hurricane Ian will be heading our way tomorrow. There’s a 30 percent chance of rain after 2 a.m. overnight, with a low around 56. We’re expecting between 1 and 2 inches of rain tomorrow, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. and a high near 63. Winds will be out of the northeast at 10 to 15 miles per hour, increasing overnight to as high as 23 miles per hour. There’s a 40 percent chance of rain Sunday, mainly before 8 a.m., with mostly cloudy skies, a high near 63 degrees and breezy conditions.
Memorabilia from The Good Steer to be auctioned off
Here’s your chance to own a unique part of Long Island history. Trading Post Estate Sales is currently holding an online auction, The Good Steer: Saying Goodbye to a Legend, through Oct. 1 at 8:15 p.m. Many contents of the Lake Grove restaurant, which closed its doors in July after 65 years in business, are for sale to the highest bidder (over 170 items) and include pictures, knick-knacks, chairs, kitchen equipment, toy cars and holiday items.
Plain Talk: Where flowers bloom so does hope
On Sept. 25 a few hundred people gathered to dedicate and bless Our Lady of Hope Grotto and the Garden of Hope located in Mount Sinai on the grounds of Little Portion Friary, a former Anglican Franciscan Monastery. Historically, it was the site of the first Hope House founded in...
Pumpkin patch ‘grows’ in East Northport
Union United Methodist Church, 1019 Pulaski Road, East Northport invites the community to its ‘Pumpkin Patch’ fundraiser from Oct. 1 to 31. Hours are Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sundays to Fridays from noon to 6 p.m. and Columbus Day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Choose from pumpkins big and small, gourds and mums. The pumpkin bakery with breads, pies, muffins and more will also be open along with a pumpkin store featuring carving kits, decorations, crafts and books. For more information, call 631-261-1303.
kiiky.com
10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut in 2023
If you’re looking to live in a wealthy town, Connecticut is the place to be, and we have curated a list of the 10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut. Connecticut is known as a state with an incredible concentration of wealth. In the last decade, the state’s wealthiest towns have grown, gaining even more prominence in their respective regions and the country.
Updated: EMT From Huntington Stabbed to Death in Queens
Update 7:38 p.m. An emergency medical technician who was from Huntington was stabbed to death in Queens, New York City officials said Thursday afternoon. She was formerly a captain in the Huntington Community First Aid Squad. Acting Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said that Lt. Alison Russo-Eling, a 24-year-veteran of the...
Lemon Tree Salon Closes, Cites Worker Shortage
The Lemon Tree hair salon on Jericho Turnpike has closed. A note on the door blamed the inability to find enough workers. “This salon has been permanently closed. I want to thank all of my customers who walked through my doors and sat in my chairs, but I cannot stay open because of an employee shortage.” It was signed “Chris/Lemon Tree Smithtown”.
Remnants of Hurricane Ian could bring heavy rain, gusty winds to Suffolk County this weekend
The remnants of Ian are expected to bring windy, rainy conditions this weekend through early next week, disrupting weekend events and ushering in a blustery start to October. A total of three to four inches of rain are expected in eastern Suffolk County through Tuesday night, with locally higher amounts possible depending on where heavy rain banding sets up.
27east.com
Golf Resort Hearing Closes and Vote Looms, Despite Objections From Southampton Planning Board Chair
Planning Board Chairwoman Jacqui Lofaro asked the question, gesturing for someone to come up from the Southampton Town Hall audience, as a nearly two-hour public hearing on the Lewis Road... more. VIDEO: Express Sessions Presents “Steinbeck in Sag Harbor”. The Express News Group presented its latest Express Sessions event,...
longisland.com
Massapequa Woman and Amityville Woman Charged With Animal Abandonment
After an investigation, detectives from the Suffolk County SPCA have charged a Massapequa woman and an Amityville woman with three counts of animal abandonment and one count of conspiracy to commit a crime each. The two trapped cats in East Islip under the pretense of neutering and returning the cats but instead abandoned three cats in Tanner Park.
