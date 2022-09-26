ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sag Harbor, NY

Comments / 0

Related
Hamptons.com

Amber Ferrari‘s Joplin Pearl Woodstock Era Show

Amber Ferrari will be presenting a Full Theater tribute show she calls, “Joplin’s Pearl Woodstock Era Show.” With authentic attire along with a nine-piece band she is ready to roll at Bay Street Theater October 1st, 2022 at 8pm. The East Patchogue, Long Island native said her...
PATCHOGUE, NY
northforker.com

10 things to do on the North Fork in October

This Saturday, Oct. 1 from 3 – 9 p.m., join an impromptu beer crawl in downtown Riverhead as rain is forecast to wash out the originally planned outdoor festivities this weekend along the riverfront. Participants are encouraged to wear costumes and visit North Fork Brewing Company, Peconic County Brewing,...
RIVERHEAD, NY
riverheadlocal

Update: Oktoberfest’s outdoor festivities canceled due to forecast, but costumed ‘beer crawl’ at downtown breweries will be held instead

Update (6:20 p.m.) The Oktoberfest festival in Grangebel Park has been canceled Saturday due to potential inclement weather, but celebrations will carry on in the form of a downtown beer crawl instead. Event organizers decided not to reschedule the festival to the original rain date of Sunday due to the...
RIVERHEAD, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sag Harbor, NY
City
Berlin, NY
Sag Harbor, NY
Government
Hamptons.com

Sixty-Something: Visiting Some Favorite Hamptons History

The Hamptons possesses some of the oldest British settlement towns in the United States. Then there are the locations of the Native American settlements that go way back in time, perhaps thousands of years. Juxtaposing that history to the 21st century’s mega-million-dollar homes and complexes, this combination makes up for a fascinating mix of past, present and future.
SAG HARBOR, NY
northforker.com

Off the Fork: Where to celebrate Halloween around Long Island

A view of the Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze (Credit: Tom Nycz) Home to an abundance of pumpkin farms, hayrides, and corn mazes, the North Fork is the place to be during the fall. If you venture “Off the Fork,” however, you’ll find that there’s no shortage of Halloween spirit...
FARMINGDALE, NY
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 15 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Montauk 2022

Lying at the easternmost tip of Long Island’s South Fork, the charming historic hamlet of Montauk is a beautiful and much-loved getaway from New York City. Known for its magnificent centuries-old landmarks, its beautiful stretches of beach and nature trails, its eclectic array of quirky hang-out spots and its striking Point Lighthouse, visitors to Montauk can benefit from a quiet escape, full of outdoor recreation.
MONTAUK, NY
Hamptons.com

Lil’ Birdie Restaurant on the Move

It was a terrifying announcement. My new lunch spot, Lil’ Birdie in Sag Harbor, announced it was closing its doors October 2nd. I have just discovered this place a few days ago, and I’m completely hooked. Owners Alexis and Kye have outgrown the location and are moving to a new location yet to be determined, but we will keep you posted as soon as possible. If you haven’t tried out the food here, you MUST!
SAG HARBOR, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Steinbeck
27east.com

Award-Winning Contemporary Montauk Compound To Be Demolished

Two award-winning contemporary residences built in 2006 on an oceanfront compound in Montauk are slated for demolition soon even though, according to the demolition sale announcement, they have never been... more. For Nest Seekers agent Mia Calabrese, the Hamptons has represented an idyllic escape from the ... 16 Sep 2022...
MONTAUK, NY
eastendbeacon.com

This Morning’s Bulletin — 9.30.22

• We’re expecting partly sunny skies today, with a high temperature near 66 degrees and an east wind 9 to 11 miles per hour. Enjoy it while you can, because the remnants of Hurricane Ian will be heading our way tomorrow. There’s a 30 percent chance of rain after 2 a.m. overnight, with a low around 56. We’re expecting between 1 and 2 inches of rain tomorrow, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. and a high near 63. Winds will be out of the northeast at 10 to 15 miles per hour, increasing overnight to as high as 23 miles per hour. There’s a 40 percent chance of rain Sunday, mainly before 8 a.m., with mostly cloudy skies, a high near 63 degrees and breezy conditions.
SAG HARBOR, NY
TBR News Media

Memorabilia from The Good Steer to be auctioned off

Here’s your chance to own a unique part of Long Island history. Trading Post Estate Sales is currently holding an online auction, The Good Steer: Saying Goodbye to a Legend, through Oct. 1 at 8:15 p.m. Many contents of the Lake Grove restaurant, which closed its doors in July after 65 years in business, are for sale to the highest bidder (over 170 items) and include pictures, knick-knacks, chairs, kitchen equipment, toy cars and holiday items.
LAKE GROVE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Music Festival#American Music#Localevent#Linus Entertainment#Linus Music#Long Island#Escola De Samba Boom#Ryland
TBR News Media

Pumpkin patch ‘grows’ in East Northport

Union United Methodist Church, 1019 Pulaski Road, East Northport invites the community to its ‘Pumpkin Patch’ fundraiser from Oct. 1 to 31. Hours are Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sundays to Fridays from noon to 6 p.m. and Columbus Day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Choose from pumpkins big and small, gourds and mums. The pumpkin bakery with breads, pies, muffins and more will also be open along with a pumpkin store featuring carving kits, decorations, crafts and books. For more information, call 631-261-1303.
EAST NORTHPORT, NY
kiiky.com

10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut in 2023

If you’re looking to live in a wealthy town, Connecticut is the place to be, and we have curated a list of the 10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut. Connecticut is known as a state with an incredible concentration of wealth. In the last decade, the state’s wealthiest towns have grown, gaining even more prominence in their respective regions and the country.
CONNECTICUT STATE
HuntingtonNow

Updated: EMT From Huntington Stabbed to Death in Queens

Update 7:38 p.m. An emergency medical technician who was from Huntington was stabbed to death in Queens, New York City officials said Thursday afternoon. She was formerly a captain in the Huntington Community First Aid Squad. Acting Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said that Lt. Alison Russo-Eling, a 24-year-veteran of the...
HUNTINGTON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Music
HuntingtonNow

Lemon Tree Salon Closes, Cites Worker Shortage

The Lemon Tree hair salon on Jericho Turnpike has closed. A note on the door blamed the inability to find enough workers. “This salon has been permanently closed. I want to thank all of my customers who walked through my doors and sat in my chairs, but I cannot stay open because of an employee shortage.” It was signed “Chris/Lemon Tree Smithtown”.
SMITHTOWN, NY
riverheadlocal

Remnants of Hurricane Ian could bring heavy rain, gusty winds to Suffolk County this weekend

The remnants of Ian are expected to bring windy, rainy conditions this weekend through early next week, disrupting weekend events and ushering in a blustery start to October. A total of three to four inches of rain are expected in eastern Suffolk County through Tuesday night, with locally higher amounts possible depending on where heavy rain banding sets up.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

Massapequa Woman and Amityville Woman Charged With Animal Abandonment

After an investigation, detectives from the Suffolk County SPCA have charged a Massapequa woman and an Amityville woman with three counts of animal abandonment and one count of conspiracy to commit a crime each. The two trapped cats in East Islip under the pretense of neutering and returning the cats but instead abandoned three cats in Tanner Park.
AMITYVILLE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy