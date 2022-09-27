Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards will travel to London Wednesday to meet with business and insurance leaders. On Thursday, Edwards plans to meet with representatives of Lloyd’s of London, the largest reinsurance underwriter on the global market, to discuss Louisiana’s insurance crisis. Since a flurry of major hurricanes dating back to 2020, Louisiana has lost nine home insurers. Lloyd’s is often the go-to underwriter for insurance companies that take those policies.

