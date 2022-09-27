JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — Jasper County Emergency Services announced an emergency shelter opening at Ridgeland School on Thursday. People with no place to be safe from Hurricane Ian can go to the shelter opening at 5 p.m. on Thursday at 250 Jaguar Trail in Ridgeland. The shelter, officials said, can accommodate anyone who needs a safe place to stay temporarily along with their pets.

JASPER COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO