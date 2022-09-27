Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Georgia Mother And Family Pleading For Answers In Son's DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSavannah, GA
Touring the House of a Famous Savannah WriterRene CizioSavannah, GA
What it's Like Inside One of the Most Haunted Houses in AmericaRene CizioSavannah, GA
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern GemRene CizioBeaufort, SC
Related
WTGS
Chatham County, Savannah rescind state of emergency; CEMA returns to OPCON 5
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Chatham County and the City of Savannah will end the local state of emergency in place for Hurricane Ian at 6 p.m. on Friday and return to Operating Condition 5. The local state of emergency began on Wednesday due to Ian. In addition to...
WTGS
Where to find sandbags in preparation for Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — City and county officials have stressed the need for emergency kits, a preparedness plan and sandbags to thwart flooding, as Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida. So, where can you get sand for sandbags? There are a couple of locations in the Savannah area to...
WTGS
Beaufort County reports 'no major impacts' from Hurricane Ian
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — Officials with Beaufort County reported no major impacts from Hurricane Ian. According to officials, Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue responded to six downed trees but no injuries or significant damages. There haven't been any other storm-related calls for service. The Island reported sustained winds...
WTGS
Emergency shelter opening in Jasper County for Hurricane Ian housing
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — Jasper County Emergency Services announced an emergency shelter opening at Ridgeland School on Thursday. People with no place to be safe from Hurricane Ian can go to the shelter opening at 5 p.m. on Thursday at 250 Jaguar Trail in Ridgeland. The shelter, officials said, can accommodate anyone who needs a safe place to stay temporarily along with their pets.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTGS
Latest on what Chatham County, Savannah are expecting from Hurricane Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Ian strengthened into a Category 1 Hurricane just after 5 p.m. on Thursday, but its track has continued to shift further East towards coastal South Carolina. So, what does this mean for Chatham County, Savannah and Coastal Georgia?. The Chatham Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) still...
WTGS
Power outages reported in Savannah, parts of S.C. from Hurricane Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Georgia Power is reporting several power outages in the Savannah area Friday morning from Hurricane Ian. According to the power company, around 100 customers are without power, as of 11:30 a.m., in Savannah. Dominion Energy is also reporting hundreds of outages in South Carolina. There...
WTGS
Chatham County issues local State of Emergency, CEMA enters OPCON 2
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Chatham County Chairman Chester A. Ellis issued a local State of Emergency for the county as of 8 a.m. The Chatham County Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) entered the storm readiness phase (Operating Condition 2) ahead of potential impacts from Hurricane Ian. County officials held...
WTGS
PHOTOS: Portions of Beaufort County road washed away from high surf
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) reported that a portion of a road on Daufuskie Island was washed out from early Hurricane Ian effects on Friday. According to officials, a portion of Driftwood Cottage Lane washed away due to high surf and a broken...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTGS
Talmadge remains open, Sidney Lanier Bridge closed ahead of Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — THURSDAY UPDATE: GDOT announced the Talmadge Bridge will remain open. The Georgia Department of Transportation will close the Sidney Lanier Bridge to all vehicular traffic at 9 a.m. on Thursday in anticipation of Hurricane Ian. According to officials, they are closing the bridges due to...
WTGS
Chatham emergency crews on scene after car drives into water at Bull River Bridge
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Chatham Emergency Services was on the scene Thursday afternoon after a car drove into the water near the Bull River Bridge. Chatham EMS officials said the person drove on the old Highway 80 access road near the bridge. They also reported there were no injuries in the incident.
WTGS
Walmart stores in Savannah, Hilton Head Island closing due to Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Several Walmart stores in Savannah and Hilton Head Island will close Thursday afternoon ahead of potential impacts from Tropical Storm Ian. Representatives with Walmart said they're closing stores in the area for the safety of their associates and customers. The following stores will be closed, starting Thursday at 5 p.m. and reopen "once it's safe to do so":
WTGS
City of Savannah declares state of emergency ahead of impacts from Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Mayor Van Johnson declared a state of emergency in anticipation of local impacts from Hurrican Ian. According to the city, the local state of emergency authorizes the city manager to execute emergency management plans and procure necessary resources to respond to impacts from the storm. City officials are urging residents to review their emergency plans and kits ahead of the weather.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTGS
Hilton Head Island, Beaufort airports close due to Hurricane Ian
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTGS) — The Beaufort County Government announced the Hilton Head Island and Beaufort Executive airports closed Thursday due to increasing winds from Hurricane Ian. Officials also added that there were no scheduled flights left during the day. Hilton Head Island Airport is scheduled to reopen...
WTGS
Georgia Insurance Commissioner speaks on recovery process for those impacted by Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — As impacts from Hurricane Ian draw closer to the Coastal Empire, the Georgia Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner wants people to know they are ready to assist with recovery efforts. Commissioner John King said they prepare for large storms in phases focusing on...
WTGS
Georgia Power crews prepared for Hurricane Ian response
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Chatham County emergency officials invited representatives from Georgia Power to speak at a press conference Wednesday regarding preparedness for incoming Hurricane Ian. The external affairs manager for Georgia Power, Swann Seiler, said they have been monitoring the storm's movements and are in a constant state...
WTGS
Savannah residents stock up on essentials ahead of severe weather
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah area residents are preparing for the upcoming storm by stocking up on essential items. Employees at the Southside Ace Hardware store said the store was busy all day Wednesday, and some of the essentials like sandbags and flashlights are running out or completely gone.
WTGS
Savannah blood center prepares for Ian's impact, asks for additional donations
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Blood Connection (TBC) is asking community members to consider blood and platelet donations ahead of Hurricane Ian's potentially life-threatening impacts. According to TBC representatives, the organization sent 1,000 blood donations to blood centers in Florida, as of Tuesday morning. They said that it is...
WTGS
Bluffton man arrested for burglaries, grand larcenies of golf maintenance facilities
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — The Hardeeville Police Department (HPD) announced they arrested a Bluffton man accused of multiple burglaries and grand larcenies to golf maintenance facilities. The crimes occurred at facilities in the Hilton Head Lakes, Riverton Pointe and other surrounding areas, according to officials. Detectives identified a...
WTGS
Chatham County Police Dept. holds forum on violence prevention
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Chatham County Police Dept. held a community forum on Wednesday to teach people about how to spot potential violent situations and help put an end to them. Two years ago, the police department was given a $430,000 grant for targeted violence and terrorism prevention....
WTGS
Savannah Police locates missing car believed to be linked to missing man
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah Police Department reported they located the missing Mercury Grand Marquis they believe a man missing since Aug. 11 was driving in. Diontae Roberson, 32, who was last seen in Tatemville, has been missing for over a month. Police said that detectives continue to seek information on Roberson's whereabouts.
Comments / 0