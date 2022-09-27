ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbrz.com

Arrest made two weeks after 20-year-old found shot dead outside O'Neal apartment

BATON ROUGE - Deputies announced Friday morning an arrest had been made in a shooting that happened two weeks ago on Sept. 15. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said that it worked with the Louisiana State Police Fugitive Task Force to investigate a shooting that left Erion Franklin, 20, dead in the courtyard area of an apartment complex on Yorkfield Drive off of O'Neal Lane.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Three arrested for their involvement in brutal home invasion that left father dead, 12-year-old critical

HAMMOND - Deputies have arrested three suspects for their involvement in a home invasion that left a father dead and his 12-year-old daughter in critical condition. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said the attack, which stemmed from a robbery, happened around 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 12 at an apartment on Rufus Bankston Road in Hammond. The department said it initially received reports that three to four men armed with guns forced their way into the apartment.
HAMMOND, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Baton Rouge, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Baton Rouge, LA
wbrz.com

Police: Gang task force uncovers jail cell scheme to scare witness in murder trial

HAMMOND - A special gang taskforce said it uncovered an attempted murder suspect trying to intimidate a witness in a separate case. "Toine" Cyprian, 22, was already in jail when detectives learned of the scheme and added an obstruction of justice charge to the ones he's already facing: attempted murder and accessory after the fact to murder.
HAMMOND, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Attempted Murder#Violent Crime
wbrz.com

Central mail carrier robbed at gunpoint while working route; master key stolen

CENTRAL - A mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint and had her master key stolen while she was working her route Monday night. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office reports the driver was working along the 14400 block of Central Woods Avenue when she noticed an older vehicle following closely behind her. The other vehicle then pulled in front of her and two suspects got out, one of whom took out a gun and took a master dropbox key from the carrier.
CENTRAL, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wbrz.com

Nine dogs saved from house fire; home deemed total loss

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters saved nine dogs from a house fire off of North Sherwood Forest Drive early Thursday morning. The Baton Rouge Fire Department was called to North Pamela Drive around 2:30 a.m. Thursday. The resident said she noticed the fire when she was watching TV and a ceiling tile fell from her attic, alerting her of the fire.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Overturned truck blocked I-10 on-ramp, snarled traffic Thursday morning

BATON ROUGE - Traffic was stuck at a standstill after a pickup truck seemingly tumbled down an embankment along I-10 and landed upside down at an entrance ramp. Law enforcement shut down I-10 westbound at the Essen Lane exit around 8:30 a.m. as EMS and the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the scene. The pickup was apparently involved in a wreck with at least two other vehicles on the interstate.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy