Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Volleyball World - Week4Under The Radar NWLAMansfield, LA
3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
5 Seafood Restaurants in Louisiana That Are Considered the Best Places To Eat in the Entire StateJoe MertensLouisiana State
Select / Non-Select Appeal Handed Out and Restructuring Of PlayoffsUnder The Radar NWLABaton Rouge, LA
Related
wbrz.com
Sheriff: Man arrested after allegedly shooting 8-year-old girl in drive-by attack
SPRINGFIELD - A man was arrested Friday after allegedly shooting an eight-year-old girl in Livingston Parish earlier this year. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said Jaran Adams, 21, was identified as the suspect in a May 9 drive-by shooting on Pardue Road in Springfield. Deputies initially reported the girl was...
wbrz.com
Arrest made two weeks after 20-year-old found shot dead outside O'Neal apartment
BATON ROUGE - Deputies announced Friday morning an arrest had been made in a shooting that happened two weeks ago on Sept. 15. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said that it worked with the Louisiana State Police Fugitive Task Force to investigate a shooting that left Erion Franklin, 20, dead in the courtyard area of an apartment complex on Yorkfield Drive off of O'Neal Lane.
wbrz.com
Three arrested for their involvement in brutal home invasion that left father dead, 12-year-old critical
HAMMOND - Deputies have arrested three suspects for their involvement in a home invasion that left a father dead and his 12-year-old daughter in critical condition. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said the attack, which stemmed from a robbery, happened around 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 12 at an apartment on Rufus Bankston Road in Hammond. The department said it initially received reports that three to four men armed with guns forced their way into the apartment.
wbrz.com
Victim dies after shooting in Ascension neighborhood Friday afternoon
PRAIRIEVILLE - A man died Friday night after he was shot in an Ascension neighborhood earlier that day. The shooting was first reported around 2 p.m. on Oak Meadow Street. The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said one male victim was taken to a hospital. Around 8 p.m., the sheriff's office...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wbrz.com
Police: Fugitive rammed into law enforcement vehicle, shot at federal agents before he was killed by officers
BAKER - A fugitive was shot to death by officers after he deliberately crashed into a law enforcement vehicle and shot at federal agents in a neighborhood near the Baker city limits early Thursday morning. In a statement Thursday evening, State Police said the U.S. Marshals Task Force was tracking...
wbrz.com
Man accused of scamming storm victims booked on new charges in alleged insurance scheme
BATON ROUGE - A man accused in an insurance scam that spanned multiple states was rearrested this month after even more accusers came forward. He's accused of taking more than $90,000 from his victims so far. Trampus Wagoner, 48, was booked earlier this month on additional charges, including four counts...
wbrz.com
Police: Gang task force uncovers jail cell scheme to scare witness in murder trial
HAMMOND - A special gang taskforce said it uncovered an attempted murder suspect trying to intimidate a witness in a separate case. "Toine" Cyprian, 22, was already in jail when detectives learned of the scheme and added an obstruction of justice charge to the ones he's already facing: attempted murder and accessory after the fact to murder.
wbrz.com
Months after toddler's overdose death, mother charged with murder in case that exposed DCFS failures
BATON ROUGE - Months after her 2-year-old son died from a fentanyl overdose, a grand jury formally charged Whitney Ard with murder in a case that has since kicked off a wave of scrutiny directed at the Department of Children and Family Services. Court records show a grand jury handed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wbrz.com
Teen wearing ankle monitor shot up car outside school Wednesday, now in custody
BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a 15-year-old student accused of shooting up a car belonging to the parents of another student at Second Chance Academy Wednesday. The 15-year-old, whose name has not been released, is required to wear an ankle monitor after his arrest in a previous shooting. No one...
wbrz.com
Police chase in Denham Springs ends with crash; two injured, driver arrested
DENHAM SPRINGS - A police chase that ensued after a man failed to obey a traffic stop ended with a crash, the driver arrested, and two passengers taken to a hospital for injuries they received. At around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning, the Denham Springs Police Department attempted to stop a...
wbrz.com
Fourth arrest made after Baton Rouge mail carrier's master key stolen in midday June mugging
BATON ROUGE - A key that grants unfettered access to an undisclosed number of mailboxes in the Baton Rouge area was stolen by armed robbers after they followed a letter carrier on his delivery route in Sherwood Meadows. "I've seen the postman a couple of times ride through here. He...
wbrz.com
Central mail carrier robbed at gunpoint while working route; master key stolen
CENTRAL - A mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint and had her master key stolen while she was working her route Monday night. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office reports the driver was working along the 14400 block of Central Woods Avenue when she noticed an older vehicle following closely behind her. The other vehicle then pulled in front of her and two suspects got out, one of whom took out a gun and took a master dropbox key from the carrier.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wbrz.com
Deputies searching for man who broke into multiple Donaldsonville storage units
DONALDSONVILLE - Ascension Parish deputies are asking for the public's help in identifying a man seen on surveillance breaking into multiple storage units. The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office posted on its Facebook that they were seeking a man driving around a storage facility in a vehicle with no license plate and breaking into "multiple" units.
wbrz.com
Bloody fight caught on video at McKinley High; read EBR school board's statement here
BATON ROUGE - School officials are investigating another brawl at McKinley High, just over a week after the East Baton Rouge School System said students were facing discipline for fighting on campus. Video shared with WBRZ shows the fight, which happened on campus Thursday and left at least one student...
wbrz.com
Man breaks into LSU locker room, spits on officers, kicks EMTs, is tased in hospital
BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man Monday on several charges after he walked into an LSU locker room without authorization, threatened several people, and resisted law enforcement and first responders. According to arrest documents, the LSU Police Department was called to Tiger Stadium Monday afternoon for reports of a...
wbrz.com
'Just Do It': Pair caught on camera stealing over $8,000 of makeup from Hammond beauty store
HAMMOND - Two suspects were caught on security camera stealing over $8,000 worth of makeup from an Ulta Beauty, with the woman wearing a shirt with a perhaps ill-advised message. The Hammond Police Department posted via Facebook about the pair, who were seen entering Ulta Beauty in Hammond on Sept....
wbrz.com
Escaped inmate recaptured after hopping back fence of work release program Monday
PORT ALLEN - An inmate out on work release reportedly hopped a fence and escaped from the West Baton Rouge Jail on Monday night before being recaptured a day and a half later. Keandre Sheppard, 22, was out on work release when he hopped a fence and escaped from the Work Release Center, according to West Baton Rouge Sheriff Mike Cazes.
wbrz.com
Nine dogs saved from house fire; home deemed total loss
BATON ROUGE - Firefighters saved nine dogs from a house fire off of North Sherwood Forest Drive early Thursday morning. The Baton Rouge Fire Department was called to North Pamela Drive around 2:30 a.m. Thursday. The resident said she noticed the fire when she was watching TV and a ceiling tile fell from her attic, alerting her of the fire.
wbrz.com
Overturned truck blocked I-10 on-ramp, snarled traffic Thursday morning
BATON ROUGE - Traffic was stuck at a standstill after a pickup truck seemingly tumbled down an embankment along I-10 and landed upside down at an entrance ramp. Law enforcement shut down I-10 westbound at the Essen Lane exit around 8:30 a.m. as EMS and the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the scene. The pickup was apparently involved in a wreck with at least two other vehicles on the interstate.
wbrz.com
40 years after a Livingston train derailment evacuated thousands, one business owner says he held his ground
LIVINGSTON - Wednesday marks the 40th anniversary of a train derailment that forced thousands out of their home, but one business owner never left. Early on the morning of September 28th, 1982, nearly 40 train cars derailed near Livingston. “I got a phone call at about 4:30 in the a.m.,"...
Comments / 0