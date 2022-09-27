Read full article on original website
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Donuts in all of Connecticut
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Connecticut. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
longisland.com
Relish in Hauppauge Closes, Reopening as Gusto Osteria & Wine Bar
Relish, the Hauppauge restaurant at 551 Hauppauge Road, has closed for good and will reopen in November as an Italian restaurant named Gusto Osteria & Wine Bar. The closing sparked discussions on a Long Island Food and Drink Facebook Group. “I was there a few weeks ago,” one poster wrote....
Hamptons.com
Amber Ferrari‘s Joplin Pearl Woodstock Era Show
Amber Ferrari will be presenting a Full Theater tribute show she calls, “Joplin’s Pearl Woodstock Era Show.” With authentic attire along with a nine-piece band she is ready to roll at Bay Street Theater October 1st, 2022 at 8pm. The East Patchogue, Long Island native said her...
greaterlongisland.com
‘Taste the World’ at the Famous Food Festival at Tanger Deer Park, Oct. 7 – 11
The legendary Famous Food Festival, where revelers can “Taste the World” without leaving Long Island, will be returning to the Tanger Outlets Deer Park this October. The Tri-State’s premier foodie fest happens Friday, Oct. 7, through Monday, Oct. 11. Tickets online are $8 per person, per day,...
northforker.com
Off the Fork: Where to celebrate Halloween around Long Island
A view of the Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze (Credit: Tom Nycz) Home to an abundance of pumpkin farms, hayrides, and corn mazes, the North Fork is the place to be during the fall. If you venture “Off the Fork,” however, you’ll find that there’s no shortage of Halloween spirit...
Memorabilia from The Good Steer to be auctioned off
Here’s your chance to own a unique part of Long Island history. Trading Post Estate Sales is currently holding an online auction, The Good Steer: Saying Goodbye to a Legend, through Oct. 1 at 8:15 p.m. Many contents of the Lake Grove restaurant, which closed its doors in July after 65 years in business, are for sale to the highest bidder (over 170 items) and include pictures, knick-knacks, chairs, kitchen equipment, toy cars and holiday items.
Hamptons.com
Sixty-Something: Visiting Some Favorite Hamptons History
The Hamptons possesses some of the oldest British settlement towns in the United States. Then there are the locations of the Native American settlements that go way back in time, perhaps thousands of years. Juxtaposing that history to the 21st century’s mega-million-dollar homes and complexes, this combination makes up for a fascinating mix of past, present and future.
therealdeal.com
Leslie Alexander lists pair of North Fork properties with development rights
Two large properties with development rights have hit the market on Long Island’s North Fork, where homes are still in extremely short supply after a more than two-year run on the market. Former Houston Rockets owner Leslie Alexander is looking to unload his parcels at 1117 Main Road in...
Lemon Tree Salon Closes, Cites Worker Shortage
The Lemon Tree hair salon on Jericho Turnpike has closed. A note on the door blamed the inability to find enough workers. “This salon has been permanently closed. I want to thank all of my customers who walked through my doors and sat in my chairs, but I cannot stay open because of an employee shortage.” It was signed “Chris/Lemon Tree Smithtown”.
Real Estate: Convenience Store, Warehouse for Sale
A convenience store in Huntington is listed for sale at $4.2 million. The 7-Eleven store at 733 Park Ave. has 3,492 square feet of space, was built in 1995, and renovated in 2018. It sits on .38 acres.
greaterlongisland.com
The great Fall Harvest returns to Brightwaters Farms Oct. 1 – 30
Brightwaters Farms in Bay Shore is will be unlocking its gates to the public once again for its annual Fall Harvest — one of the biggest Halloween-time attractions on Long Island. The 2022 Harvest kicks off Saturday, Oct. 1, at 9 a.m., and runs through Sunday, Oct. 30. The...
northforker.com
Five beautiful North Fork trails to explore this fall
There’s so much to do on the North Fork in the fall, from pumpkin picking to harvest events and more. But it can be busy!. Take a break from the hustle and bustle of pumpkin patches and Halloween events with one of these North Fork hikes. Hallock State Park...
northforker.com
Land & Sea Gala kicks off 2022 Maritime Festival: Photos
Hundreds attended the annual Land and Sea Gala to kick off the Maritime Festival in Greenport Friday. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson) The 33rd annual Maritime Festival kicked off in Greenport Friday with food, music and fun at the Land and Sea Gala. Hundreds gathered at the Greenport Yacht & Shipbuilding Co....
Hamptons.com
The Julie & Tony Exhibit at Sag Harbor Cinema
Julie & Tony is a new exhibition that has opened at Sag Harbor Cinema. It’s located on the third floor, weekdays from 5 pm, and weekends from 12 pm. This exhibition opened at the end of August and is part of a yearlong retrospective called “Worlds of Julie Andrews.” There will be a screening of Mary Poppins as part of the retrospective in Julie’s honor, which will take place this Sunday, October 2nd at 4:00 p.m. The screening will be followed by a Q&A with Ms. Andrews, moderated by Sag Harbor Cinema’s Founding Artistic Director, Giulia D’Agnolo Vallan.
longislandadvance.net
Free sewer hookup for residential homes
Sewers are a ubiquitous yet subterranean necessity of modern life, which most people rarely—if ever—think about, as these wastewater devices typically flow smoothly, unnoticed, and underground. Perhaps, if playing a word-association game, looking for a pop-culture reference associated with this type of drain or pipe, it would evoke the “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,” the late-80s mega-successful comic book franchise and animated series. The premise was roughly that four baby turtles were transformed, by sci-fi magic, into humanoid superheroes who would fight crime (and eat pizza) while dwelling in the sewers of New York City.
marinelink.com
Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Awarded Fire Island Dredging Contract
Houston-based dredging contractor Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Co. has been awarded a contract from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to perform dredging near New York's Fire Island. Great Lakes was the sole bidder for $24,498,050 firm-fixed-price contract for construction of the Fire Island Inlet to Montauk Point dredging...
Bay Shore's Boulton Center marquee collapses in busy Main Street; no injuries reported
No one was hurt but it fell down right when witnesses said numerous people were walking on busy Main Street.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Smithtown family concerned by stranger caught looking into house twice
A Suffolk County family is concerned for the safety of their children and neighborhood after their security cameras caught a man looking into their home over the weekend.
Cops: Two gas station clerks charged in underage alcohol sales sting
New York State Police arrested two people during an underage alcohol sales investigation in Riverhead yesterday. Two of the 10 retail businesses investigated were cited for selling an alcoholic beverage to an undercover New York State Police operative under the age of 21, leading to the following arrests:. Lutfi Buyukcibir,...
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces Milestone of Over 100 Evolve NY Electric Vehicle Fast Chargers Installed
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced more than 100 high-speed chargers have been installed across the state as part of the New York Power Authority's EVolve NY fast charging network for electric vehicles. The latest direct current fast chargers installed in downtown Riverhead and Commack in Suffolk County mark the EVolve NY network's first fast charging hubs on Long Island, where nearly 30 percent of New York State's electric vehicle owners live. An additional fast charging station in Bridgehampton will be completed in October.
