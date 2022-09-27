Julie & Tony is a new exhibition that has opened at Sag Harbor Cinema. It’s located on the third floor, weekdays from 5 pm, and weekends from 12 pm. This exhibition opened at the end of August and is part of a yearlong retrospective called “Worlds of Julie Andrews.” There will be a screening of Mary Poppins as part of the retrospective in Julie’s honor, which will take place this Sunday, October 2nd at 4:00 p.m. The screening will be followed by a Q&A with Ms. Andrews, moderated by Sag Harbor Cinema’s Founding Artistic Director, Giulia D’Agnolo Vallan.

