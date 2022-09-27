ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sag Harbor, NY

longisland.com

Relish in Hauppauge Closes, Reopening as Gusto Osteria & Wine Bar

Relish, the Hauppauge restaurant at 551 Hauppauge Road, has closed for good and will reopen in November as an Italian restaurant named Gusto Osteria & Wine Bar. The closing sparked discussions on a Long Island Food and Drink Facebook Group. “I was there a few weeks ago,” one poster wrote....
HAUPPAUGE, NY
Hamptons.com

Amber Ferrari‘s Joplin Pearl Woodstock Era Show

Amber Ferrari will be presenting a Full Theater tribute show she calls, “Joplin’s Pearl Woodstock Era Show.” With authentic attire along with a nine-piece band she is ready to roll at Bay Street Theater October 1st, 2022 at 8pm. The East Patchogue, Long Island native said her...
PATCHOGUE, NY
Sag Harbor, NY
northforker.com

Off the Fork: Where to celebrate Halloween around Long Island

A view of the Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze (Credit: Tom Nycz) Home to an abundance of pumpkin farms, hayrides, and corn mazes, the North Fork is the place to be during the fall. If you venture “Off the Fork,” however, you’ll find that there’s no shortage of Halloween spirit...
FARMINGDALE, NY
TBR News Media

Memorabilia from The Good Steer to be auctioned off

Here’s your chance to own a unique part of Long Island history. Trading Post Estate Sales is currently holding an online auction, The Good Steer: Saying Goodbye to a Legend, through Oct. 1 at 8:15 p.m. Many contents of the Lake Grove restaurant, which closed its doors in July after 65 years in business, are for sale to the highest bidder (over 170 items) and include pictures, knick-knacks, chairs, kitchen equipment, toy cars and holiday items.
LAKE GROVE, NY
Hamptons.com

Sixty-Something: Visiting Some Favorite Hamptons History

The Hamptons possesses some of the oldest British settlement towns in the United States. Then there are the locations of the Native American settlements that go way back in time, perhaps thousands of years. Juxtaposing that history to the 21st century’s mega-million-dollar homes and complexes, this combination makes up for a fascinating mix of past, present and future.
SAG HARBOR, NY
HuntingtonNow

Lemon Tree Salon Closes, Cites Worker Shortage

The Lemon Tree hair salon on Jericho Turnpike has closed. A note on the door blamed the inability to find enough workers. “This salon has been permanently closed. I want to thank all of my customers who walked through my doors and sat in my chairs, but I cannot stay open because of an employee shortage.” It was signed “Chris/Lemon Tree Smithtown”.
SMITHTOWN, NY
greaterlongisland.com

The great Fall Harvest returns to Brightwaters Farms Oct. 1 – 30

Brightwaters Farms in Bay Shore is will be unlocking its gates to the public once again for its annual Fall Harvest — one of the biggest Halloween-time attractions on Long Island. The 2022 Harvest kicks off Saturday, Oct. 1, at 9 a.m., and runs through Sunday, Oct. 30. The...
BAY SHORE, NY
northforker.com

Five beautiful North Fork trails to explore this fall

There’s so much to do on the North Fork in the fall, from pumpkin picking to harvest events and more. But it can be busy!. Take a break from the hustle and bustle of pumpkin patches and Halloween events with one of these North Fork hikes. Hallock State Park...
GREENPORT, NY
northforker.com

Land & Sea Gala kicks off 2022 Maritime Festival: Photos

Hundreds attended the annual Land and Sea Gala to kick off the Maritime Festival in Greenport Friday. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson) The 33rd annual Maritime Festival kicked off in Greenport Friday with food, music and fun at the Land and Sea Gala. Hundreds gathered at the Greenport Yacht & Shipbuilding Co....
Hamptons.com

The Julie & Tony Exhibit at Sag Harbor Cinema

Julie & Tony is a new exhibition that has opened at Sag Harbor Cinema. It’s located on the third floor, weekdays from 5 pm, and weekends from 12 pm. This exhibition opened at the end of August and is part of a yearlong retrospective called “Worlds of Julie Andrews.” There will be a screening of Mary Poppins as part of the retrospective in Julie’s honor, which will take place this Sunday, October 2nd at 4:00 p.m. The screening will be followed by a Q&A with Ms. Andrews, moderated by Sag Harbor Cinema’s Founding Artistic Director, Giulia D’Agnolo Vallan.
SAG HARBOR, NY
longislandadvance.net

Free sewer hookup for residential homes

Sewers are a ubiquitous yet subterranean necessity of modern life, which most people rarely—if ever—think about, as these wastewater devices typically flow smoothly, unnoticed, and underground. Perhaps, if playing a word-association game, looking for a pop-culture reference associated with this type of drain or pipe, it would evoke the “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,” the late-80s mega-successful comic book franchise and animated series. The premise was roughly that four baby turtles were transformed, by sci-fi magic, into humanoid superheroes who would fight crime (and eat pizza) while dwelling in the sewers of New York City.
PATCHOGUE, NY
marinelink.com

Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Awarded Fire Island Dredging Contract

Houston-based dredging contractor Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Co. has been awarded a contract from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to perform dredging near New York's Fire Island. Great Lakes was the sole bidder for $24,498,050 firm-fixed-price contract for construction of the Fire Island Inlet to Montauk Point dredging...
BAY SHORE, NY
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces Milestone of Over 100 Evolve NY Electric Vehicle Fast Chargers Installed

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced more than 100 high-speed chargers have been installed across the state as part of the New York Power Authority's EVolve NY fast charging network for electric vehicles. The latest direct current fast chargers installed in downtown Riverhead and Commack in Suffolk County mark the EVolve NY network's first fast charging hubs on Long Island, where nearly 30 percent of New York State's electric vehicle owners live. An additional fast charging station in Bridgehampton will be completed in October.
RIVERHEAD, NY

