Some folks might think watches are old hat — after all, we're all carrying supercomputers in our pockets, right? Well, we're of a different mind. That is to say, a watch is not simply a mechanism by which to gauge the time of day, but also an important style-signaling part of our wardrobe that says a bit about who we are as people. And while there's a massive hype culture surrounding high-end watches, you can still get one that's smart, reliable and (most of all) affordable, so long as you know where to look.

SHOPPING ・ 2 DAYS AGO