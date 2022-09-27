Read full article on original website
therealdeal.com
Developer applies Q brand to Playa Vista apartments
A local developer has rebranded a 376-unit apartment complex in Playa Vista, with planned luxuries to include a Tesla with driver. California Home Builders, based in Canoga Park, bought the Modera West LA at 5901 Center Drive for $231 million last month. The seller was Mill Creek Residential, based in Boca Raton, Florida. The price worked out at $614,362 per unit.
therealdeal.com
195-room hotel planned for Pasadena’s Playhouse District
Plans for a 195-room hotel in the Playhouse District have passed a design review with the City of Pasadena. Welcome Pasadena, based in El Segundo, completed the review for the six-story hotel at 550 East Colorado Boulevard, the Pasadena Star-News reported. It would replace a parking lot. If approved, the...
therealdeal.com
Beverly Hills estate The Peak put on market at $65M
Hilton & Hyland agent Drew Fenton listed 1005 North Alpine Drive in Beverly Hills for $65 million recently. If it is sold for its asking price before the end of the year, it could be one of the priciest sales for 2022. Located by the green space of Coldwater Canyon...
therealdeal.com
Cannabis entrepreneur pays $55M for Four Points LAX hotel
Cobby Pourtavosi, an investor turned cannabis entrepreneur, has bought a hotel near LAX for $54.5 million. Two entities that list Pourtavosi as a manager bought the 549-key Four Points by Sheraton at LAX at 9750 Airport Boulevard earlier this month, public property records filed with L.A. County show. Axos Bank provided a $40.5 million loan in connection with Pourtavosi’s buy.
therealdeal.com
Hollywood’s Television Center readies for $600M makeover
An Art Deco studio in Hollywood that created “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” “The Wizard of Oz” and “Singin’ in the Rain” is poised for a $600 million makeover. The owner of the historic studio now called Television Center is filing plans...
therealdeal.com
Realtor-affiliated group sues cities over housing plans
A group sponsored by the California Association of Realtors (CAR) has sued three Southern California cities for failing to comply with the state’s housing requirements — a move that’s likely to only add to the already thick tension between numerous California cities and the state over housing policy.
therealdeal.com
New LA plan seeks to protect affordable housing near USC
The loss of affordable housing around USC has spurred a new plan by the city to safeguard inventory in neighborhoods around the Exposition Park campus. Los Angeles planners have updated a South Los Angeles community plan to include new neighborhoods and rules for development, Urbanize Los Angeles reported. The updated...
therealdeal.com
Former duck farm in Newport Beach asks $25M
What would it cost to own a former duck farm once visited by John Wayne, James Cagney and Clark Gable in Newport Beach? The ask: $25 million. The owners of the 2.5-acre ranch have listed the property at 2612 Mesa Drive, along Upper Newport Bay, the Orange County Register reported.
therealdeal.com
Caruso refills campaign coffers with $7M contribution
Here’s a line that never seems to get old: Rick Caruso is spending again. The mayoral candidate and billionaire developer gave his campaign a fresh $7.3 million last week, according to a 24-hour campaign contribution report filed with the city’s ethics commission. The donation is not exactly a...
