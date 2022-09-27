Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Flea Market in South Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensBelton, SC
Best Fall Activities in Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
Don't Miss The New York Renaissance FaireAlex RosadoTuxedo, NC
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
The Post and Courier
Farm Fresh Fast now open with 2nd location in downtown Simpsonville
SIMPSONVILLE — The Burdette Central redevelopment in downtown Simpsonville continues to fill out with its newest addition, a farm-to-table restaurant that taps heavily into local produce and livestock. Farm Fresh Fast is now open with its second location. The first location opened in 2017 on Church Street in downtown...
towncarolina.com
Photos: Greenville Night of E.A.T.S.
The Fall for Greenville Board of Directors hosted a Night of E.A.T.S—engagement and tastes—presented by GSP International Airport. The event, at Zen Greenville, included dinner provided by Table 301, Larkin’s, and Monkey Wrench Smokehouse. Live music rounded out the evening that serves as a kickoff for Fall for Greenville, set for October 14-16.
greenvillejournal.com
Video: Swamp Rabbit Trail’s new pedestrian bridges are in place
City of Greenville crews installed a pedestrian bridge over Laurens Road, which is part of the Prisma Health Swamp Rabbit Trail extension to Verdae Boulevard, overnight on Sept. 28. Greenville County is expected to pave the extension from Laurens Road to Verdae Boulevard by the end of the year and no delay of opening the extension is anticipated, the city of Greenville told the Greenville Journal.
greenvillejournal.com
Greer’s stellar growth is rooted in profound sense of community
Trying to define what makes Greer one of the fastest growing, most desirable places to live, work and play in South Carolina is no easy task and prompts a variety of answers. But those answers generally spring from the common root of Greer’s ferocious sense of community. Wrapped up...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Post and Courier
Spartanburg's original Mary H. Wright Elementary building now open as Schoolhouse Lofts
SPARTANBURG — The building once founded as one of the first separate-but-equal schools in South Carolina has been redeveloped as an apartment community called Schoolhouse Lofts. It's a new beginning for the former Mary H. Wright Elementary School on the Southside of Spartanburg. On Sept. 29, there was a...
greenvillejournal.com
Glimpses of Greenville: The old, old city hall
Some locals and Greenville natives can remember the handsome “old” city hall that stood on the corner of South Main and West Broad streets. It’s deep-red color and classical, Romanesque style were radically (and tragically) replaced in 1973 with the minimal look of the current structure on the west side of South Main Street bordering Court Square. Fewer Greenvillians remember the older city hall that served the community for 59 years on the corner of West McBee Avenue and South Laurens Street.
visitoconeesc.com
Walhalla’s Oktoberfest
Since 1979 visitors have flocked to Walhalla every October to celebrate the town’s German heritage. Click the link above for a digital exhibit produced by Oconee History Museum. It gives viewers the background history of Walhalla’s German settlement and the reasons for Walhalla’s Oktoberfest celebration. About the...
greenvillejournal.com
Upstate Beat: The Greenville Jazz Collective celebrates its 10th anniversary at The Velo Fellow
For the past decade, the Greenville Jazz Collective has been on a mission. Both as a group of musicians and as a nonprofit, the GJC seeks to create a greater awareness and appreciation for jazz music and history in the Upstate for generations to come. What that means is that...
RELATED PEOPLE
greenvillejournal.com
Warehouse Theatre drama takes a hard look at the school-to-prison ‘Pipeline’
“Pipeline” takes a hard look at the way the educational system treats young people of color. Dominique Morisseau’s drama, running Sept. 30 through Oct. 16 at the Warehouse Theatre, refers to the school-to-prison pipeline, and it asks some tough questions, according to the show’s stage director Ahsha Daniels.
thelaurelofasheville.com
Food & Drink: The Silo Cookhouse
At The Horse Shoe Farm in Hendersonville, The Silo Cookhouse restaurant offers a culinary farm-to-table journey in an eclectic dining room with sweeping views of Mount Pisgah. “What makes The Silo Cookhouse unique is that we offer the atmosphere of an indulgent dinner party featuring the freshest, locally sourced ingredients,” says Jordan Turchin, who co-owns The Horse Shoe Farm with his wife Rachel. “Dinner consists of three courses, with three to four dishes per course, served family-style. Guests are invited to come early to enjoy beer, wine and cocktails and hors d’oeuvres. The dinner bell is rung and all guests are invited to sit down collectively at the same time to share a meal.”
biltmorebeacon.com
Stellar lineup for upcoming Smoky Mountains Bluegrass Festival
WAYNESVILLE – Early bird tickets are now on sale for the Smoky Mountain Bluegrass Festival set for Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Maggie Valley Festival Grounds in Maggie Valley. The festival will feature Balsam Range, Sister Sadie and the Amanda Cook Band. Early bird tickets are on sale through Sept. 30.
The Post and Courier
Commentary: How a new SC park unearthed hurtful history, power of listening
Greenville's newest jewel is Unity Park, but it represents more than simply a new public space. As Mayor Knox White observed, “We’re definitely telling a story that most people in this city have never heard before.”. Unity Park is in the historically African American Southernside neighborhood, which until...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Oconee Co. Veterans Appreciation Festival welcomes all servicemembers Oct 8
Oconee County Veterans Appreciation Festival welcomes all servicemembers Oct 8
gsabusiness.com
Greer wants to be a destination spot — here’s how
Greer has rebranded its parks and recreation department with the addition of a tourism division to capitalize on its rising popularity and to draw more visitors. The Parks & Recreation Department is now the Parks, Recreation, & Tourism Department, and a new website — DiscoverGreer.com — serves as a one-stop shop for tourism information and for promoting Greer as a destination spot.
FOX Carolina
Officials remove tree blocking road, storm damage in Upstate
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The storm hit the coast of South Carolina but the Upstate is seeing some damage from all the wind and rain caused by it. Officials were working to remove a tree that was blocking Haywood Road in Greenville at around 5:30 p.m. on Friday. A...
greenvillejournal.com
Greer Arts & Eats Festival, Aunt Het Festival postponed due to Hurricane Ian-related weather
With rain and winds connected to Hurricane Ian scheduled to hit the Upstate going into the weekend of Sept. 30, several event organizers have opted to postpone several local festivals and walks. Some of the events impacted by the predicted weather patterns include:. Greer Arts & Eats Festival, Sept. 30-Oct....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tree falls on house in Spartanburg Co.
Winds caused problems Thursday in the Upstate.
The Post and Courier
Cherokee County’s growing industrial sector adding $415 million commerce park
The newest industrial hotspot in the Upstate? It just might be Cherokee County, where a Chicago-based developer has announced plans to build a 3.6 million-square-foot commerce park in Gaffney. The developer Glenstar and Creek Lane Capital have announced a 290-acre tract in Gaffney will be the destination for their newest...
wspa.com
Get The Complete Fall Experience At Denver Downs
It feels like fall and it’s time to get outside and what better place for your whole family than Denver Downs. We are joined by Catherine Garrison to see what fall fun they have going on.
The Post and Courier
Greenville County rejects one Pebble Creek subdivision, approves another
The Greenville County Planning Commission rejected a subdivision application for Roberts Farm, the controversial 147-home subdivision proposed along Mountain Creek Church Road in the Pebble Creek communities in Taylors. It once again cited road safety and other concerns after listening to passionate arguments from residents who turned out en masse...
Comments / 0