Greenville, SC

The Post and Courier

Farm Fresh Fast now open with 2nd location in downtown Simpsonville

SIMPSONVILLE — The Burdette Central redevelopment in downtown Simpsonville continues to fill out with its newest addition, a farm-to-table restaurant that taps heavily into local produce and livestock. Farm Fresh Fast is now open with its second location. The first location opened in 2017 on Church Street in downtown...
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
towncarolina.com

Photos: Greenville Night of E.A.T.S.

The Fall for Greenville Board of Directors hosted a Night of E.A.T.S—engagement and tastes—presented by GSP International Airport. The event, at Zen Greenville, included dinner provided by Table 301, Larkin’s, and Monkey Wrench Smokehouse. Live music rounded out the evening that serves as a kickoff for Fall for Greenville, set for October 14-16.
GREENVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Video: Swamp Rabbit Trail's new pedestrian bridges are in place

City of Greenville crews installed a pedestrian bridge over Laurens Road, which is part of the Prisma Health Swamp Rabbit Trail extension to Verdae Boulevard, overnight on Sept. 28. Greenville County is expected to pave the extension from Laurens Road to Verdae Boulevard by the end of the year and no delay of opening the extension is anticipated, the city of Greenville told the Greenville Journal.
GREENVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Greer's stellar growth is rooted in profound sense of community

Trying to define what makes Greer one of the fastest growing, most desirable places to live, work and play in South Carolina is no easy task and prompts a variety of answers. But those answers generally spring from the common root of Greer’s ferocious sense of community. Wrapped up...
GREER, SC
Greenville, SC
Greenville, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Glimpses of Greenville: The old, old city hall

Some locals and Greenville natives can remember the handsome “old” city hall that stood on the corner of South Main and West Broad streets. It’s deep-red color and classical, Romanesque style were radically (and tragically) replaced in 1973 with the minimal look of the current structure on the west side of South Main Street bordering Court Square. Fewer Greenvillians remember the older city hall that served the community for 59 years on the corner of West McBee Avenue and South Laurens Street.
GREENVILLE, SC
visitoconeesc.com

Walhalla's Oktoberfest

Since 1979 visitors have flocked to Walhalla every October to celebrate the town’s German heritage. Click the link above for a digital exhibit produced by Oconee History Museum. It gives viewers the background history of Walhalla’s German settlement and the reasons for Walhalla’s Oktoberfest celebration. About the...
WALHALLA, SC
Chihuly
thelaurelofasheville.com

Food & Drink: The Silo Cookhouse

At The Horse Shoe Farm in Hendersonville, The Silo Cookhouse restaurant offers a culinary farm-to-table journey in an eclectic dining room with sweeping views of Mount Pisgah. “What makes The Silo Cookhouse unique is that we offer the atmosphere of an indulgent dinner party featuring the freshest, locally sourced ingredients,” says Jordan Turchin, who co-owns The Horse Shoe Farm with his wife Rachel. “Dinner consists of three courses, with three to four dishes per course, served family-style. Guests are invited to come early to enjoy beer, wine and cocktails and hors d’oeuvres. The dinner bell is rung and all guests are invited to sit down collectively at the same time to share a meal.”
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
biltmorebeacon.com

Stellar lineup for upcoming Smoky Mountains Bluegrass Festival

WAYNESVILLE – Early bird tickets are now on sale for the Smoky Mountain Bluegrass Festival set for Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Maggie Valley Festival Grounds in Maggie Valley. The festival will feature Balsam Range, Sister Sadie and the Amanda Cook Band. Early bird tickets are on sale through Sept. 30.
MAGGIE VALLEY, NC
The Post and Courier

Commentary: How a new SC park unearthed hurtful history, power of listening

Greenville's newest jewel is Unity Park, but it represents more than simply a new public space. As Mayor Knox White observed, “We’re definitely telling a story that most people in this city have never heard before.”. Unity Park is in the historically African American Southernside neighborhood, which until...
GREENVILLE, SC
#Walking Tours#Ghost#Paranormal Investigator
gsabusiness.com

Greer wants to be a destination spot — here's how

Greer has rebranded its parks and recreation department with the addition of a tourism division to capitalize on its rising popularity and to draw more visitors. The Parks & Recreation Department is now the Parks, Recreation, & Tourism Department, and a new website — DiscoverGreer.com — serves as a one-stop shop for tourism information and for promoting Greer as a destination spot.
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

Officials remove tree blocking road, storm damage in Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The storm hit the coast of South Carolina but the Upstate is seeing some damage from all the wind and rain caused by it. Officials were working to remove a tree that was blocking Haywood Road in Greenville at around 5:30 p.m. on Friday. A...
GREENVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Greenville County rejects one Pebble Creek subdivision, approves another

The Greenville County Planning Commission rejected a subdivision application for Roberts Farm, the controversial 147-home subdivision proposed along Mountain Creek Church Road in the Pebble Creek communities in Taylors. It once again cited road safety and other concerns after listening to passionate arguments from residents who turned out en masse...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

