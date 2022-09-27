ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 14

John Reilly
3d ago

They need to use common sense that nothing is free, Healthcare, student loans and living in general....pay your own way

Reply
9
Kevin Bedel
3d ago

solving the problem would be reducing education costs. This is just buying votes. Should be illegal

Reply(1)
9
Mark Derosa
3d ago

it was just fine with the trump supporters giving huge tax breaks for the rich

Reply
12
Related
MSNBC

DeSantis seeking storm aid he once opposed for other states

President of the National Action Network Rev. Al Sharpton and former RNC Chairman Michael Steele on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis asking President Biden for hurricane aid despite opposing help for Hurricane Sandy victims while in CongressSept. 30, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
WNDU

Indiana AG responds to preliminary injunction on abortion law

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Attorney General Todd Rokita said he’s confident the new abortion law is constitutional. The preliminary injunction to block the law was put into effect last Thursday, one week after the law went into effect. The new law bans abortion with few exceptions, such as...
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Indiana Education
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Debt Forgiveness#Student Debt#Student Loan Forgiveness#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Linus College#Student Loan Debt#Nbc
indianapublicradio.org

Indiana Department of Health makes changes to COVID-19 dashboard

The Indiana Department of Health is removing certain data from its COVID-19 dashboard and changing the frequency in which it’s updated. The COVID-19 dashboard will now be updated once a week, a step down from its previous three-times-a-week. The dashboards will now be updated every Wednesday by 5 p.m....
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Governor signs carbon capture bill, adding to Indiana’s hydrogen plans

Gov. Eric Holcomb on Tuesday signed a bill that creates a regulatory framework for companies to store captured carbon dioxide underground in Indiana. The governor was joined by several local and state elected officials for the signing at the BP Whiting Refinery. Paul Mitchell, CEO of Indianapolis-based Energy Systems Network, says the law could make northwest Indiana one of the largest hubs for carbon sequestration and hydrogen production in the country.
INDIANA STATE
WLNS

Satanic group aims to block Indiana’s abortion ban

The Satanic Temple claims it has more than 11,000 members in Indiana, and one of them is pregnant and doesn’t want to be. “Under their religion, a woman’s body is inviolate and subject to her own will alone and they pick that up in the satanic abortion ritual which includes recitation of or affirmation of […]
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
eaglecountryonline.com

Indiana State Auditor Confirms ATR Checks Are Printed & Mailed

INDIANAPOLIS – Hoosiers taxpayers should have received their automatic taxpayer refund via direct deposit or mailed check, according to State Auditor Tera Klutz. Klutz confirmed Thursday that more than 1.5 million automatic taxpayer refund (ATR) checks have been printed and mailed. Most Hoosiers who filed a 2020 tax return...
INDIANA STATE
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Governor monitoring abortion ban's potential economic impact

Governor Eric Holcomb says he's keeping an eye on the impact Indiana's near-total abortion ban could have on economic development, even if he isn't particularly worried. While some businesses say they're looking at pulling employees out of Indiana or looking to other places for future growth, Holcomb notes the state is setting new records for capital investment.
INDIANA STATE
wbaa.org

Indiana’s maternal mortality rate went from bad to worse

Maternal mortality rates are on the rise in Indiana. The most recent maternal mortality report by the Indiana Department of Health, released in late September, shows in 2020, 92 women died during pregnancy or up to a year after giving birth. IDOH’s Maternal Mortality Review Committee looked at two kinds...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

IU report highlights disparities in Indiana’s teacher candidate testing

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Exam rates for Indiana teacher candidate licensing have shown outcome disparities for decades. But, a new report shines a light on the passing results and how the tests’ construction could impact pass rates for Black and Hispanic teacher candidates. An Indiana University associate professor is...
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Live in one of these Indiana counties? Your income tax rate is going up

Residents in five Indiana counties will see their income tax rates rise starting in October. According to the Indiana Department of Revenue, local income tax rates are determined by county officials and reviewed by the department for compliance with state law. The changes include three central Indiana counties: Boone, Johnson and Monroe. LaPorte and Knox […]
INDIANA STATE
fox32chicago.com

Top 2 best school districts in the US are in Illinois

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. - Two Illinois school districts are America's best!. Niche's 2023 best schools and districts list has been released. Adlai E. Stevenson High School District in Lincolnshire and Glenbrook High School District 225 are ranked one and two respectively in the United States. The education platform also ranked Payton...
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy