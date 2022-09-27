Read full article on original website
John Reilly
3d ago
They need to use common sense that nothing is free, Healthcare, student loans and living in general....pay your own way
Kevin Bedel
3d ago
solving the problem would be reducing education costs. This is just buying votes. Should be illegal
Mark Derosa
3d ago
it was just fine with the trump supporters giving huge tax breaks for the rich
WISH-TV
Suit: Indiana man will be forced to spend more with Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Frank Garrison will get up to $20,000 eliminated for his student loans through President Biden’s plan. However, a lawsuit filed against the U.S. Department of Education states it will end up costing him more money. “He’s actually going to just get $1,000 tax bill extra...
MSNBC
DeSantis seeking storm aid he once opposed for other states
President of the National Action Network Rev. Al Sharpton and former RNC Chairman Michael Steele on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis asking President Biden for hurricane aid despite opposing help for Hurricane Sandy victims while in CongressSept. 30, 2022.
Indianapolis man suing over plan to forgive student loans
Pacific Legal Foundation, a Libertarian public interest law firm, is representing Frank Garrison in a lawsuit against the U.S.
WNDU
Indiana AG responds to preliminary injunction on abortion law
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Attorney General Todd Rokita said he’s confident the new abortion law is constitutional. The preliminary injunction to block the law was put into effect last Thursday, one week after the law went into effect. The new law bans abortion with few exceptions, such as...
953wiki.com
Gov. Holcomb Signs Executive Order Declaring a Disaster Emergency for Three Indiana Counties
INDIANAPOLIS - Governor Eric J. Holcomb today issued an executive order declaring a disaster emergency for Jefferson, Ohio and Switzerland counties due to the Sept. 3 flooding event. “Hoosiers in southern Indiana are rebuilding their lives after significant damage occurred from flash floods,” said Gov. Holcomb. “By declaring a disaster...
thestatehousefile.com
Your most important choice on Nov. 8? An office 'at the very heart of our democracy'
Indiana will elect a new secretary of state in November as a fresh spotlight glares on these once-obscure offices across the nation—with most of the officeholders, as in Indiana, elected to serve as their state’s chief elections officer in a time of deepening concerns over continuing threats to democracy.
WTHI
"That's the way we raise the bar..." The Indiana Department of Education continues rollout of new student achievement standards
INDIANA (WTHI)- The Department of Education has spent the past year revamping its student achievement standards. The state is trying to take a more holistic approach to evaluating students, beyond just test scores. It's something Otter Creek Middle School Principal Sarah Gore said is much needed. "Every school is different...
Indiana Department of Correction leader stepping down to join lobbying firm
Indiana’s prison system is getting a new leader. The governor’s office announced Wednesday that Department of Correction Commissioner Rob Carter will step down next month. He’s leaving his position for a job in the private sector, working for a major law and lobbying firm. Carter was appointed...
indianapublicradio.org
Indiana Department of Health makes changes to COVID-19 dashboard
The Indiana Department of Health is removing certain data from its COVID-19 dashboard and changing the frequency in which it’s updated. The COVID-19 dashboard will now be updated once a week, a step down from its previous three-times-a-week. The dashboards will now be updated every Wednesday by 5 p.m....
MSNBC
Florida’s top elected Democrat: When it comes to hurricanes, we all put aside politics
MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell speaks to Nikki Fried, Florida’s Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services, about the impact Hurricane Ian is having on her state and the importance of working together regardless of political party.Sept. 29, 2022.
Inside Indiana Business
Governor signs carbon capture bill, adding to Indiana’s hydrogen plans
Gov. Eric Holcomb on Tuesday signed a bill that creates a regulatory framework for companies to store captured carbon dioxide underground in Indiana. The governor was joined by several local and state elected officials for the signing at the BP Whiting Refinery. Paul Mitchell, CEO of Indianapolis-based Energy Systems Network, says the law could make northwest Indiana one of the largest hubs for carbon sequestration and hydrogen production in the country.
Satanic group aims to block Indiana’s abortion ban
The Satanic Temple claims it has more than 11,000 members in Indiana, and one of them is pregnant and doesn’t want to be. “Under their religion, a woman’s body is inviolate and subject to her own will alone and they pick that up in the satanic abortion ritual which includes recitation of or affirmation of […]
eaglecountryonline.com
Indiana State Auditor Confirms ATR Checks Are Printed & Mailed
INDIANAPOLIS – Hoosiers taxpayers should have received their automatic taxpayer refund via direct deposit or mailed check, according to State Auditor Tera Klutz. Klutz confirmed Thursday that more than 1.5 million automatic taxpayer refund (ATR) checks have been printed and mailed. Most Hoosiers who filed a 2020 tax return...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Governor monitoring abortion ban's potential economic impact
Governor Eric Holcomb says he's keeping an eye on the impact Indiana's near-total abortion ban could have on economic development, even if he isn't particularly worried. While some businesses say they're looking at pulling employees out of Indiana or looking to other places for future growth, Holcomb notes the state is setting new records for capital investment.
wbaa.org
Indiana’s maternal mortality rate went from bad to worse
Maternal mortality rates are on the rise in Indiana. The most recent maternal mortality report by the Indiana Department of Health, released in late September, shows in 2020, 92 women died during pregnancy or up to a year after giving birth. IDOH’s Maternal Mortality Review Committee looked at two kinds...
indianapublicradio.org
Indiana lawmakers appear no closer to cannabis legalization after hours of testimony
After four hours of public testimony, much of it conflicting, Indiana lawmakers appear no closer to deciding whether to legalize cannabis. The legislature has been examining the subject for about four years. And the testimony in a legislative study committee this week didn’t differ much from what lawmakers have heard before.
Federal Investment to Boost Emergency Food Aid in Indiana
Amid struggles with higher food and transportation costs, fewer donations and increased demand, food banks in Indiana will soon have additional funding to help ensure more Hoosiers have food on the table. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is providing nearly $1.5 billion for emergency food assistance nationally. Carmen Cumberland, president...
WISH-TV
IU report highlights disparities in Indiana’s teacher candidate testing
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Exam rates for Indiana teacher candidate licensing have shown outcome disparities for decades. But, a new report shines a light on the passing results and how the tests’ construction could impact pass rates for Black and Hispanic teacher candidates. An Indiana University associate professor is...
Live in one of these Indiana counties? Your income tax rate is going up
Residents in five Indiana counties will see their income tax rates rise starting in October. According to the Indiana Department of Revenue, local income tax rates are determined by county officials and reviewed by the department for compliance with state law. The changes include three central Indiana counties: Boone, Johnson and Monroe. LaPorte and Knox […]
fox32chicago.com
Top 2 best school districts in the US are in Illinois
LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. - Two Illinois school districts are America's best!. Niche's 2023 best schools and districts list has been released. Adlai E. Stevenson High School District in Lincolnshire and Glenbrook High School District 225 are ranked one and two respectively in the United States. The education platform also ranked Payton...
