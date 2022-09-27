ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump pleads for political donations from Mar-A-Lago as Florida in ruins

A court filing by Donald Trump’s legal team has revealed that the former president hoarded some 200,000 pages of federal documents upon leaving office, spread between the 11,000 documents already mentioned following the search of Mar-a-Lago.In the filing, which contains Mr Trump’s objections to an accelerated review schedule laid out by special master US District Judge Raymond Dearie, his lawyers argue that an early October deadline for scanning and reviewing the documents is unrealistic because they cannot be processed quickly enough.The former president’s team also claims that Judge Dearie is overstepping his authority by asking them to confirm the...
MSNBC

In Jan. 6 case, a federal judge slams GOP over its election lies

On the surface, it was a routine sentencing hearing for one of the more notorious Jan. 6 rioters. Kyle Young, whose lawyer said he was “injected” with political lies, took his teenage son to the U.S. Capitol, violently assaulted police officers, and got caught. Federal prosecutors sought a significant prison sentence.
MSNBC

As Supreme Court's standing falters, Alito pushes flawed defense

When it comes to the U.S. Supreme Court’s institutional credibility, center-left justices have been unsubtle in their warnings. For example, in December 2021, during oral arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization — the case that would ultimately serve as a vehicle to overturn Roe v. Wade — Justice Sonia Sotomayor asked a memorable rhetorical question.
MSNBC

As Jan. 6 Committee moves to final stage, will there be a criminal referral?

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol postponed a public hearing scheduled for Wednesday, citing the major hurricane that is expected to make landfall on Florida's Gulf Coast. New York Times reporter Katie Benner discusses when the final hearing could be and if the committee will issue a criminal referral.Sept. 28, 2022.
MSNBC

The Case for Expanding the Supreme Court (Again)

The size of the Supreme Court has changed six times — and while the current nine-justice court has been in place since 1869, that number isn’t set in stone. And after the last SCOTUS term, Democrats’ calls to expand the court are getting even louder. Civil rights activist Martin Luther King III and Demand Justice executive director Brian Fallon join Mehdi to discuss.Sept. 30, 2022.
MSNBC

Weissmann: Trump appointed-judge 'unfit' to serve

MSNBC Legal Analyst Andrew Weissmann joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss why Judge Cannon’s ruling that Trump lawyers don’t have to provide evidence to back up planted evidence claims is “tawdry.”Sept. 30, 2022.
MSNBC

Recognizing components is key to fighting extremist violence: Anita Hill

Anita Hill, author of "Believing: Our Thirty-Year Journey to End Gender Violence," talks with Alex Wagner about how societal ills like misogyny, racism, and homophobia exist as components of extremist violence and need to be addressed holistically to effectively right extremism. Sept. 28, 2022.
MSNBC

DeSantis seeking storm aid he once opposed for other states

President of the National Action Network Rev. Al Sharpton and former RNC Chairman Michael Steele on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis asking President Biden for hurricane aid despite opposing help for Hurricane Sandy victims while in CongressSept. 30, 2022.
MSNBC

Judge Cannon isn't quite done helping Trump in Mar-a-Lago case

It was earlier this month when U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon gave Donald Trump and his lawyers effectively everything they wanted in the Mar-a-Lago scandal: The Trump-appointed jurist approved a request for a special master and blocked parts of the Justice Department’s ongoing investigation. As we’ve discussed, among...
MSNBC

Ginni Thomas stuck to 'big lie' during Jan. 6 committee testimony

It was last week when the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack finally reached an agreement with Ginni Thomas after lengthy negotiations, paving the way for an interview. Yesterday, as NBC News reported, the right-wing activist showed up on Capitol Hill. Conservative activist Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, the wife...
MSNBC

Republicans try to redefine 'cut' in bizarre Medicare attack ads

A couple of months ago, Sen. Rick Scott pushed a line of attack that was ridiculous, even by his standards. Democrats, the Florida Republican insisted, had just successfully “cut $280 billion from Medicare.”. Part of the problem was with the messenger — Scott used to oversee a company that...
