MSNBC
'No government' DeSantis is about to become a big government Republican former Florida rep. says
Hurricane Ian has caused a level of damage that required federal government assistance in order to rebuild. "In a time of tragedy people need help. Where Ron DeSantis is a 'no government' conservative, he's about to become a Big Government Republican,” former Florida congressman David Jolly tells Joy Reid.Sept. 30, 2022.
MSNBC
In Jan. 6 case, a federal judge slams GOP over its election lies
On the surface, it was a routine sentencing hearing for one of the more notorious Jan. 6 rioters. Kyle Young, whose lawyer said he was “injected” with political lies, took his teenage son to the U.S. Capitol, violently assaulted police officers, and got caught. Federal prosecutors sought a significant prison sentence.
MSNBC
As Supreme Court’s standing falters, Alito pushes flawed defense
When it comes to the U.S. Supreme Court’s institutional credibility, center-left justices have been unsubtle in their warnings. For example, in December 2021, during oral arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization — the case that would ultimately serve as a vehicle to overturn Roe v. Wade — Justice Sonia Sotomayor asked a memorable rhetorical question.
MSNBC
As Jan. 6 Committee moves to final stage, will there be a criminal referral?
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol postponed a public hearing scheduled for Wednesday, citing the major hurricane that is expected to make landfall on Florida's Gulf Coast. New York Times reporter Katie Benner discusses when the final hearing could be and if the committee will issue a criminal referral.Sept. 28, 2022.
MSNBC
Joe: GOP still not aggressively calling out what happened on Jan. 6
A Donald Trump fan who took his teenage son along as he assaulted Mike Fanone, then a Washington, D.C., police officer, and another officer at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was sentenced to more than seven years in prison Tuesday. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Sept. 28, 2022.
MSNBC
Colorado secretary of state: A huge opportunity to save the country in November
Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold is running for re-election in November discusses voter faith in U.S. elections and the effects of the Big Lie on elections.Sept. 28, 2022.
MSNBC
The Case for Expanding the Supreme Court (Again)
The size of the Supreme Court has changed six times — and while the current nine-justice court has been in place since 1869, that number isn’t set in stone. And after the last SCOTUS term, Democrats’ calls to expand the court are getting even louder. Civil rights activist Martin Luther King III and Demand Justice executive director Brian Fallon join Mehdi to discuss.Sept. 30, 2022.
MSNBC
Weissmann: Trump appointed-judge ‘unfit’ to serve
MSNBC Legal Analyst Andrew Weissmann joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss why Judge Cannon’s ruling that Trump lawyers don’t have to provide evidence to back up planted evidence claims is “tawdry.”Sept. 30, 2022.
MSNBC
Recognizing components is key to fighting extremist violence: Anita Hill
Anita Hill, author of "Believing: Our Thirty-Year Journey to End Gender Violence," talks with Alex Wagner about how societal ills like misogyny, racism, and homophobia exist as components of extremist violence and need to be addressed holistically to effectively right extremism. Sept. 28, 2022.
MSNBC
DeSantis seeking storm aid he once opposed for other states
President of the National Action Network Rev. Al Sharpton and former RNC Chairman Michael Steele on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis asking President Biden for hurricane aid despite opposing help for Hurricane Sandy victims while in CongressSept. 30, 2022.
MSNBC
Judge Cannon isn’t quite done helping Trump in Mar-a-Lago case
It was earlier this month when U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon gave Donald Trump and his lawyers effectively everything they wanted in the Mar-a-Lago scandal: The Trump-appointed jurist approved a request for a special master and blocked parts of the Justice Department’s ongoing investigation. As we’ve discussed, among...
MSNBC
Ginni Thomas stuck to 'big lie' during Jan. 6 committee testimony
It was last week when the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack finally reached an agreement with Ginni Thomas after lengthy negotiations, paving the way for an interview. Yesterday, as NBC News reported, the right-wing activist showed up on Capitol Hill. Conservative activist Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, the wife...
MSNBC
Poll shows Republicans widely believe election losers shouldn't concede
In a new poll conducted by Yahoo News and YouGov, fewer than half of Republicans said political candidates who receive fewer votes than their opponent should concede the race. It’s the latest evidence showing that Donald Trump’s refusal to accept his 2020 election loss to Joe Biden has enlivened a fascist strain within the GOP.
MSNBC
Republicans try to redefine ‘cut’ in bizarre Medicare attack ads
A couple of months ago, Sen. Rick Scott pushed a line of attack that was ridiculous, even by his standards. Democrats, the Florida Republican insisted, had just successfully “cut $280 billion from Medicare.”. Part of the problem was with the messenger — Scott used to oversee a company that...
DOJ Seeks Expedited Appeal In Trump's Mar-A-Lago Documents Battle
Department of Justice officials argued in a motion filed Friday that the appointment of the special master is still hindering its investigation.
MSNBC
DeSantis goes from depraved to docile as he seeks federal aid after Ian
In just a week’s time, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has gone from menacing troll to docile figurehead. Evidently, it takes a natural disaster to put a (temporary) stop to his political terrorism. It’s clearly been fun for DeSantis to treat Florida like his own fiefdom, boastfully signing laws restricting...
