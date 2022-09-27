Read full article on original website
Man who survived Rittenhouse shooting seeks name change
Grosskreutz issued a statement after the petition became public which said he has received death threats in the two years since he was shot and sought the name change to protect him and his family.
CBS 58
Former Milwaukee Alderwoman Chantia Lewis reports to jail
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Former Milwaukee Alderwoman Chantia Lewis has reported to jail. Lewis was sentenced in August to 30 days in custody following her conviction on two felonies. Lewis was removed from her post in July after a guilty plea. Prosecutors say she illegally took some $21,000 in campaign...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Former DA Bucher makes predictions for Brooks trial
WAUKESHA — The trial against Darrell Brooks Jr. is set to begin Monday. This comes after Brooks withdrew his request for an insanity plea and requested to represent himself in court. Former Waukesha County District Attorney Paul Bucher said he expects chaos in the trial and for prosecutors to dismiss some charges.
WISN
Court TV will bring the Waukesha parade suspect's trial to a national audience
MILWAUKEE — On Monday morning, 100 potential jurors will pour into a Waukesha County courtroom to be considered to hear a case that devastated the lives of dozens of families last November. Darrell Brooks is accused of driving through the Christmas parade, killing six people, including a child, and...
Former Waukesha Co. DA on 1995 murder trial when defendant represented himself
A former Waukesha County District Attorney recounts another high-profile case when the defendant represented himself, the James Oswald trial.
‘His mental state can be chaotic,’ estranged wife of man charged with infiltrating CPD facility told court
CHICAGO — In the weeks and months before Donald Patrick was arrested for allegedly infiltrating the Chicago Police Department’s Homan Square facility, his estranged wife was sounding alarms about his behavior. On Aug. 11, the woman, a Wisconsin resident, filed for an emergency restraining order against Donald. In her application, the woman told a judge […]
DA requests to drop domestic abuse charge against Darrell Brooks
Waukesha County District Attorney Susan Opper sent a letter to Judge Jennifer Dorow Friday requesting to drop count 77 against Brooks.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Violent’ attack at Wisconsin jail, correctional officer injured
RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin inmate described as ‘dangerous’ and ‘unpredictable’ and in jail for serious crimes was caught on camera attacking a correctional officer. On September 27 around 12:20 a.m., an inmate at the Racine County Jail was seen on camera assaulting a...
cwbradio.com
Two Wisconsin Doctors File Lawsuit Over Vaccine Firings
(Raymond Neupert, WRN) Two Wisconsin doctors fired for refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine are now suing. Two anesthesiologists, Doctors Kathryn Wolff and Douglas Grove allege the Medical College of Wisconsin Affiliated Hospitals refused to take their Catholic beliefs seriously, in denying their exemption requests. The suit filed in Milwaukee...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin furniture scam suspect tries again, doesn’t get far
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – A man involved in a scam that fraudulently bought nearly $30,000 of furniture in Wisconsin has tried again. The Marshfield Police Department first reported a couple was scamming furniture stores in August on the 23-24. Sales clerks told officers the man gave a pin number...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Ignorance and disrespect for life caused this’: Wisconsin bar closes due to violence
KENOSHA, Wis. (WFRV) – One bar in Wisconsin decided to close its doors and surrender its licenses following multiple shooting incidents. Las Margaritas posted on its Facebook page that it is officially closing. The licenses were reportedly surrendered to the city. Las Margaritas said it chose to close. The...
2 lawsuits target Wisconsin policy on absentee ballots
MADISON, Wis. — Two lawsuits filed this week argue that Wisconsin election clerks should be allowed to accept absentee ballots that are missing portions of witness addresses, the next step in the ongoing legal battle that has pit conservatives against liberals in the battleground state.The lawsuits, filed three days apart on Tuesday and Friday, come after a judge in Waukesha County circuit court in September sided with Republicans and said election clerks are barred from filling in missing information on the form that serves as an envelope for absentee ballots.The judge struck down guidance issued by the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections...
wearegreenbay.com
Suspect accused of stealing from Wisconsin construction site, police find items in the car
LISBON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 22-year-old was arrested after police chased him down and found several items that were reportedly stolen from a construction site. The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a recent arrest following a theft from a construction site. On September 25, deputies responded to a possible theft in progress at a construction site in Lisbon.
nbc15.com
MPD: Suspect was dancing all alone in the middle of the night
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 28-year-old man was arrested early Thursday morning after a caller alerted police someone was “dancing around in the middle of the nowhere by himself.”. The suspect was still in the 5400 block of High Crossing Blvd., and still dancing shortly before 3 a.m. when...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal shooting; man gunned down at work, family seeks justice
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was gunned down at work – and his killer is on the run. The shooting happened at 9th and Atkinson last Friday, Sept. 23. Now, the victim's family is desperate for justice. It is hard for the family of Jameal Lee-Verlin to understand how...
Masks no longer required on MCTS buses
Milwaukee County has updated its masking policy after the community's COVID-19 risk level dropped to "low."
CBS 58
Sheboygan man dies in fatal motorcycle crash
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Police have identified the victim as Todd A. Hitsman. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, police say. SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Sheboygan police say they are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened on Thursday, Sept. 29 around 4:57p.m.
Flags to be flown at half-staff Saturday to honor Wisconsin firefighters
MADISON, Wis. — Flags across Wisconsin will be flown at half-staff on Saturday in memory of firefighters who have died in the line of duty after an order from Gov. Tony Evers. Saturday, October 1 marks Wisconsin Firefighters Memorial Day. To mark the day, Wisconsin Fire & EMS Memorial...
wlip.com
Police Release The Names of Those Killed At Now Shuttered Kenosha Bar
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Police have released the names of the people shot and killed in Kenosha earlier this month. 33 year old Houston Oliver of Kenosha and 35 year old James Alexander-Hood of Racine were shot and killed outside of the now shuttered Las Margaritas bar on Roosevelt Road.
WISN
Black Milwaukee residents significantly more likely to experience police stop and frisk, report says
MILWAUKEE — A new report on stop and frisks says Black drivers are pulled over by Milwaukee police at a rate 4.8 times higher than white drivers. The annual Collins Settlement report also found that Black residents are 18 times more likely than white residents to be subjected to a frisk-based police encounter.
