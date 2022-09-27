ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 5

Related
CBS 58

Former Milwaukee Alderwoman Chantia Lewis reports to jail

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Former Milwaukee Alderwoman Chantia Lewis has reported to jail. Lewis was sentenced in August to 30 days in custody following her conviction on two felonies. Lewis was removed from her post in July after a guilty plea. Prosecutors say she illegally took some $21,000 in campaign...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Former DA Bucher makes predictions for Brooks trial

WAUKESHA — The trial against Darrell Brooks Jr. is set to begin Monday. This comes after Brooks withdrew his request for an insanity plea and requested to represent himself in court. Former Waukesha County District Attorney Paul Bucher said he expects chaos in the trial and for prosecutors to dismiss some charges.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brooks, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Waukesha, WI
Waukesha, WI
Government
WGN News

‘His mental state can be chaotic,’ estranged wife of man charged with infiltrating CPD facility told court

CHICAGO — In the weeks and months before Donald Patrick was arrested for allegedly infiltrating the Chicago Police Department’s Homan Square facility, his estranged wife was sounding alarms about his behavior. On Aug. 11, the woman, a Wisconsin resident, filed for an emergency restraining order against Donald. In her application, the woman told a judge […]
CHICAGO, IL
wearegreenbay.com

‘Violent’ attack at Wisconsin jail, correctional officer injured

RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin inmate described as ‘dangerous’ and ‘unpredictable’ and in jail for serious crimes was caught on camera attacking a correctional officer. On September 27 around 12:20 a.m., an inmate at the Racine County Jail was seen on camera assaulting a...
RACINE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys
cwbradio.com

Two Wisconsin Doctors File Lawsuit Over Vaccine Firings

(Raymond Neupert, WRN) Two Wisconsin doctors fired for refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine are now suing. Two anesthesiologists, Doctors Kathryn Wolff and Douglas Grove allege the Medical College of Wisconsin Affiliated Hospitals refused to take their Catholic beliefs seriously, in denying their exemption requests. The suit filed in Milwaukee...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin furniture scam suspect tries again, doesn’t get far

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – A man involved in a scam that fraudulently bought nearly $30,000 of furniture in Wisconsin has tried again. The Marshfield Police Department first reported a couple was scamming furniture stores in August on the 23-24. Sales clerks told officers the man gave a pin number...
MARSHFIELD, WI
CBS Minnesota

2 lawsuits target Wisconsin policy on absentee ballots

MADISON, Wis. — Two lawsuits filed this week argue that Wisconsin election clerks should be allowed to accept absentee ballots that are missing portions of witness addresses, the next step in the ongoing legal battle that has pit conservatives against liberals in the battleground state.The lawsuits, filed three days apart on Tuesday and Friday, come after a judge in Waukesha County circuit court in September sided with Republicans and said election clerks are barred from filling in missing information on the form that serves as an envelope for absentee ballots.The judge struck down guidance issued by the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections...
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
wearegreenbay.com

Suspect accused of stealing from Wisconsin construction site, police find items in the car

LISBON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 22-year-old was arrested after police chased him down and found several items that were reportedly stolen from a construction site. The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a recent arrest following a theft from a construction site. On September 25, deputies responded to a possible theft in progress at a construction site in Lisbon.
TOWN OF LISBON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Suspect was dancing all alone in the middle of the night

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 28-year-old man was arrested early Thursday morning after a caller alerted police someone was “dancing around in the middle of the nowhere by himself.”. The suspect was still in the 5400 block of High Crossing Blvd., and still dancing shortly before 3 a.m. when...
MADISON, WI
CBS 58

Sheboygan man dies in fatal motorcycle crash

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Police have identified the victim as Todd A. Hitsman. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, police say. SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Sheboygan police say they are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened on Thursday, Sept. 29 around 4:57p.m.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
wlip.com

Police Release The Names of Those Killed At Now Shuttered Kenosha Bar

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Police have released the names of the people shot and killed in Kenosha earlier this month. 33 year old Houston Oliver of Kenosha and 35 year old James Alexander-Hood of Racine were shot and killed outside of the now shuttered Las Margaritas bar on Roosevelt Road.
KENOSHA, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy