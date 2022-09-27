ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CA

1 injured in Fairfield shooting at apartment complex

By Jacque Porter
 3 days ago

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — A man is in critical condition after being shot in Fairfield Monday night, the Fairfield Police Department said.

Police said the victim was walking in the parking lot of his apartment complex on East Tabor Avenue when he “exchanged words” with two other men who walked by.

According to police, one of the men then shot the victim.

The victim was taken to the hospital where police said he is still in critical condition.

The Fairfield Police Department said it is investigating the incident.

Comments / 2

Guest
3d ago

Another shooting, another shooting!! How many in California?? Our so called Governor Newsome- WTF is he doing about these crimes?? Nothing, he doesn't care, he only cares about bringing in illegal immigrants in California for votes instead of taking care of what's wrong. He defunded our law enforcement agencies soo now crime is higher than ever. Get Newsome out now!!

