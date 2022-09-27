Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
45 Hidden Gem Restaurants in the Atlantic City and South Jersey Area
Raise your hand if you like to find new and fun places to eat that are off the beaten path. Here in the Atlantic City area, we're very lucky that we cainos filled with some great restaurants. Often though, especially if you're a local, you like to try some places...
Like Father, Like Son: Pair Charged With North Wildwood Burglary
Police in North Wildwood have been trying to identify two men who were caught on surveillance video at 3:30 am on Aug 11 burglarizing a business at 25th and the boardwalk. Officials say one man forced his way into the business's basement and stole $4500 in cash while the second man stood guard outside.
Jersey Shore Man Admits Killing Woman At Motel: Prosecutor
A 51-year-old man has admitted to his role in killing a woman at a Jersey Shore motel, authorities said. Gerardo Ruiz, of Seaside Heights, pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter in connection with the death of Alecia Perreault, 29, of Seaside Heights, that occurred on May 1, 2021, in Seaside Heights, they said.
NBC New York
Man Stabbed to Death in Atlantic City Casino Hotel Room
First responders found a New Jersey man stabbed to death inside a hotel room at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City last week. On Tuesday, the Office of the Atlantic County Prosecutor announced murder charges against Philadelphia's Andrew James Osborne in the Sept. 23, 2022, stabbing death of Egg Harbor Township's Brian Wilkinson.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Genius Baristas at Linwood, NJ Coffee Shop Pouring Fall-Flavored Coffee Flights
Have we died and gone to coffee heaven? At least for the fall, we have. Check out this coffee shop in Linwood, Atlantic County pouring up coffee flights. Where is Guy Fieri when you need him?! We can't help but call this idea BRILLIANT!. Flights are so popular in the...
Drug dealer who helped deal 100 kilos of cocaine to New Jersey and Philadelphia pleads guilty
A Philadelphia man responsible for peddling massive amounts of cocaine to communities in his home city as well as in southern New Jersey has admitted to doing so in court. Cocaine is a dangerous drug that for years has wreaked havoc on communities all over while drug trafficking organizations make profit after profit.
Specialty doughnut shop opening new N.J. locations
Mochinut, popular for its combination of Japanese mochi and American doughnuts, is expanding in New Jersey. The company will open another location on Oct. 17 at 871 Cooper Landing Rd. in Cherry Hill. Eleven more Mochinut spots are slated to open in the Garden State soon, according to the company’s...
Another Generation-old NJ Shore Boardwalk Restaurant Closing For Good
If you have lost count of all of the restaurants in New Jersey that have announced their demise over the past several weeks, you aren't the only one. This year, it seems to be particularly brutal as eateries that have been around for decades and decades have pulled the plug.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cape May, NJ, Police Looking for a Champion With Unique Tattoos
The Cape May Police Department is attempting to identify the pictured suspect in reference to a theft. Luckily, as has been the case lately, the surveillance cameras in this establishment are pretty good, and clear pictures have been provided. Not to mention, the suspect has some unique tattoos, which were...
NJ State Police: “Salt life” Fan Stole Patio Furniture From Acme in Seaville
State troopers are asking for your help identifying at least one man wanted for allegedly stealing patio furniture from a supermarket in Cape May County earlier this summer. The crime happened on Tuesday, July 26th, at Acme in Seaville, Upper Township. Authorities say a suspect took the furniture and then...
Toms River Police Searching For Alleged Fraudsters
TOMS RIVER – Township Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the two pictured individuals. They are wanted for questioning in reference to the fraudulent use of a credit card at Walmart in our town. Often suspects are recognized by factors other than an image of...
NBC Philadelphia
NJ Teacher Charged in ‘Inappropriate Relationship' With Student
An Atlantic City, New Jersey teacher has been charged in connection to an “inappropriate relationship” with a high school student. Atlantic City High School teacher Joseph Scalfaro, 47, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child, fourth-degree criminal sexual contact and second-degree official misconduct. Scalfaro, of Absecon,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Intentional’ fire set near reporter’s home in Lakewood, NJ
Firefighters extinguished a small brush fire near the yard of a reporter Wednesday night, the second reported fire in Lakewood this week. The fire, which burned in a circular fashion, was first reported around 9:10 p.m. on Sims Avenue and extinguished by firefighters, according to Lakewood Fire Chief Jon Yahr.
‘I felt him leave’: Mother ran to slain son’s side after hearing gunshots outside Roxborough High
Meredith Elizalde had been waiting for her son Nicolas’ football scrimmage to end Tuesday afternoon at Roxborough High School. What was supposed to be part of their normal routine turned into a nightmare.
Check Out The EPIC Replay Of The Beesley’s Point Cooling Tower Implosion
It's was the big piece of news out of South Jersey Thursday morning! You know that big tower that everybody thought was a part of a nuclear power plant that's right in your direct line of vision on the horizon in the Beesley's Point section of Marmora? Well, it's officially NO MORE!
Body of missing N.J. man with dementia located, cops say
Police have recovered the body of a man reported missing Tuesday night in South Jersey. Roy Osmundsen, 54, of Cape May Court House, was last seen shortly before 10 p.m. after a vehicle he was traveling in stopped on Route 55 southbound in Vineland, according to State Police. Osmundsen was...
Make Your Own Beer From Scratch At This Philadelphia, PA Brewery
Have you ever wanted to create your very own beer? Now, you can! This sounds like a super fun thing to do with your boyfriend, girlfriend, friends, or even family this time of year. 'This nanobrewery called, “My Local Philly Works” , is a local brewery based in Philadelphia that...
Boys Latin Charter Middle School student found with loaded gun magazine on bus
Officials said the student was detained and the loaded magazine was recovered.
Driver never hit the brakes after striking 18-year-old pedestrian in Wildwood H2oi crash, boyfriend says
The car appeared in a flash. Lindsay Weakland, 18, and her boyfriend, Alper Balkan, 20, were crossing the street in Wildwood around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night with a group friends after attending the Fall Classic Car Show, Balkan said. Weakland was right behind Balkan when a car “flying down the...
Teenager Shot Dead In Atlantic City: Prosecutor
Police are investigating a double-shooting in which one person was killed. On Sunday, Sept. 25, Atlantic City police responded to 1009 Pacific Avenue for reports of two victims with gunshot wounds. Both were provided medical treatment and transported to the emergency room. One of the men, Malae Johnson, 19, of...
Cat Country 107.3
Northfield NJ
15K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 4