Burwinkel to become next Clinton County Environmental Health director
WILMINGTON — Following interviews this week by the Clinton County Board of Health, Katie B. Burwinkel was named the next Environmental Health Director succeeding Matt Johannes, who will be retiring. A Clinton County resident, Burwinkel has been employed by the Clinton County Health District since spring 2008. Her current...
UPCOMING EVENTS
Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected]. • OktoberFest in downtown Wilmington on Sugartree Street — Come to the DORA and stroll with your brew. Saturday events include: 3 p.m., Fancy Free Cloggers; kids’ activities 3-7:30 p.m.; 4-7 p.m. DJ music; 4 p.m. wiener dog races; 5 p.m. wiener toss; 6 p.m. beer stein hoisting competition; 7:30 p.m. live music on the City Stage; 9 p.m. costume contest winner announced.
CLINTON COUNTY EATERIES INSPECTED
The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports. Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene. For...
1st local caught ‘green-handed’
Buster the Mouse and Erin Hartsock from the Clinton County Solid Waste Management District recently “busted” Jerry Cole of Wilmington putting proper recyclables into the community drop-off recycling containers located on West Main Street in Wilmington. Buster rarely catches a more diligent recycler — Jerry even removes the...
Clinton County Health District’s drive-thru vaxx clinics continue
WILMINGTON — Other drive-thru vaccination clinic dates, for which you should pre-register, are Tuesday, Oct. 4; Wednesday, Oct. 12; Wednesday, Oct. 19; and Tuesday, Oct. 25. COVID and influenza vaccines are both offered.
Local Briefs: Cape May sets hiring event
Ohio Living Cape May in Wilmington will be hosting a hiring event 1-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11. Sign-on bonuses are available for many positions. Current openings include LPN, RN, resident assistant, dietary aide, server, cook and housekeeping associate. Additional information, including position details and benefits, can be found via careers.ohioliving.org.
ODOT work slated for next week
Through the week ending October 8, the following traffic advisory includes restrictions on the state highway system in Clinton County. All work will be contingent upon the weather. For construction information and statewide information regarding road conditions, visit ODOT on the web at www.Ohgo.com. New impacts. I-71 Pavement Repair —...
Covering, and becoming, local news
On August 31, 2022, Clinton County changed. It was deeply personal. It wasn’t a shooting, some public figure resigning from office, a scandal, or a big company closing. It was two news men, who had done their duty to bring us the news, announcing their retirement. Tom Barr and...
WCS superintendent at Rotary
WILMINGTON — Jim Brady, the new superintendent of Wilmington City Schools, spoke to the Wilmington Rotary Club which meets at noon on Tuesdays at the Clinton Memorial Hospital Meeting Room. Brady is a former principal at Clinton-Massie and superintendent of Fayetteville Local Schools. He also served 20 years as...
Victoria Square closure sends housing vouchers to Boone
The Boone County Assisted Housing Department received five extra Veteran Affairs Supportive Housing vouchers after Campbell County’s Department of Housing failed to find affordable properties for residents in need. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s program, Veteran Affairs Supportive Housing, requires all unused vouchers to be transferred...
Local restaurants receive critical health violations
Several Oxford restaurants inspected by the Butler County General Health District since Sept. 20 were cited with critical health violations. No critical violations were observed by the inspector during visits to: Yum Cha, 411 S. Locust St.; Red Ox Drive Thru, 95 E. Chestnut St.; Oxford Lanes, 4340 Oxford Reily Road.
Wilmington City Schools District continues to add security upgrades
WILMINGTON — It’s a sign of the times when a facilities report given to the school board centers on security and safety measures. In that facilities update, Wilmington City Schools (WCS) Director of Operations Curt Bone noted that the administrative offices for both of the district’s elementary schools, Holmes and Denver Place, are currently in the middle of those buildings “which may have been a great design in the 1950s, but not really advantageous for today’s climate.”
WHS FFA welcomes Greenhands
The Wilmington FFA Chapter recently held its annual Greenhand Night at Wilmington High School to welcome over 15 new members. FFA Advisor Ms. Cooper and the chapter officers welcomed the Greenhands and their families to the program with an introduction of what it means to be in FFA. They then...
Donations for hurricane relief
WILMINGTON — Liberty Savings Bank and Sewell Motor Express are combining efforts to bring disaster relief to the victims of Hurricane Ian. Along with volunteers from the Wilmington Rotary Club and efforts from Matthew 25 Ministries, Liberty and Sewell have placed a 53-foot semi-trailer at Liberty Savings Bank, 2251 Rombach Ave. in Wilmington.
Highland Co. farmer tops in conservation
Highland County farmer Nathan Brown was one of five Ohio family farmers recognized by the Ohio Department of Agriculture as a winner of the 2022 Conservation Family Farm Award at the Farm Science Review in London, Ohio late last week. “It’s a pretty awesome feeling to have been recognized,” said...
Cincinnati business owner ordered to pay $550,000 for illegally dumping waste
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Cincinnati business owner has been ordered to pay $550,000 for using his companies to illegally discard waste, Attorney General Dave Yost said Friday. One-fourth of the penalty, worth $137,500, is ordered to be paid to the Little Miami Conservancy. "When it comes to protecting the...
Hamilton County sheriff asks three western townships to pay $1M+ for patrols
Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey is asking three western townships to pay at least $1 million a year for regular patrols in that area.
Owners sell Butler County company to their employees
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - After 35 years of ownership, a Hamilton metal manufacturing business celebrated becoming 100% employee-owned Wednesday morning. Owners of Matandy Companies, Frank and Joanne Pfirman, converted their three businesses into an Employee Stock Option Plan on Aug. 11, 2022. “I knew if we were to sell to...
Bellbrook-Sugarcreek superintendent, former board member take plea deals, avoid trial
GREENE COUNTY — Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Schools Superintendent Doug Cozad and a former school board member have taken plea deals just days before they were set to go to trial. Cozad and Elizabeth Betz accepted plea agreements in Xenia Municipal Court Friday morning. In a statement posted to the district’s website,...
George Clinton Chapter DAR celebrates Constitution Week
George Clinton Chapter recently celebrated Constitution Week. Chapter members erected a display at the Clinton County History Center, which was up for the week. Other members attended the Wilmington City Council meeting to receive a Constitution Week proclamation from Mayor John Stanforth. On Constitution Day the chapter had its September...
