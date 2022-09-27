ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
wnewsj.com

Burwinkel to become next Clinton County Environmental Health director

WILMINGTON — Following interviews this week by the Clinton County Board of Health, Katie B. Burwinkel was named the next Environmental Health Director succeeding Matt Johannes, who will be retiring. A Clinton County resident, Burwinkel has been employed by the Clinton County Health District since spring 2008. Her current...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

UPCOMING EVENTS

Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected]. • OktoberFest in downtown Wilmington on Sugartree Street — Come to the DORA and stroll with your brew. Saturday events include: 3 p.m., Fancy Free Cloggers; kids’ activities 3-7:30 p.m.; 4-7 p.m. DJ music; 4 p.m. wiener dog races; 5 p.m. wiener toss; 6 p.m. beer stein hoisting competition; 7:30 p.m. live music on the City Stage; 9 p.m. costume contest winner announced.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

CLINTON COUNTY EATERIES INSPECTED

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports. Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene. For...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

1st local caught ‘green-handed’

Buster the Mouse and Erin Hartsock from the Clinton County Solid Waste Management District recently “busted” Jerry Cole of Wilmington putting proper recyclables into the community drop-off recycling containers located on West Main Street in Wilmington. Buster rarely catches a more diligent recycler — Jerry even removes the...
WILMINGTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hamilton, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Wilmington, OH
Government
Wilmington, OH
Health
Clinton County, OH
Government
City
Wilmington, OH
Clinton County, OH
Health
County
Clinton County, OH
City
Clinton, OH
Local
Ohio Health
wnewsj.com

Local Briefs: Cape May sets hiring event

Ohio Living Cape May in Wilmington will be hosting a hiring event 1-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11. Sign-on bonuses are available for many positions. Current openings include LPN, RN, resident assistant, dietary aide, server, cook and housekeeping associate. Additional information, including position details and benefits, can be found via careers.ohioliving.org.
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

ODOT work slated for next week

Through the week ending October 8, the following traffic advisory includes restrictions on the state highway system in Clinton County. All work will be contingent upon the weather. For construction information and statewide information regarding road conditions, visit ODOT on the web at www.Ohgo.com. New impacts. I-71 Pavement Repair —...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

Covering, and becoming, local news

On August 31, 2022, Clinton County changed. It was deeply personal. It wasn’t a shooting, some public figure resigning from office, a scandal, or a big company closing. It was two news men, who had done their duty to bring us the news, announcing their retirement. Tom Barr and...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dept#Expo Hall#Board Of Health
wnewsj.com

WCS superintendent at Rotary

WILMINGTON — Jim Brady, the new superintendent of Wilmington City Schools, spoke to the Wilmington Rotary Club which meets at noon on Tuesdays at the Clinton Memorial Hospital Meeting Room. Brady is a former principal at Clinton-Massie and superintendent of Fayetteville Local Schools. He also served 20 years as...
WILMINGTON, OH
linknky.com

Victoria Square closure sends housing vouchers to Boone

The Boone County Assisted Housing Department received five extra Veteran Affairs Supportive Housing vouchers after Campbell County’s Department of Housing failed to find affordable properties for residents in need. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s program, Veteran Affairs Supportive Housing, requires all unused vouchers to be transferred...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
oxfordobserver.org

Local restaurants receive critical health violations

Several Oxford restaurants inspected by the Butler County General Health District since Sept. 20 were cited with critical health violations. No critical violations were observed by the inspector during visits to: Yum Cha, 411 S. Locust St.; Red Ox Drive Thru, 95 E. Chestnut St.; Oxford Lanes, 4340 Oxford Reily Road.
OXFORD, OH
wnewsj.com

Wilmington City Schools District continues to add security upgrades

WILMINGTON — It’s a sign of the times when a facilities report given to the school board centers on security and safety measures. In that facilities update, Wilmington City Schools (WCS) Director of Operations Curt Bone noted that the administrative offices for both of the district’s elementary schools, Holmes and Denver Place, are currently in the middle of those buildings “which may have been a great design in the 1950s, but not really advantageous for today’s climate.”
WILMINGTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
wnewsj.com

WHS FFA welcomes Greenhands

The Wilmington FFA Chapter recently held its annual Greenhand Night at Wilmington High School to welcome over 15 new members. FFA Advisor Ms. Cooper and the chapter officers welcomed the Greenhands and their families to the program with an introduction of what it means to be in FFA. They then...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Donations for hurricane relief

WILMINGTON — Liberty Savings Bank and Sewell Motor Express are combining efforts to bring disaster relief to the victims of Hurricane Ian. Along with volunteers from the Wilmington Rotary Club and efforts from Matthew 25 Ministries, Liberty and Sewell have placed a 53-foot semi-trailer at Liberty Savings Bank, 2251 Rombach Ave. in Wilmington.
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Highland Co. farmer tops in conservation

Highland County farmer Nathan Brown was one of five Ohio family farmers recognized by the Ohio Department of Agriculture as a winner of the 2022 Conservation Family Farm Award at the Farm Science Review in London, Ohio late last week. “It’s a pretty awesome feeling to have been recognized,” said...
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Owners sell Butler County company to their employees

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - After 35 years of ownership, a Hamilton metal manufacturing business celebrated becoming 100% employee-owned Wednesday morning. Owners of Matandy Companies, Frank and Joanne Pfirman, converted their three businesses into an Employee Stock Option Plan on Aug. 11, 2022. “I knew if we were to sell to...
HAMILTON, OH
wnewsj.com

George Clinton Chapter DAR celebrates Constitution Week

George Clinton Chapter recently celebrated Constitution Week. Chapter members erected a display at the Clinton County History Center, which was up for the week. Other members attended the Wilmington City Council meeting to receive a Constitution Week proclamation from Mayor John Stanforth. On Constitution Day the chapter had its September...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy