WILMINGTON — It’s a sign of the times when a facilities report given to the school board centers on security and safety measures. In that facilities update, Wilmington City Schools (WCS) Director of Operations Curt Bone noted that the administrative offices for both of the district’s elementary schools, Holmes and Denver Place, are currently in the middle of those buildings “which may have been a great design in the 1950s, but not really advantageous for today’s climate.”

WILMINGTON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO