CoinDesk
Tyler Hobbs’ QQL NFT Project Raises Nearly $17M in Successful Mint
QQL, a collaborative generative art experiment, raised nearly $17 million in a successful mint on Wednesday afternoon and continued to climb in trading throughout the day. The unique non-fungible token (NFT) project is a collaboration between visual artist Tyler Hobbs and Dandelion Wist, co-founder of generative art platform Archipelago. The QQL algorithm is open for everyone to use but only mint pass holders will be able to turn their creations into official NFTs in the collection.
Steve Cohen-Backed Firm Invests $10M in Web3 Game Marketplace AQUA
AQUA, a Web3 community platform for gamers, has launched its flagship marketplace for trading in-game assets. The startup also announced a $10 million investment from DIGITAL, an investment firm backed by Steve Cohen. The hedge fund billionaire owns the New York Mets baseball team, oversees Point72 Asset Management and has invested in crypto since 2018.
iTrustCapital - Ensuring Quality Asset Listings
In Aesop’s Fable “The Lioness,” there’s a debate among the animals as to which one has the greatest amount of children. A fox brags that it has a whole litter and points out that the Lioness only has one. The Lioness laughs and responds, “I have only one; but that one is altogether a thoroughbred Lion.”
FTX Ventures, Jump Crypto Lead $20M Fundraise for Executable NFT Wallet
Solana-based developer Coral has raised $20 million in a strategic funding round co-led by the venture capital arm of FTX and Jump Crypto. The capital will go toward building out the first flagship product, Backpack, a wallet for executable non-fungible tokens (xNFT). NFTs are typically digital assets such as an...
Fintech App Eco to Convert User Balances From US Dollars to USDC
Fintech savings and spending app Eco plans to convert user account balances from U.S. dollars held at Prime Trust into USDC that will then be held at Zero Hash, a digital settlement service. Eco recently notified users of the planned move in a message and said new terms for conversion...
Algorithmic Stock Platform Delphia Debuts Digital Asset Component
Algorithm-backed stock adviser Delphia has added a digital asset feature to its platform, allowing users to earn rewards through being active in the community. Dubbed the Ecosystem, the new platform will include a utility token, phi (PHI). Members can earn phi by participating in a range of signal-generating games that would in turn improve the company’s data set, according to a statement Wednesday.
