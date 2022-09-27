QQL, a collaborative generative art experiment, raised nearly $17 million in a successful mint on Wednesday afternoon and continued to climb in trading throughout the day. The unique non-fungible token (NFT) project is a collaboration between visual artist Tyler Hobbs and Dandelion Wist, co-founder of generative art platform Archipelago. The QQL algorithm is open for everyone to use but only mint pass holders will be able to turn their creations into official NFTs in the collection.

