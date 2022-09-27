Read full article on original website
‘Big Brother 24’: Taylor Reveals Monte Was a ‘Second Temporary Showmance’ After Joseph Left
Sorry, 'Montay' shippers. In the following days after Taylor Hale left the 'Big Brother 24' house as the winner, she's made it clear that her and Monte Taylor are no longer romantically involved.
‘Big Brother 24’: Turner Reveals When the Jury Picked Taylor to Win
Matt "Turner" Turner talks about his sole vote for Monte Taylor and the 'Big Brother 24' jury.
Nathan Fillion Reveals The One Concern He Initially Had After Niecy Nash’s The Rookie Spinoff Was Greenlit
Nathan Fillion revealed the one concern he initially had regarding the Rookie spinoff.
spoilertv.com
911: Lone Star - Season 4 - Neal McDonough, D.B. Woodside and Amanda Schull Join Cast
Neal McDonough (The Flash), D.B. Woodside (Lucifer) and Amanda Schull (Suits) are set for key recurring roles opposite Rob Lowe on the fourth season of Fox’s 9-1-1: Lone Star. McDonough plays Sgt. Ty O’Brien, a hard-assed police sergeant who we met last season when he butted heads with Owen...
Chicago Fire fans fear character will die as show promises ‘someone won’t make it’ in ‘scary’ new trailer
CHICAGO Fire fans have become fearful that one of the show’s beloved characters might be getting killed off soon. A new trailer has warned viewers that their worst fears just might be coming true. Season 11 of Chicago Fire only premiered last week, but the show’s wasting no time...
WATCH: Meteorologist Jim Cantore Hit by Flying Tree Branch During Live Hurricane Ian Report
Meteorologist Jim Cantore was literally knocked off his feet this afternoon while covering Hurricane Ian. Cantore was on the ground near Fort Meyers, Florida, reporting on the Category 4 storm in the middle of sustained 61 mph winds (gusts are reportedly up to 110 mph) when a tree branch blew into his legs, knocking him over. The Weather Channel reporter then fought to get up, lunging for a street sign for support while a stop sign collapsed behind him.
ComicBook
Skydance Cancels Dallas Sting Starring Matthew McConaughey Weeks Before Filming Due to Disturbing Allegations
Skydance has decided to completely cancel its upcoming movie Dallas Sting, following allegations regarding the true story upon which it is based. The news was broken on Wednesday, with outlets (including The Hollywood Reporter) revealing that the project was only six weeks away from filming in New Orleans and had already been mostly cast, with Matthew McConaughey set in the starring role. It is unclear at this point exactly what the allegations are, but the report says that Skydance and the film's producers received "disturbing allegations surrounding aspects of the true story on which the drama was based."
FIFA・
musictimes.com
Coolio 'Real' Cause of Death: Paramedics Tried To Revive Rapper For 45 Minutes
Coolio was declared dead at the age of 59. According to his manager Juarez, who talked to TMZ, the famed rapper, whose actual name is Aris Leon Ivey Jr., was at a friend's house and went to the restroom. When Coolio did not come out of the restroom, his companion...
Talking With Tami
Tamron Hall Says Goodbye To Blonde Hair Reveals It Was A Wig On ‘Tamron Hall Show’
After making headlines for her new platinum look on the season four premiere of “Tamron Hall,” Tamron shocked the Tam Fam once more stepping out on stage sporting her original black hair on the Tuesday, September 27 edition of the daytime show. Tamron further surprised the audience revealing that her platinum hairdo, which was in honor of the show’s “golden hour,” was actually a wig! Tamron shares the entire process with the Tam Fam, showing behind-the-scenes footage of the journey to take Tamron from black to platinum before the season four premiere.
Chrisley Knows Best’s Lindsie Chrisley Reveals New Man 1 Year After Will Campbell Divorce: He ‘Swept Me Off My Feet’
UPDATE 9/28/22 6: 15 p.m. ET. Chrisley’s new beau has been identified as Thomas Mollura, who is a 33-year-old father of two. Life & Style was the first to report the news. Making it official! Lindsie Chrisley went public with her new boyfriend after teasing her relationship for months.
‘Chicago Fire’: Showrunner Hints at Possible Matt Casey Return After Sylvie Brett Breakup
Could Matt Casey possibly return in 'Chicago Fire' Season 11? The showrunners hinted at the possibility in interviews. Here's what they said.
Lindsie Chrisley Debuts New Boyfriend Thomas Mollura After Will Campbell Split: His Age, Job, More
New man! Lindsie Chrisley is dating boyfriend Thomas Mollura, Life & Style can exclusively confirm. The Chrisley Knows Best alum debuted her relationship on Wednesday, September 28, more than a year after her split from...
‘Big Brother 24’: Taylor Has 1 Condition for Returning to the Game — Michael Can’t Join Her
Taylor Hale contemplated playing 'Big Brother' again following her win in season 24, but she will only return under one circumstance.
International Business Times
Honey Boo Boo Slammed After Addressing Haters On Instagram: 'Go To School And Learn To Write'
Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson once again became the target of online backlash when she slammed her critics on social media this week. On Wednesday, the 17-year-old reality star posted on Instagram a GIF of her touching her hair while showing off her false lashes. She accompanied it with a message for her bashers.
Hypebae
And Just Like That... Aidan Replaces Mr. Big on Season 2, Sarah Jessica Parker Confirms
Sex and the City fans just lucked up with the perfect scenario. Mr. Big, played by Chris Noth, won’t be returning to Season 2 of the show’s spinoff And Just Like That… But fan-fav Aidan Shaw will be, and Sarah Jessica Parker just confirmed it. Confirmed via...
‘Dancing with the Stars’: Wayne Brady Predicted to Win Mirrorball After Elvis Night Performance
Fans predict Wayne Brady will take home the Mirrorball after his Elvis night performance, plus who improved most after the premiere.
‘Law & Order: SVU’ Sets Up Rollins’ Goodbye in Second Episode
Before we get to the full Law & Order: SVU recap for “The One You Feed,” let’s get to the Rollins-Carisi update. So was this the last show fans will see their favorite couple?. The answer — no, but it’s getting close. SVU showed Amanda Rollins (Kelli...
The Rookie: Feds — Grade the Premiere
The Rookie: Feds officially reported for duty — or whatever it is FBI agents do — this Tuesday night on ABC. Will you keep watching the offshoot of The Rookie? The Rookie: Feds stars Claws‘ Niecy Nash-Betts as the charmingly (?) headstrong Simone Clark, who was introduced in a springtime two-parter of The Rookie. In that backdoor pilot, Officer John Nolan (played by Nathan Fillion) and the L.A. division of the FBI enlisted the guidance counselor-turned-oldest-ever FBI trainee’s help when one of her former students was suspected in a terror attack. In The Rookie: Feds‘ series premiere, Simone and fellow Quantico grad/former Vampire...
Popculture
'Alaskan Bush People': Bird's Medical Crisis Revealed in Season 14 Trailer
Alaskan Bush People returns for its 14th season as a kick off to Discovery's October offerings. Amid uncertainty for the Brown clan, in the wake of the loss of Billy Brown and additional drama facing the children in the family, the new season could prove to be pivotal. The new...
