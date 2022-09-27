ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oliver Hudson
Primetimer

WATCH: Meteorologist Jim Cantore Hit by Flying Tree Branch During Live Hurricane Ian Report

Meteorologist Jim Cantore was literally knocked off his feet this afternoon while covering Hurricane Ian. Cantore was on the ground near Fort Meyers, Florida, reporting on the Category 4 storm in the middle of sustained 61 mph winds (gusts are reportedly up to 110 mph) when a tree branch blew into his legs, knocking him over. The Weather Channel reporter then fought to get up, lunging for a street sign for support while a stop sign collapsed behind him.
ENVIRONMENT
ComicBook

Skydance Cancels Dallas Sting Starring Matthew McConaughey Weeks Before Filming Due to Disturbing Allegations

Skydance has decided to completely cancel its upcoming movie Dallas Sting, following allegations regarding the true story upon which it is based. The news was broken on Wednesday, with outlets (including The Hollywood Reporter) revealing that the project was only six weeks away from filming in New Orleans and had already been mostly cast, with Matthew McConaughey set in the starring role. It is unclear at this point exactly what the allegations are, but the report says that Skydance and the film's producers received "disturbing allegations surrounding aspects of the true story on which the drama was based."
FIFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Fbi#Special Agent#The Cleaning Lady
Talking With Tami

Tamron Hall Says Goodbye To Blonde Hair Reveals It Was A Wig On ‘Tamron Hall Show’

After making headlines for her new platinum look on the season four premiere of “Tamron Hall,” Tamron shocked the Tam Fam once more stepping out on stage sporting her original black hair on the Tuesday, September 27 edition of the daytime show. Tamron further surprised the audience revealing that her platinum hairdo, which was in honor of the show’s “golden hour,” was actually a wig! Tamron shares the entire process with the Tam Fam, showing behind-the-scenes footage of the journey to take Tamron from black to platinum before the season four premiere.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
TVLine

The Rookie: Feds — Grade the Premiere

The Rookie: Feds officially reported for duty — or whatever it is FBI agents do — this Tuesday night on ABC. Will you keep watching the offshoot of The Rookie? The Rookie: Feds stars Claws‘ Niecy Nash-Betts as the charmingly (?) headstrong Simone Clark, who was introduced in a springtime two-parter of The Rookie. In that backdoor pilot, Officer John Nolan (played by Nathan Fillion) and the L.A. division of the FBI enlisted the guidance counselor-turned-oldest-ever FBI trainee’s help when one of her former students was suspected in a terror attack. In The Rookie: Feds‘ series premiere, Simone and fellow Quantico grad/former Vampire...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy