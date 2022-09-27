Read full article on original website
Related
wfxb.com
South Carolina Declares A State Of Emergency Ahead of Ian
Although Ian has developed back into a tropical storm, Governor McMaster has declared a state of emergency in South Carolina. As Ian makes its way toward the Carolinas McMaster is asking residents to prepare for impact. The state’s emergency operations plan has been activated as well as The National Guard. McMaster stated although it is still too early to know exactly how Ian could affect S.C., conducting of preparation has already begun. He explained that he is not ordering mandatory evacuations or government closures at this time. However, the Grand Strand is under a Tropical Storm Warning and Horry County has also declared a state of emergency before Ian hits the coast. The county will be operating in a fully aware manner and have emergency plans put into effect.
wfxb.com
Gov. McMaster Comment On Impact Of Hurricane Ian On S.C.
Governor McMaster and state emergency management leaders met yesterday to discuss Hurricane Ian and how it will affect South Carolina. Ian will move through Florida, and is expected to weaken as it makes it’s way to the Carolinas. McMaster stated we are fully prepared for the inclement weather and said that the storm is being carefully monitored as they work close with emergency managers on the local level. He explained that the storm is not just a Coastal threat and the impacts will be felt throughout South Carolina. It is advised for people living in low lying or Coastal areas to have a plan in place before the storm arrives. It was stated that the focus should not be on the category of the storm itself but the forecast and the impact.
wfxb.com
Greg Gets the Details on the South Carolina Youth Challenge Academy
LaToya Reed, the Director of the South Carolina National Guard Youth Challenge Academy and 1st Class Sgt. Dylan Smith visited the Carolina AM set to talk about the South Carolina Youth Challenge Academy located right outside of Columbia, SC. The South Carolina Youth Challenge Academy was established in 1998 as...
wfxb.com
Florida Update After Hurricane Ian
On Thursday, Ian wreaked havoc as it hit Southwestern Florida as a Category 4 Hurricane. Florida suffered from catastrophic floods and life threatening storm surge. Even though the storm has passed, Floridians are still being asked to stay in shelter and off the roadways. Governor Ron DeSantis said the first step is to assess the damage and clear roadways. They plan on going through neighborhoods to check on people, and get facilities back up and running. Not only was Ian one of the biggest storms to ever hit Florida, it also made the top 5 of the strongest storms to ever hit the U.S.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wfxb.com
Myrtle Beach Officials Share Preparation Tips
Myrtle Beach officials are sharing preparation tips for the affects that Hurricane Ian may cause on The Grand Strand. The Myrtle Beach Emergency Management Division advises to sign up for their emergency alerts from their Regroup mass notification system. Alerts range anywhere from public safety, public works alerts in case there is an issue with power services, and weather alerts before and during a storm. Also, they remind residents to know your evacuation zone and nearest evacuation route. Keeping your phone up to date could assist during a storm as well. It’s also recommended to keep an emergency kit with necessities such as canned foods, a can opener, water, wet wipes, copies of important documents, a battery powered radio and flash light.
wfxb.com
A Triple Wind Orchestra and Swimming Ahead of the Rain…Today on Carolina A.M.
Greg goes with the flow of the wind chimes. Audra shuffles to get to the 4A Regional swim meet that was moved from the beach to Hartsville ahead of Ian. Congrats to the Girls West Florence Swim Team on the regional championship. The West Florence Boys placed third behind Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach.
wfxb.com
Hurricane Ian Causes Tornadoes In Florida
Hurricane Ian began battering the southern part of Florida last night. The storm system created tornadoes that damaged several parts of the area as they uprooted trees and damaged structures. One tornado hit North Perry Airport and caused damage to several aircrafts and hangars. The airport will be temporarily closed as officials attempt to assess the damage and discover what can be done to repair it. Many residents have reported downed trees as well as minor flooding. Hurricane Ian is expected to continue to bring rain and storm condition through tomorrow night. Impact may result in possibly more tornadoes, heavy rain, and major flooding.
wfxb.com
A List Of Closed And Postponed Events
The threat that Ian is posing has resulted in many postponements and cancellations of events on The Grand Strand. Horry, Georgetown, Dillon district 3 and 4, Florence County Districts 1, 2, 3 and 5, Robeson County, Malboro and Marion County schools will be closed Friday with some redirected to online learning. All after school activities for Thursday and Friday are canceled. CCU has also redirected to online classes for Friday and Horry Georgetown Tech has canceled classes for tomorrow. The city of North Myrtle Beach and Myrtle Beach have cancelled their Farmers Markets. Also cancelled are The Market Common Market, and The Myrtle Beach Rec Center’s after school program. Brookgreen Gardens will be closed Friday and they have postponed their Annual Fall Festival. The Surfside Family Festival is now going to be on November 5th.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wfxb.com
Ian Transforms Into A Hurricane, Florida Prepares
Ian transformed into a major hurricane just before hitting Western Cuba. The storm is expected to continue strengthening over the island on a path for the waters of the Gulf of Mexico with Florida’s West Coast in its path later in the week. Mandatory evacuations have been ordered in low lying areas around Tampa Bay, meanwhile other areas have been advised to evacuate voluntarily. Hurricane Ian has been forecasted to grow stronger with winds of 140mph before striking Florida. Governor Ron DeSantis said the state suspended tolls around the Tampa Bay area and mobilized 5,000 national guard troops as well as another 2,000 from other states are on stand by. 27,000 power restoration personnel have also been put on stand by to help with the aftermath. DeSantis has declared a state of emergency and urges residents to prepare for heavy impact.
wfxb.com
South Carolina Vote In A Legislative Session
Abortion laws in South Carolina will not get more restrictive after Republicans of the General Assembly couldn’t come to an agreement on a total ban. House Republicans insisted that abortions for rape, incest, or fatal incidents are the only exception for abortions. The bill passed by the state Senate agreed with the exceptions but also presented the idea that the procedure could be conducted if the fetus has yet to develop a heartbeat. However, the South Carolina Supreme Court has suspended enforcement of the law due to it violating the right to privacy in the state constitution, thus leaving the previous 20-week abortion ban in place. Governor McMaster stated he does not want to see abortions in the state. Republicans don’t have a 2/3rds majority to override a veto. Therefor Democratic challenger Joe Cunninham has campaigned that he alone can prevent any further restrictions with his veto pen if he wins the election in November.
wfxb.com
Funds Have Been Approved For Two New Schools In Horry County
Funds have been approved for the design of 2 Elementary Schools in Carolina Forest. The Horry County Board of Education approved a $4.4 million contract with Mount Pleasant based SMHA Architects. The land needed has already been purchased next to the Carolina Forest Rec Center as well as off of Highway 31 near Ronald McNair Boulevard. There are still many steps of preparation to take before construction can begin but the approval of the funds were a step forward.
Comments / 0