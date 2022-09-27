Abortion laws in South Carolina will not get more restrictive after Republicans of the General Assembly couldn’t come to an agreement on a total ban. House Republicans insisted that abortions for rape, incest, or fatal incidents are the only exception for abortions. The bill passed by the state Senate agreed with the exceptions but also presented the idea that the procedure could be conducted if the fetus has yet to develop a heartbeat. However, the South Carolina Supreme Court has suspended enforcement of the law due to it violating the right to privacy in the state constitution, thus leaving the previous 20-week abortion ban in place. Governor McMaster stated he does not want to see abortions in the state. Republicans don’t have a 2/3rds majority to override a veto. Therefor Democratic challenger Joe Cunninham has campaigned that he alone can prevent any further restrictions with his veto pen if he wins the election in November.

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO