Horry County, SC

WYFF4.com

South Carolina schools announce Friday changes due to Ian impacts

GREENVILLE, S.C. — One school district has announced changes for Friday due to Tropical Storm Ian impacts. (We will continue to add to this story as we learn more) "Greenville County Schools is monitoring Hurricane Ian’s progress as it makes landfall in Florida today. GCS will proceed with normal, planned operations on Thursday.
GREENVILLE, SC
Horry County, SC
Mount Pleasant, SC
Horry County, SC
Horry County, SC
wfxb.com

A List Of Closed And Postponed Events

The threat that Ian is posing has resulted in many postponements and cancellations of events on The Grand Strand. Horry, Georgetown, Dillon district 3 and 4, Florence County Districts 1, 2, 3 and 5, Robeson County, Malboro and Marion County schools will be closed Friday with some redirected to online learning. All after school activities for Thursday and Friday are canceled. CCU has also redirected to online classes for Friday and Horry Georgetown Tech has canceled classes for tomorrow. The city of North Myrtle Beach and Myrtle Beach have cancelled their Farmers Markets. Also cancelled are The Market Common Market, and The Myrtle Beach Rec Center’s after school program. Brookgreen Gardens will be closed Friday and they have postponed their Annual Fall Festival. The Surfside Family Festival is now going to be on November 5th.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
Ronald Mcnair
WMBF

Myrtle Beach surf park gets final approval from city council

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach City Council approved the final motion to start building the new surf park. Out of the six city council members and Mayor Brenda Bethune, only one council member did not want to sell the acres needed for Surf Works. Regardless, there were enough...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Horry County, others declare states of emergencies

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Multiple municipalities across the News13 viewing area of the Carolinas have declared states of emergencies as both states prepare for possible impacts from Hurricane Ian. Horry County officials declared a state of emergency that went into effect at 9 a.m. Thursday as the region stepped up safety efforts ahead of […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Frustration grows in Florence County over Dominion Energy pipeline

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Frustration is mounting for some residents in Florence County as Dominion Energy moves one step closer to adding a natural gas pipeline, leaving some landowners to feel helpless. Dominion Energy said the expansion is necessary, but neighbors and environmentalists call it unfair and potentially dangerous. “There’s nothing I could do to […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Georgetown County School District to switch to eLearning for Sept. 30

GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown County School District announced Sept. 28 that it will switch to eLearning on Sept. 30 due to "expected inclement weather as a result of Hurricane Ian." "All after-school activities, programs and athletics are canceled for Thursday, September 29 and Friday, September 30," GCSD spokeswoman Kristi...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
wfxb.com

South Carolina Declares A State Of Emergency Ahead of Ian

Although Ian has developed back into a tropical storm, Governor McMaster has declared a state of emergency in South Carolina. As Ian makes its way toward the Carolinas McMaster is asking residents to prepare for impact. The state’s emergency operations plan has been activated as well as The National Guard. McMaster stated although it is still too early to know exactly how Ian could affect S.C., conducting of preparation has already begun. He explained that he is not ordering mandatory evacuations or government closures at this time. However, the Grand Strand is under a Tropical Storm Warning and Horry County has also declared a state of emergency before Ian hits the coast. The county will be operating in a fully aware manner and have emergency plans put into effect.
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
News Break
wpde.com

Traffic lanes blocked after Horry County crash on Dongola Highway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue is on the scene of a single-vehicle crash Dongola Highway and Gobblers Run Tuesday evening. Lanes of traffic are blocked and drivers are asked to avoid the area. NEW: Badly decomposed body found in Scotland County. Officials said serious injuries...
HORRY COUNTY, SC

