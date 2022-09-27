Read full article on original website
Horry County Board of Education awards $4.4 design contract for 2 new elementary schools
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Board of Education Monday night approved a $4.4 million contract with Mount Pleasants-based SMHa architects for the design of two elementary schools in Carolina Forest. The district has already purchased land next to the Carolina Forest recreation center and off Highway 31 near Ronald McNair Boulevard to use […]
WMBF
Grand Strand, Pee Dee areas issue states of emergency ahead of Ian’s impacts
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Multiple governments within the Grand Strand are declaring states of emergency ahead of potential impacts from Tropical Storm Ian. Horry County announced Wednesday that its state of emergency is set to go into effect at 9 a.m. Thursday. It will remain in effect for 60 days unless ended sooner.
WMBF
Myrtle Beach hopes to sell land to campgrounds; wants to terminate agreement with Horry County
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach could soon be able to sell land to two campground sites. The city owns 143 acres inside Lakewood Camping Resort and PirateLand Family Camping Resort, known as Seascape Properties. Myrtle Beach has leased the property to the campgrounds for...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina schools announce Friday changes due to Ian impacts
GREENVILLE, S.C. — One school district has announced changes for Friday due to Tropical Storm Ian impacts. (We will continue to add to this story as we learn more) "Greenville County Schools is monitoring Hurricane Ian’s progress as it makes landfall in Florida today. GCS will proceed with normal, planned operations on Thursday.
Coast RTA, PDRTA suspend services on Friday due to impacts from Hurricane Ian
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Two regional transportation agencies in the Grand Strand Strand and Pee Dee suspended services on Friday because of potential impacts from Hurricane Ian. Coast RTA and PDRTA officials said the potential for strong winds and heavy rain led to their decisions. The Grand Strand was placed under a hurricane warning […]
wfxb.com
A List Of Closed And Postponed Events
The threat that Ian is posing has resulted in many postponements and cancellations of events on The Grand Strand. Horry, Georgetown, Dillon district 3 and 4, Florence County Districts 1, 2, 3 and 5, Robeson County, Malboro and Marion County schools will be closed Friday with some redirected to online learning. All after school activities for Thursday and Friday are canceled. CCU has also redirected to online classes for Friday and Horry Georgetown Tech has canceled classes for tomorrow. The city of North Myrtle Beach and Myrtle Beach have cancelled their Farmers Markets. Also cancelled are The Market Common Market, and The Myrtle Beach Rec Center’s after school program. Brookgreen Gardens will be closed Friday and they have postponed their Annual Fall Festival. The Surfside Family Festival is now going to be on November 5th.
wpde.com
Horry County, North Myrtle Beach declare states of emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Municipalities in our area are beginning to adopt emergency orders as the impacts from severe weather later this week are ticking up. Horry County Council declared a state of emergency in order to adopt emergency ordinances for public emergencies affecting life, health safety or the property of the people in the area.
The Post and Courier
Horry County, Myrtle Beach, Conway, North Myrtle, Surfside Beach respond to Hurricane Ian
MYRTLE BEACH — Horry County and the city of Conway have already declared localized states of emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian preparing to strike the county this Friday as a tropical storm. Also, Myrtle Beach plans to close its beaches Friday, the Horry County School District plans to transition...
WMBF
Myrtle Beach surf park gets final approval from city council
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach City Council approved the final motion to start building the new surf park. Out of the six city council members and Mayor Brenda Bethune, only one council member did not want to sell the acres needed for Surf Works. Regardless, there were enough...
Horry County, others declare states of emergencies
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Multiple municipalities across the News13 viewing area of the Carolinas have declared states of emergencies as both states prepare for possible impacts from Hurricane Ian. Horry County officials declared a state of emergency that went into effect at 9 a.m. Thursday as the region stepped up safety efforts ahead of […]
Crews secure site of new Surfside Beach pier ahead of Ian’s arrival
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Surfside Beach officials said Thursday that contractors have been working to secure the construction site of the town’s new pier ahead as Hurricane Ian continues a slow move toward the South Carolina coast. With the possibility of a Category 1 hurricane looming, the town said crews with Consensus Construction “have […]
Frustration grows in Florence County over Dominion Energy pipeline
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Frustration is mounting for some residents in Florence County as Dominion Energy moves one step closer to adding a natural gas pipeline, leaving some landowners to feel helpless. Dominion Energy said the expansion is necessary, but neighbors and environmentalists call it unfair and potentially dangerous. “There’s nothing I could do to […]
The Post and Courier
Georgetown County School District to switch to eLearning for Sept. 30
GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown County School District announced Sept. 28 that it will switch to eLearning on Sept. 30 due to "expected inclement weather as a result of Hurricane Ian." "All after-school activities, programs and athletics are canceled for Thursday, September 29 and Friday, September 30," GCSD spokeswoman Kristi...
Closings and postponements ahead of Ian’s impact on Grand Strand, Pee Dee
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Here is a list of cancellations, postponements, closings and school changes across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee as the area prepares for severe weather as Ian advances up the East Coast. CLOSINGS Brookgreen Gardens will be closed on Friday but is tentatively scheduled to reopen on Saturday. Lake City […]
myhorrynews.com
Hard work pays off: Horry County senior makes perfect score on AP exam
Scholars Academy senior Sawyer Osborne has a lot on his plate – so much so that he recently missed a pretty important email. This email was to let him know he received a perfect score on his Advanced Placement (AP) Capstone Seminar Exam. “It was a little bit of...
wfxb.com
South Carolina Declares A State Of Emergency Ahead of Ian
Although Ian has developed back into a tropical storm, Governor McMaster has declared a state of emergency in South Carolina. As Ian makes its way toward the Carolinas McMaster is asking residents to prepare for impact. The state’s emergency operations plan has been activated as well as The National Guard. McMaster stated although it is still too early to know exactly how Ian could affect S.C., conducting of preparation has already begun. He explained that he is not ordering mandatory evacuations or government closures at this time. However, the Grand Strand is under a Tropical Storm Warning and Horry County has also declared a state of emergency before Ian hits the coast. The county will be operating in a fully aware manner and have emergency plans put into effect.
Buoys On The Boulevard prepares for possible impacts of Ian
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Buoys on the Boulevard got flooded on July 4 when a sudden storm rolled through, and now owner Weldon Boyd is making sure he is as prepared as he could be as impacts from Hurricane Ian could affect South Carolina. “So we’ve got sand bags, flood tarps, waterproof tape […]
WMBF
LIST: Closings, cancellations, postponements announced ahead of Hurricane Ian’s landfall
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The threat of severe weather from Hurricane Ian has led to the postponement or cancellation of events in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. This list will be updated as more information comes in:. HORRY COUNTY. Horry County Schools announced Wednesday that all district facilities...
WMBF
Missing Georgetown County woman with autism found safe at Lake City DMV
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office announced that a missing woman with autism has been found safe. The sheriff’s office said 25-year-old Janie Mihalakis was found Wednesday morning at the DMV in Lake City. Authorities said she left a note for her mother on Tuesday...
wpde.com
Traffic lanes blocked after Horry County crash on Dongola Highway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue is on the scene of a single-vehicle crash Dongola Highway and Gobblers Run Tuesday evening. Lanes of traffic are blocked and drivers are asked to avoid the area. NEW: Badly decomposed body found in Scotland County. Officials said serious injuries...
