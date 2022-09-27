Read full article on original website
WMBF
1 killed in Conway-area crash, coroner says
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed after a crash in the Conway area on Tuesday. Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said 48-year-old Arthur James King died in a single-vehicle wreck on Dongola Highway. Officials from Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the wreck at...
WMBF
Crews respond to Loris-area outdoor fire
LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - No one was hurt after an outdoor fire in Loris on Wednesday. Horry County Fire Rescue said it was called to the blaze at around 10:50 a.m. in the area of Pine View Drive. Officials added the fire, which has since been ruled under control, was...
WMBF
1 displaced after early-morning house fire in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person lost their home to a fire early Wednesday morning, Horry County Fire Rescue says. According to the report, at 2:58 a.m. crews were dispatched to a residential structure fire on the 2000 block of Moores Mill Rd. in Aynor. The fire is under...
WMBF
Warrants: Woman shot through door, killed another woman in Conway-area shooting
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person faces charges after a deadly shooting in Horry County. Asia Beaty, 26, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with murder in 22-year-old Christa Lee’s shooting death inside a home on Oak Grove Road, near Conway. A police report obtained by WMBF News...
myhorrynews.com
48-year-old Conway man dies in vehicle crash: coroner
A 48-year-old Conway man died in a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office. Arthur James King died as a result of injuries sustained in a single-vehicle collision on Dongola Highway on Tuesday evening, said Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden. The South Carolina Highway Patrol...
myhorrynews.com
Woman murdered in Horry County near Conway
A woman was murdered near Conway Wednesday morning, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office. Christa Lee, 22, died of gunshot wounds at a home on Oak Grove Road, the coroner’s office said. Lee was from Florence but living near Conway. Police on Wednesday arrested Asia Beaty, 26,...
WMBF
1 injured, lanes closed in single-vehicle crash in Conway
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person has been taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash Tuesday evening. Horry County Fire Rescue said lanes are closed at Dongola Highway and Gobblers Run in Conway. Crews were dispatched to the call at 5:07 p.m. Troopers are investigating. Say with WMBF News...
WMBF
South Strand emergency responders prepare for Tropical Storm Ian
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - As Tropical Storm Ian approaches the state of South Carolina, first responders are taking action to prepare for the severe weather. That’s why The Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire Department is telling people to avoid any flooded areas. “Do not walk in water that you...
WMBF
1 firefighter hospitalized after 2-alarm fire in Atlantic Beach
ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One firefighter was injured while responding to a two-alarm building fire in Atlantic Beach. Crews with Horry County Fire Rescue and North Myrtle Beach Fire arrived at the restaurant on 30th Avenue South, the Sandbox, around 3:15 a.m. Part of the front of the building...
Pedestrian hit, killed on Highway 501 in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person was hit and killed by a vehicle early Monday morning on Highway 501 in Marion County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 1:10 a.m. about five miles north of Marion when a 2007 Pontiac going south hit the person in the roadway, Master […]
WECT
All-way stops to be added to three intersections in Brunswick County
SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation plans to add three all-way stops to intersections in Brunswick County in October. Per the NCDOT, all-way stops will be added at the following intersections:. October 3: Stanley Road and Grove Road. October 17: Gilbert Road and Benton Road. October...
WMBF
Pawleys Island closes North and South Causeways ahead of Ian
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) - Pawleys Island has closed both North and South Causeways due to road hazards. The National Weather Service issued a Hurricane Warning and Storm Surge Warning for all of the Grand Strand at 11 a.m. Friday. The city said the roads will not reopen until flood...
WMBF
Remains found in Georgetown County identified as missing man
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Remains found in part of Georgetown County last weekend have been identified as a missing man. The Georgetown Police Department said it was conducting a search for 31-year-old Wesley Blake with Community United Effort when skeletal remains were found in a “dense thick area that had to be accessed with the use of UTV vehicles.”
counton2.com
GCSO searching for missing woman
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) is searching for an autistic woman who is missing from her home on Rio Vista Avenue. According to GCSO, Janie Mihalakis (25) left a note for her parents around 3:00 p.m. Tuesday saying she was running away. She...
wfxb.com
Suspect For Break-In’s At The Market Common, Is In Custody
A suspect Myrtle Beach Police were searching for is now in custody. After multiple vehicle break in’s Sunday night in The Market Common area, the search began for a suspect with a large back tattoo that was caught on camera. Community members quickly recognized the suspect and identified him. Given that this incident is still under investigation, police announced that his name and charges will not be shared until formal charges are made.
NTSB: Plane that crashed near Conway hit tree, power lines, killing both on board
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A airplane that crashed on Sept. 14 in the Conway area experienced problems with its compass and engine before crashing into power lines and a tree, killing both people on board, according to a preliminary report released by the National Transportation Safety Board. The Piper PA-28R-201 took off from Myrtle […]
wpde.com
Lake City, Georgetown residents can grab sandbags ahead of Friday's expected flooding
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — The City of Georgetown will offer residents sandbags to protect their homes from flooding as severe weather is expected late this week. Georgetown Public Works says residents can grab up to 10 sandbags per person at a self-service station ahead of Hurricane Ian. Come by...
live5news.com
Deputies locate missing Georgetown woman
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a woman with autism who was reported missing Tuesday afternoon has been found safe. The woman, who was last seen on Tuesday, was located Wednesday morning in Florence County.
WMBF
Grand Strand utility companies prepare for Tropical Storm Ian’s impact
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Grand Strand is in the final hours before Tropical Storm Ian approaches and the impact is felt. Now may be normal operations for utility crews across our area, but in days to come, crews may be restoring power. Santee Cooper and Horry Electric are...
The Post and Courier
Hurricane warning issued for Myrtle Beach, Horry, Georgetown, Williamsburg counties
MYRTLE BEACH — A hurricane warning is now in effect for the counties of Horry, Georgetown and Williamsburg ahead of Hurricane Ian making landfall in the region this Friday. Horry County and the cities of Conway and Surfside Beach have already declared localized states of emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian preparing to strike the county this Friday as a Category 1 hurricane.
