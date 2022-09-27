ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

WMBF

1 killed in Conway-area crash, coroner says

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed after a crash in the Conway area on Tuesday. Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said 48-year-old Arthur James King died in a single-vehicle wreck on Dongola Highway. Officials from Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the wreck at...
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

Crews respond to Loris-area outdoor fire

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - No one was hurt after an outdoor fire in Loris on Wednesday. Horry County Fire Rescue said it was called to the blaze at around 10:50 a.m. in the area of Pine View Drive. Officials added the fire, which has since been ruled under control, was...
LORIS, SC
WMBF

1 displaced after early-morning house fire in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person lost their home to a fire early Wednesday morning, Horry County Fire Rescue says. According to the report, at 2:58 a.m. crews were dispatched to a residential structure fire on the 2000 block of Moores Mill Rd. in Aynor. The fire is under...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
City
Conway, SC
Conway, SC
Crime & Safety
myhorrynews.com

48-year-old Conway man dies in vehicle crash: coroner

A 48-year-old Conway man died in a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office. Arthur James King died as a result of injuries sustained in a single-vehicle collision on Dongola Highway on Tuesday evening, said Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden. The South Carolina Highway Patrol...
CONWAY, SC
myhorrynews.com

Woman murdered in Horry County near Conway

A woman was murdered near Conway Wednesday morning, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office. Christa Lee, 22, died of gunshot wounds at a home on Oak Grove Road, the coroner’s office said. Lee was from Florence but living near Conway. Police on Wednesday arrested Asia Beaty, 26,...
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

1 injured, lanes closed in single-vehicle crash in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person has been taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash Tuesday evening. Horry County Fire Rescue said lanes are closed at Dongola Highway and Gobblers Run in Conway. Crews were dispatched to the call at 5:07 p.m. Troopers are investigating. Say with WMBF News...
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

South Strand emergency responders prepare for Tropical Storm Ian

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - As Tropical Storm Ian approaches the state of South Carolina, first responders are taking action to prepare for the severe weather. That’s why The Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire Department is telling people to avoid any flooded areas. “Do not walk in water that you...
MURRELLS INLET, SC
WMBF

1 firefighter hospitalized after 2-alarm fire in Atlantic Beach

ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One firefighter was injured while responding to a two-alarm building fire in Atlantic Beach. Crews with Horry County Fire Rescue and North Myrtle Beach Fire arrived at the restaurant on 30th Avenue South, the Sandbox, around 3:15 a.m. Part of the front of the building...
WBTW News13

Pedestrian hit, killed on Highway 501 in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person was hit and killed by a vehicle early Monday morning on Highway 501 in Marion County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 1:10 a.m. about five miles north of Marion when a 2007 Pontiac going south hit the person in the roadway, Master […]
MARION COUNTY, SC
WECT

All-way stops to be added to three intersections in Brunswick County

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation plans to add three all-way stops to intersections in Brunswick County in October. Per the NCDOT, all-way stops will be added at the following intersections:. October 3: Stanley Road and Grove Road. October 17: Gilbert Road and Benton Road. October...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WMBF

Pawleys Island closes North and South Causeways ahead of Ian

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) - Pawleys Island has closed both North and South Causeways due to road hazards. The National Weather Service issued a Hurricane Warning and Storm Surge Warning for all of the Grand Strand at 11 a.m. Friday. The city said the roads will not reopen until flood...
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
WMBF

Remains found in Georgetown County identified as missing man

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Remains found in part of Georgetown County last weekend have been identified as a missing man. The Georgetown Police Department said it was conducting a search for 31-year-old Wesley Blake with Community United Effort when skeletal remains were found in a “dense thick area that had to be accessed with the use of UTV vehicles.”
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

GCSO searching for missing woman

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) is searching for an autistic woman who is missing from her home on Rio Vista Avenue. According to GCSO, Janie Mihalakis (25) left a note for her parents around 3:00 p.m. Tuesday saying she was running away. She...
GEORGETOWN, SC
wfxb.com

Suspect For Break-In’s At The Market Common, Is In Custody

A suspect Myrtle Beach Police were searching for is now in custody. After multiple vehicle break in’s Sunday night in The Market Common area, the search began for a suspect with a large back tattoo that was caught on camera. Community members quickly recognized the suspect and identified him. Given that this incident is still under investigation, police announced that his name and charges will not be shared until formal charges are made.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
live5news.com

Deputies locate missing Georgetown woman

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a woman with autism who was reported missing Tuesday afternoon has been found safe. The woman, who was last seen on Tuesday, was located Wednesday morning in Florence County.
GEORGETOWN, SC
The Post and Courier

Hurricane warning issued for Myrtle Beach, Horry, Georgetown, Williamsburg counties

MYRTLE BEACH — A hurricane warning is now in effect for the counties of Horry, Georgetown and Williamsburg ahead of Hurricane Ian making landfall in the region this Friday. Horry County and the cities of Conway and Surfside Beach have already declared localized states of emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian preparing to strike the county this Friday as a Category 1 hurricane.
HORRY COUNTY, SC

Community Policy